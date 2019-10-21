Marvell: A 5G Play With Some Caveats

Depending on Huawei’s ability to grow, 5G may no longer be the game changer for Marvell as it was once perceived.

Marvell’s ability to benefit from 5G has been disrupted by Huawei restrictions and the latter’s move to build base stations without U.S. components.

With 5G rolling out globally, a number of companies look set to benefit. One of the companies perceived as being in a good position relative to 5G is Marvell Technology Group (MRVL). The company is projected to get a substantial boost in revenue thanks to 5G, something that would help the stock appreciate. But while Marvell does have a lot riding on 5G, there's the possibility that Marvell's upside could be more limited than initially thought. There are good reasons why that is so.

Why Marvell is seen as a 5G play

Marvell does have a lot of exposure to 5G. Especially in the early phases of the rollout when telecom carriers are in the process of building their infrastructure to get 5G networks up and running. Marvell happens to supply a wide range of products to carriers worldwide, which includes components for base stations that allow communications between mobile users and the 5G network through a radio link. This was already the case in the age of 3G/4G, but Marvell could have an even bigger role to play with the advent of 5G.

According to a company presentation, Marvell's exposure to carrier infrastructure is growing. For example, Marvell is a supplier of baseband processors and other types of embedded processors. Over seven million of these baseband processors have already been shipped. Marvell expects that number to rise in the coming years when the number of carriers launching 5G service takes off.

With 5G upon us, Marvell is looking to increase its content in base stations. Some of the 5G base station functionality that the company is targeting include switching, beamforming and MIMO. Marvell estimates that its content in 5G base stations will be worth four times that of 4G. As a leading supplier of silicon chips for 5G hardware, Marvell expects 5G to be a major growth driver for years to come.

Management reiterated the importance of 5G in its most recent earnings call when it states that:

"Based on the design wins we have secured so far and using industry analyst forecasts for base station units, we are holding our customers market share at the current positions, we estimate that in a few years our 5G revenue potential can exceed $600 million per year. Of course our revenue potential can flex above this if our lead customer is able to gain share as they drive towards their long-term goals and from additional design wins which we are currently pursuing within our comprehensive 5G platform to address baseband, transport, switching, front-haul and Massive MIMO opportunities at multiple base station OEMs."

Marvell thinks that 5G has the potential to increase revenue by over $600M per year. To put this number into perspective, Marvell's revenue for all of FY2019 amounted to $2.9B. These numbers make it clear that Marvell has high expectations of 5G. A full transcript of the Q2 earnings call can be found here.

Marvell loses a potential customer

Marvel's products are used by companies that supply telecommunications equipment to carriers. Nokia (NOK) and Ericsson (ERIC) are two of the biggest names in this space. Also worth mentioning is Huawei, the number one provider of telecommunications equipment with a market share of 29% according to research from Dell'Oro Group. That percentage also happens to be on the increase.

However, Huawei was placed on the Entity List by the U.S. government in May, which restricts Marvell from doing business with Huawei unless it has explicit permission from the U.S. government. The restrictions imposed on Huawei have affected both of Marvell's core businesses, networking and storage. These two segments make up 50% and 42% of total revenue.

In the case of networking, management states in the Q2 earnings call that:

"Our networking business revenue during the quarter was $330 million down 3% sequentially with seasonal growth and Wi-Fi products more than offset by the U.S. Government's export restrictions on Huawei and the pause in demand from our base station OEMs as they transition from 4G to 5G."

Huawei is again cited as a factor impacting storage. From the Q2 earnings call:

"Turning to our storage business, storage revenue for the second quarter came in above our expectations at $275 million declining 1% sequentially better than our guidance for mid single-digit sequential decline. As expected, our storage business was impacted by the export restriction on Huawei. But we benefited from stronger-than-expected demand from a broad set of storage controller customers in the HDD, SSD and fiber channel end markets."

Q2 earnings were impacted by Huawei export restrictions and weakness in end markets due to a challenging macroeconomic environment. For Q2, Marvell recorded a net loss of $57M using GAAP. Both of the issues that confronted Marvell in Q2 are not expected to go away, but remain in effect for Q3.

