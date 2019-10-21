The We Company - Live Free Or Die (But Probably Die)

I am also skeptical of the SoftBank proposal, but believe it is the best available under these circumstances.

I believe that it would be a major mistake to go with that proposal, as it would mark the beginning of a potentially devastating debt circle.

While its largest shareholder SoftBank Group Corp. made an offer consisting of credit and equity, the company seems to prefer a all credit package organized by JP Morgan Chase &Co.

With its IPO called off for now, The We Company (WE) faces imminent need of a cash injection to stay afloat. The silver lining for the company is that there is not only one but two parties willing to provide additional funding. The first party is The We Company's largest existing shareholder, Japanese SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBF; OTCPK:SFTBY). The second offer is reportedly being arranged by JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

The SoftBank offer would consist of a mix of debt and new equity, while JP Morgan's package would be all credit. SoftBank would acquire a controlling majority of The We Company under its proposal. For that reason the company itself seems to prefer the latter offer according to various reports.

I believe that it would be a mistake to opt for the credit only package when there is any other possibility to stay afloat as this would not solve the problem but merely postpone it to reappear in an even more pressing fashion at a later stage.

The Credit Package Makes it Worse In The Long Run

JP Morgan's offer would comprise of credits with a total volume of close to $5 billion. At least $2 billion of which would reportedly come with an exorbitant 15% coupon rate. This would result in annual interest payments of $300 million for the already money loosing company. Even assuming an average interest of about 6 percent (which is less than the company already pays for its existing debt on average) the additional annual interest would reach almost $750 million. This would make it quite hard to become net profitable. And while $5 billion reads like a lot of money, that money might be gone within only a few years given the pace at which The We Company is burning through cash.

In the long run it would also not help that there seems to be a clause allowing for repayment in kind (= interest being paid in the form of additional bonds). Repayment in kind only kicks the can down the road but does not solve the problem. On the contrary: this way the debt (and interest liabilities) grow more and more overtime. The We Company would essentially become a zombie company kept afloat only by more and more credit. Until one day there will be no more credit.

Independence Is Worthless When You Are Bankrupt

SoftBank would provide at least part of the funding I exchange for new equity. Leaving aside the question whether or not such an arrangement would make any sense for SoftBank in the first place, this strikes me as the more favorable solution for The We Company. For a company burning though capital at this pace, equity investments would clearly be more sustainable than adding evermore to a growing pile of interest bearing debt. That is at least if one plans to ever become net profitable.

The other shareholders would have to accept a reduction of their relative ownership stakes. But given the alternative that might still be

For VC investors preserving the value of their investment should be the primary concern. In that context it would be better to own a smaller stake in a financially healthier company than a larger stake in one that is on the brink of collapse due to outsized debt.

The founders, especially former CEO Adam Neumann, would of course have to accept a considerable loss of influence. Yet since Neumann is the main culprit for the troubles the company finds itself in, I do believe that he could be happy if the company remains valuable enough for him to retain his status as a billionaire.

For The We Company it would certainly be of no harm if the adults would take control. Yes, SoftBank is rather not the gold standard of financial conservatism and abstention from risky bets. But at least Masayoshi Son is not known for his consumption of marijuana and tequila or the creation of company funded Montessori-schools as pet projects for his wife.

I doubt that SoftBank as a majority owner would be able to grow the company's value back to an amount so high as to enable it to break even on its investment. But at least its backing would increase The We Company's long term chances of survival. Notably, the deeper involved SoftBank gets, the less likely is it to abandon The We Company amid further setbacks (notwithstanding the fact that this might already be the better option as of now).

Conclusion

I believe it would be almost foolish of The We Company not to accept SoftBank's offer. It is highly unlikely that anyone else would offer the company - and by that I am explicitly referring to the company rather than its founders - better conditions. SoftBank as a majority owner would by no means be a guarantee of success. Indeed, I remain skeptical with or without further backing from SoftBank. Yet it would at least increase the chances of survival considerably.

The credit package organized by JP Morgan on the other hand would keep the company afloat for the moment but is also likely to become the starting point of an unescapable debt circle. The We Company could preserve its independence but at the expense of its long term future. The only potential winner of that scenario I can think about is Adam Neumann's ego.

All in all, the company has its back up against the wall. The SoftBank offer is not great but under these circumstances it is the best one available. If and once The We Company would attempt another try to go public, interested investors should examine the debt situation with utmost care.

