The 50 Trillion Dollar Capital Shift No One Talks About

Position yourself early. We believe that this rush to real assets will lead to further yield compression and capital appreciation.

Over the coming 10 years, another $50 billion is expected to rush towards real assets.

Portfolio allocation is at least half of the work. Picking the right sector at the right time is just as important (if not more) than picking individual securities.

Picking REITs leading to the great financial crisis would have resulted in enormous volatility and dividend cuts. Picking tech at the turn of the century would have been even worse.

Today, investors are heavily exposed to traditional assets which are at increasingly high risks:

Stocks are historically expensive and risky in a late cycle economy.

Bonds pay close to nothing when adjusted for inflation and taxes.

Cash is incredibly risky due to rising risk of fiat currency failures.

It is very risky, and institutional investors are quickly taking actions to correct their allocations to reduce risks and improve future performance.

Over the past 20 years, institutions have steadily increased their allocations to "Real Assets" alternatives such as commercial real estate, energy pipelines, infrastructure, precious metals, airports, solar farms, timberland, etc. and these allocations are only expected to keep rising.

Allocations to real assets were only 5% in 2000. Today, it is closer to 25%. And, in 10 years, this figure is expected to surpass 40%:

This rush to real assets is happening because, in a world of low interest rates and elevated stock market valuations, real assets offer:

Higher income yield: The 10-year treasury may yield only 2.1%, but real assets will often trade at yields in the 6-10% range – and can be leveraged to generate even greater cash-on-cash returns. Greater total returns: Real assets generate high income, but they also appreciate in value and grow cash flow. A well-located office tower may yield 6% and grow in value by 3% per year. Add to that a bit of leverage and you can reasonably expect double-digit total returns. Inflation protection: One of the biggest and most underrated risks today is accelerating inflation. When you invest in low yielding bonds, you are at big risk. Real assets, on the other hand, are well-protected as their income and values tend to grow along with inflation. As such, they provide a good hedge against inflation risk. Valuable diversification: Traditional assets (stocks and bonds) are highly volatile, and adding real assets to a portfolio has proven to lower volatility. As such, investors can profit from diversification benefits while boosting returns and income.

Large institutions which were early to implement real asset heavy portfolios have enjoyed strong results. Over the past 30 years, the Yale Endowment Fund returned an unparalleled 13% per year.

Similarly, Brookfield (BAM) earned a 16% annual return over the same time frame – compared to just 7% for the S&P 500 (SPY):

Now, other institutional investors are taking note of this success and starting to reallocate capital towards real asset strategies in masses. In 10 years, institutional capital in this space has grown by $30 trillion, and another ~$50 trillion is expected in the decade ahead.

Interest rates are expected to remain awfully low for many more years to come, and stocks are poised for disappointing results due to high valuations according to many. In this context, it is not surprising that allocations to real assets are accelerating.

But, Why Is This Relevant to You?

Trillions and trillions are flowing from traditional asset classes to real asset classes. This shift will inevitably lead to some winners and some losers.

By positioning yourself early, you can profit from this rush to real assets. Institutional capital is expected to nearly double by 2030. 50 trillion dollars is not peanuts. We believe that it will lead to further cap rate compression and valuation appreciation across various real asset sectors.

Fortunately, you do not need to be a multi-billion-dollar institution to invest in real assets. Whether you are looking for a boost in portfolio yield, inflation protection, or just some diversification benefits - we believe that you should consider allocating a portion of your portfolio into real assets. Institutions are expected to increase their allocation to 40% over the coming years. Personally, I already invest more than 50% of my portfolio in real assets.

At High Yield Landlord, we specialize in liquid alternatives to gain exposure to high yielding real assets. Here are 5 examples in which we are investing today:

#1 Real Asset - Commercial Real Estate

Investors looking for superior income, along with reasonably good price appreciation prospects and inflation protection will certainly want to consider apartment communities, office and industrial buildings, shopping centers, and other similar real estate investments.

