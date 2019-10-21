SEI Investments: A Wonderful Business At An Attractive Price

Value/quality investors may want to take a deeper look at this name while the share price is not expensive.

Both our quantitative and qualitative analysis confirm the existence of an economic moat around the business.

Source: seic.com.

Overview

Pennsylvania-based SEI Investments (SEIC) is a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. What makes this company interesting is that it is both a financial software provider and an investment management shop.

The company generated superior ROIC consistently over recent years and is expected by the Street to grow by approximately 10%. At the same time, the share looks undervalued in light of the price multiples over the past few years, which makes SEIC a seemingly underpriced high-quality business in today's expensive market.

We are interested in assessing the business economics of SEI Investments with regards to its enduring competitive position and long-term growth prospect.

Business Model

SEI's main businesses include the following three pillars:

Investment processing platforms: revenues are earned as "Information processing and software servicing fees" primarily based on the type and number of investor accounts serviced or as a percentage of the market value of the clients’ assets processed or from transaction-based commissions.

Investment management platforms: revenues are earned as "Asset management, administration, and distribution fees" primarily based on a percentage of net assets under management.

Investment operations outsourcing platforms: Revenues are earned as "Asset management, administration, and distribution fees" primarily based on a percentage of net assets under administration or the number of investor accounts serviced.

As of the end of 2018, SEI Investments managed USD211.2 billion in assets and administered USD572.5 billion in client assets. Please note that a higher percentage of fees are generated from assets under management than from assets under administration.

As you may have noticed, all of the revenue streams above are repeatable, and some, such as information processing and software servicing fees (22% of total sales as of 2018), are highly predictable.

Source: 2018 Annual Report.

The company is most exposed to the private banking sector, followed by investment advisors, investment managers, and institutional investors (see the breakdown below).

Source: 2018 Annual Report.

Economic Moat

As displayed below, the annual returns on tangible assets at SEI Investments have been above 10% most of the time since the 1990s, and the company generated free cash flow that is roughly in line with its net profits in terms of the total amount every year.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 10/19/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 10/19/2019.

FinTech and financial services are highly sensitive to the economic cycle. Therefore, it is beneficial to do a full-cycle analysis. Since the end of the last economic boom (i.e., the year 2007), SEI Investments has consistently maintained its superior ROIC and free cash return on total assets (referred to as "FCROA"), both of which, beat the likes of State Street (STT), its largest rival, every year and of Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR), anther peer, in a few years.

Source: YCharts; data as of 10/20/2019.

Source: YCharts; data as of 10/20/2019.

Each of these quantitative facts above implies SEI's strong and sustainable competitive position in the market.

Essentially, SEI Investments help clients with accounting, regulatory reporting, client management, and many more, through its technology-driven platforms. Once installed and integrated, the platform is hard to get rid of, as it is embedded in the day-to-day and mission-critical operations on the customer side. It would be neither cost-effective nor knowledge-based effective for the customer to switch to a new vendor even with lower fees and slightly better quality.

Plus, the full spectrum of services provided, from business process outsourcing to front-office investment management, and operations outsourcing, adds to the durable competitive edges for SEI Investments when facing its clients. This is why the mid-sized company is a household name in investment management circles.

The scale is another factor. During good days (like the recent few years), operating income grew faster than the top line (see below), as the company can spread its R&D and sales/marketing costs across multiple business lines, several regions, and a large client base.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 10/19/2019.

Growth Opportunity

We believe that SEI Investments will continue to see multiple industry tailwinds to drive the growth of the total market. For example, financial and banking regulations are tightening on a global basis, providing opportunities for the compliance component at SEI's platforms. Additionally, cost-conscious financial firms are increasingly concerned about their inefficient operations due to legacy systems, which offers room for SEI to penetrate.

Besides, the company is executing its organic growth strategy by penetrating the current markets, expanding into new adjacent markets, and launching new platforms and solutions.

Some of the planned new markets are family offices, independent RIAs, and large global wealth managers, while planned new product lines include Data Analytics, Fintech Cloud, and Regulatory Compliance.

It is worth pointing out that SEI Investments is full of innovation gene with over 50 years of experience developing new solutions that address our clients’ complex business challenges. The company continually invested in product development to meet the emerging needs of markets and clients, keep pace with the industry and regulatory developments.

To fuel the innovation process, the management appears committed to capital investments to drive growth. As described below, R&D expenditures have been nearly 10% as a percentage of total sales over the past couple of years.

Source: 2018 Annual Report.

Lastly, the stock market will be acting as a tailwind. As the stock price goes up in the long run, assets under management and administration grow organically, leading to more fees generated for the company.

Valuation

Overall, we think that a 10% sustainable CAGR in EPS and FCFPS is possible for SEI Investments, thanks to the economic moat and growth opportunities.

The current P/FCF is around 20x, indicating at least a fair valuation in light of the long-term prospect. As we can see below, the ratio is over the bottom half of the moving range for the past few years.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 10/19/2019.

Furthermore, all prevailing price multiples (e.g., P/E, P/B, P/S, P/CF) are currently below their respective historical averages, implying possible underpricing of the share.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 10/19/2019.

Summary

To conclude, we see SEI Investments as a high-quality business at the moment, primarily due to its repeatable and predictable sales, sustainable competitive advantages, and a multi-dimensional growth prospect. We think that the share is between a bit undervalued and fairly valued for the moment. So long-term buy-and-hold investors could establish a small position in SEIC at this level and accumulate more shares over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.