(GAAP) Q2 FY2019 Q2 FY2020 Revenue $665M $657M Net income (loss) $6.8M ($57M)

Source: Marvell

Furthermore, while the Q2 numbers look bad as is, they could be even worse when inventory building is taken into account. Management suggests that this is the case when it states in the Q2 earnings call that:

"Moving on from base stations to our enterprise and data center markets, our revenue grew sequentially driven by stronger-than-expected demand from our Chinese customers who have not been impacted by export restrictions. However, these markets have remained generally soft. Therefore we believe that some of our relative strength could be due to these customers building inventory to guard against any future supply chain disruptions."

Apparently, a number of Marvell's customers in China may have gotten spooked by U.S. sanctions against Huawei. As a precaution, they may have decided that they need to stock up on parts in case they too get hit by sanctions and are cut off from U.S. suppliers as a result. If it wasn't for the stocking up of additional inventory, demand would have been lower for Marvell. Marvell's earnings would therefore have been worse than reported.

The Huawei situation could become an even bigger drag down the road

Huawei's inability to freely source U.S. components has led the company to redesign its products, base stations included. According to recent statements from Huawei, the company has started production of 5G base stations that do not contain any U.S. components. Huawei expects to increase production of 5G base stations from 600,000 in 2019 to 1,500,000 in 2020. A Huawei executive even claims that two-thirds of all the 5G base stations build are from Huawei.

These numbers give an indication as to how much potential business Marvell has lost out on. But what's even more troubling for Marvell is the fact that Huawei continues to make inroads with 5G equipment. According to Huawei, it has thus far signed up 65 customers worldwide for its 5G equipment.

The problem for Marvell is that Huawei could displace equipment providers that rely on parts from Marvell. The greater the market share Huawei occupies, the fewer the opportunities there are for Marvell to take advantage of 5G by supplying base station components. The steady increase in the number of carriers selecting Huawei as their equipment provider is not a positive development for Marvell.

It's in Marvell's interest that carriers select a provider other than Huawei if it is to stand a chance of benefiting from 5G. The more carriers opt for Huawei, the more Marvell loses out since Huawei can no longer use Marvell as a supplier for base station components. The restrictions on Huawei could become a long-term headwind for Marvell if Huawei becomes the dominant supplier of 5G equipment in the world.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

Marvell is having problems with growth. Company revenue has been essentially range-bound for quite a number of years. Quite a few of its older product lines are facing competition from other companies offering similar products. This is especially true in the storage business where revenue declined by 18% YoY in Q2.

Marvell is an industry leader in the market for hard disk drive ("HDD") controllers. In fact, HDD manufacturers, such as Seagate (STX) and Western Digital (WDC), are some of Marvell's biggest customers. But the HDD market is on the decline with the number of units shipped becoming smaller every year. It's highly likely that HDDs will become obsolete one day. That will hurt Marvell as it removes the need for HDD controllers from Marvell.

Marvell sees 5G as a way out. The company needs new products to make up for the fact that some of its product lines face obsolescence. The rolling out of 5G networks and increased demand for 5G products offer a potential solution for Marvell's growth issues. As much as $600M in additional sales could be garnered from 5G each year if one goes by estimates from management. 5G could help Marvell break out of stagnation and put the company back on the path to growth. It's therefore crucial that Marvell is successful with 5G.

However, the restrictions on Huawei could turn out to be the spoiler for Marvell. If the numbers released are accurate, Huawei may be way ahead in terms of base stations shipped. The gap will only become bigger if Huawei hits its targets in the coming years. That's bad news for Marvell because for every Huawei base station shipped, there is one fewer base station out there that could house Marvell components. That could really add up in terms of lost business.

The silver lining for Marvell is that some markets are off limits for Huawei. In markets like the U.S., Marvell still has great potential to profit from 5G. But every time a customer opts for Huawei equipment, the market becomes smaller and smaller for Marvell since Huawei no longer uses U.S. components in its base stations. The more successful Huawei becomes, the greater the odds that 5G will not be the game changer for Marvell.

Bottom line, Marvell deserves to be seen as a 5G play. The company offers good exposure to 5G and the company has high expectations for 5G. Having said that, Marvell's potential to reap benefits from the 5G rollout has become more limited with the absence of Huawei as a Marvell customer. Marvell could even get shut out of many markets, depending on how much success Huawei has in capturing the market for 5G equipment. If that were to happen, the stock would not react well to Marvell falling short in what was supposed to become a big driver of growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.