NextEra Energy Q3 Earnings Preview

The $20 premium implies that the market has priced in an 8%-10% earnings growth which is much higher than the 6%-8% mandate. There is little upside surprise from Q3 ER.

By K C Ma and Fernando Gomez Tirado

NextEra Energy's (NEE) 3Q earnings results (ER) look to continue to benefit from the status of "the best in class utility." Being the early entrant of the U.S. hybrid utility and the largest owner of the renewable assets, the earnings growth of their unregulated segment (mainly wind and solar) outpacing the growth of the regulated utility, easily reaches the 6%-8% target growth.

Best in Class Utility

At this point, Florida Power and Light utility remains the core driver for the asset growth, contributing to 70% of the NextEra Energy's earnings growth. CEO Marlene Santos of the recent acquisition of Gulf Power has proposed a clear plan to use FP&L's playbook to increase efficiency for Gulf. Gulf plans to quickly modernizing its generation fleet, converting one plant from coal to gas and adding solar. With fuel and Q&M cost declines of 50% by 2021, it is expected that Gulf may pay for the changes, earning a higher ROE, and lowering customers' bills at the same time. More importantly, NEE said that it is evaluating combining its Gulf and FP&L utilities into one, as soon as the rate case filing in 2021.

As for NEE's unregulated business, NextEra Energy Resources (NEER) has set a 2021-2022 target to enable solar overtaking wind for the first time. NEER sees 5.5-10 GW to be developed - a wider range to reduce the risk of backlog. The negative side is that both solar and wind have experienced a drop in new contracts for backlog. Another important but not immediate concern is the scheduled phase down and out of current tax credits. The low point for wind costs is likely to be 2020, with a net cost range to customers of $10-$15/MWh, substantially below the operating or development costs of most other technologies. It should be noted that none of the positive and negative outlook will have an immediate impact on the Q3 ER.

Expect the Unexpected Q3 ER

In terms of actual ER outcomes, NEE has had a mixed track record. While revenue missed the estimates 7 out of the 8 past quarters, earnings beat the estimates 6 out of the 8 quarters (Figure 1 and Figure 2). That said, the history seems to suggest that the market didn't focus too much on the revenue misses but more on the earnings beat or not. Market emphasis on earnings over revenue is consistent with investors' dividend seeking preference in utility stock.

Historical Lofty Valuation

With such a strong positive outlook, there has been concern that NEE may be overvalued. Compared with the competitors, NEE has been consistently traded at a premium over Duke Energy (DUK) and Exelon (EXC) (Figure 3). Currently, NEE's forward PE is over 24x, or at a 20% premium over the peer. The recent surge in relative valuation may have been due to the acquisition of Gulf Power (GP), as NextEra claims for the cost synergy effect that the company will benefit from the improved efficiency derived from the merger. Although the impact remains to be seen, the rising relative valuation may have already reflected the future long-term benefit but not the actual synergistic benefit of the Gulf Power acquisition as the Q3 ER should not be affected.

Premium Pricing on Q3 Financials

Currently, the Q3 EPS consensus estimate is $2.28, which is 3% lower sequentially but 5% lower year to year. Q3 revenue is expected to be $5.13 billion, which is $160 million higher than Q3 2018. If Golf Power acquisition benefit does not affect Q3 performance, the current stock price should largely react to the expectation of NEE's Q3 performance. In order to see how much the market has priced in the Q3 financials, I first developed a valuation relationship between the share price and the forward financial metrics. The purpose of this process is to see how NEE's share price reacts or relates to the forward financials. I will describe the procedure briefly as follows: I collected last 5-year worth of data in daily stock prices and daily analysts' consensus estimates of 5 relevant financial metrics, including revenue, EPS, gross margin, capital expenditure, and free cash flow. The choice of these relevant metrics is based on the fact that these factors have been historically important to determine NEE's share price movements. Then, I correlated the stock prices with the 5 factors and came up a historical relationship.

The evidence suggests that two dominant factors to determine NEE share prices are the EPS estimates and followed by revenue estimates (as discussed in the previous section). Specifically, for every $0.10 change in the EPS estimate, the stock price will change by $13. For every $100 million change in revenue estimate, the stock price will change by $5.6 (Table 1). Using this pricing relationship, I was able to estimate the "fair price," (not fair value) which corresponds to the most recent consensus estimates (Table 1A), at $211 a share. As the current price is around $231, it would imply that the market is paying a premium on the Q3 expected financials at a $20 premium.

Why the market pays a premium on the Q3 financials suggests interesting implications. One totally sensible explanation is that the premium may be due to the disagreement on the actual Q3 performance between investors and the street analysts. If this is the case, investors must be more optimistic than the analyst' consensus. In fact, because of the historical pricing relationship, I was able to produce several more optimistic scenarios which are consistent with the $231 actual price. For example, investors may expect that the actual Q3 revenue will be in line with the consensus $5.13 billion but priced in a $2.48 Q3 EPS, $0.20 higher than the consensus (Scenario 1 in Table 2). Or, the EPS will meet but revenue will come out $5.48 billion, $350 million higher than the estimate (Scenario 2). Of course, there are many other cases which will also produce $231 market price. One such case is that actual EPS beats by $0.10 and revenue by $150 million.

6%-8% Earnings Growth?

There has been an official narrative from the management that NEE's target earnings growth will be between 6%-8%. As solar and wind renewable sell power in long-term contracts, NEE's shift to renewable will help reduce the commodity price risk of their regulated segment. It appears that hitting the 6%-8% target does not pose a serious hurdle to NEE, as the market pricing of the Scenario 1 and Scenario 3 implies that the Q3 EPS will grow between 8%-10%. In other words, there is little upside for investors on the ER day since the current $231 share price has priced in the high end of the EPS estimates.