While some time ago, these highly profitable investments may have been reserved to high net worth individuals and institutions, it is today easier than ever before to invest in real estate through high yielding real estate securities or REITs.

REITs stand for “Real Estate Investment Trusts”, and just like mutual funds, they allow investors of all kinds to invest in real estate without actually having to go out and buy, manage, and finance properties themselves. Besides, most REITs are publicly traded on a stock exchange and allow investors to participate in the ownership of large scale, well diversified real estate portfolios in the same way as investors would invest in any other industry - through the purchase of stocks.

There exist over 200 REITs today with each investing in different property sectors. A few popular examples include Realty Income (O), Simon Property Group (SPG) and STAG Industrial (STAG).

We are today investing in lesser known small-cap REITs which have a better margin of safety, pay higher dividends, and have greater long-term upside potential.

#2 Real Asset - Timberland and Farmland

The demand for Timberland and Farmland investments has been steadily rising over the past decades as a result of population growth and improving living standards.

Both provide valuable inflation protection, diversification, and a low-risk approach to generate high income and appreciation in the long run.

You can today invest in both asset classes with listed REITs such as Farmland Partners (FPI) and Weyerhaeuser (WY), among many others.

#3 Real Asset - Airports

Airports are tremendous businesses because they enjoy significant barriers to entry, a near-monopoly once you enter the property, stable and growing demand, and high margins. We invest in airports primarily for diversification and inflation protection.

Today, there exist many listed airport companies in which you can invest by simply buying their shares. Examples include Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC); Auckland International Airport (OTCPK:AUKNY); and Sydney Airport Ltd. (OTC:SYDDF).

#4 Real Asset - Energy Pipelines

Energy pipelines, just like commercial real estate, generate a lot of cash and are an essential component of our infrastructure. Pipelines generally offer even greater income than commercial real estate, but this comes at the cost of higher risk, so you need to be even more selective. We hold some in our diversified portfolio to boost our average yield.

Master Limited Partnerships (or MLPs in short) are publicly traded partnerships that own energy infrastructure. Just like with REITs, investors can get exposure to high yielding energy pipelines through the purchase of MLPs. Popular examples include Energy Transfer (ET) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP).

#5 Real Asset - Windmills and Solar Farms

Renewable energy investments are in great demand as the world transitions towards cleaner energy sources. Their yield is not nearly as high as those of MLPs, but they provide valuable diversification and superior long-term growth.

Windmill and solar farm investments are accessible to individual investors through listed partnerships such as Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and specialty REITs such as Hannon Armstrong (HASI).

Closing Thoughts on Our Real Asset Strategy

These are just five “Real Asset” alternatives among many others in which we currently invest. Coming from a private equity background, I have always been compelled by tangible assets and currently hold positions in:

Real Estate Investment Trusts

Master Limited Partnerships

Infrastructure

Energy Pipelines

Timberland

Windmills

Solar farms

Airports

Other…

These are all high yielding assets that allow us to generate over $5,000 in annual passive income from a small $70,000 Real Asset Portfolio.

Compared to traditional equities, our real asset portfolio also enjoys much more reasonable valuation metrics trading at:

9.5x cash flow on average.

18% discount to estimated NAV.

Most importantly, we are able to generate a high 7.2% dividend yield...

...That is well-covered at a low 68% payout ratio.

With interest rates expected to remain lower for longer, we believe that these attractive attributes will continue to attract more and more capital towards real assets. This will result in bidding up of prices, compressing yields, higher valuations, and strong total returns to investors who position themselves early enough. Investors can today position themselves early to profit from this rush to real assets. If you are looking for income, diversification, and/or inflation protection, this is the right sector for you. On the other hand, if you are looking for the next exciting high-growth business, these real asset investments may not be suitable.

Still, 20 years ago, most investors would ignore these assets. Today, they are becoming one of the biggest allocations in professional investors' portfolios:

