Baidu: The Giant Has Fallen

Current valuation of 17x 2020E P/E is more of a value trap rather than a value play.

We believe that there is further downside risk to our and consensus target price in light of a weak ad market outlook and competitive landscape.

We are initiating on Baidu (BIDU) with a BEARISH view and a SOTP-based target price of $98, implying a 5% downside from the current level.

We believe that the fragmentation of China’s mobile app landscape is driving gradual disintermediation of the search market thereby limiting the monetization upside of BIDU’s ecosystem despite the impressive DAU growth in its Baidu App. Additionally, we believe there is further downside risk to our target price given 1) the deteriorating ad outlook for its core search and newsfeed segments that lack visible path to recovery, 2) increasing competition from ByteDance not only on user time-spend but also creating brain drain within BIDU, 3) limited revenue upside on the other initiatives such as cloud, Apollo and smart devices.

We believe the weak ad outlook will likely result in further downward target price revision and de-rating of the stock and that the gap between the consensus target price and the actual stock price will gradually narrow (see chart below).

Our target of $98/share is derived from the summation of Baidu core plus investments net of a conglomerate discount.

For BIDU core, we applied a 14x 2020E P/E on the core search business as we do not believe material upside in revenue and earnings growth in light of a weak ad market and competition from disruptive entrants. Our valuation of the core search segment also implies roughly 2.3x P/S, consistent with that of a maturing search company that lacks a global presence.

We also value cloud at 3.5x P/S given its smaller scale relative to the larger incumbents such as Huawei and Alibaba (BABA). We also value iQiyi at 2.5x P/S, in-line with streaming peers. Adding up all these segments results in a per-share value of $83.

For the investments, we added BIDU’s investments in Ctrip (CTRP) and Didi Chuxing (private) to derive a per-share value of $10 after factoring in the recent sale of CTRP stake by BIDU.

We add our valuation of BIDU core business and its investments to derive a total value of $122/share. However, given BIDU’s investment portfolio, a conglomerate discount is necessary to property value the stock and such discount depends on the geography and the degree of control the company has over its invested companies. In the case with BIDU, we think the company has no control over its investments similar to the case with Tencent (see: Tencent: The Ailing Penguin) as Tencent typically takes a laisser-faire approach on its investments.

Consensus sell-side analysis applies a standardized 10% discount on the valuation, but we think that BABA’s tighter grip over its investment deserves a higher discount hence we applied a 20% discount. Worth noting that for Tencent that has almost no oversight on its investments, we also applied a 20% discount conglomerate discount.

Post conglomerate discount, we derived a target of $98/share, or a 5% downside from the current level.

However, we caution that there is further downside risk to our target if:

Ad outlook continues to deteriorate without meaningful recovery in 2020E.

Cost enhancement no longer drives earnings growth.

Other segment continues to lose steam and unable to offset the weak revenue growth in the core search segment.

The One Trick Pony

Over the past decade, BIDU has failed to evolve beyond its core search business and lagged behind rival BABA and Tencent in new internet economies such as eCommerce, O2O, food delivery, payment, and short-form videos.

Unlike Alphabet (GOOGL) which is arguably more global and more innovative, BIDU has positioned itself as a one-trick pony that only serves the Chinese market.

Recall that our view is that the Chinese internet market is entering a phase of rapid maturity given the growing internet and mobile penetration. No longer can the Chinese internet giants rely on merely the rising internet user base for growth, but instead the winning formula could come from either or a combination of: 1) Creating a product or service that is difficult for the competition to mimic in a short period of time, 2) exposure to lower-tier cities in order to gain more consumer wallet and timeshare, such as the case with ByteDance and PinDuoDuo (PDD), and 3) Globalization and overseas expansion in light of a maturing internet user base and stabilization in consumption habits.

The case with BIDU is that the company is facing three headwinds that will cap its near-term growth outlook.

First, BIDU is an extremely local company with heavy revenue concentration in its core search business that is facing disintermediation due to the proliferation of ecosystems such as Tencent in social media, gaming and fintech, Alibaba in eCommerce and new retail, Ant Financial in fintech and financial services, Meituan and DiDi in O2O, and ByteDance in newsfeeds and short-form videos.

Second, the heavy concentration into advertising makes BIDU susceptible to macro shock as illustrated by the weak macro environment in China. We note that the commentaries from Weibo, Tencent and 58.com are all supportive of negative sentiment on key verticals such as auto, financial services (partially due to the regulatory pressure on the P2P sector), online games and housing.

Finally, competition from disruptors such as ByteDance and Kuaishou, a leading short video company in China that is similar to Tik Tok, has aggressively increased the inventory supply in the market that negatively impacted BIDU’s ad pricing.

As a result, BIDU’s organic core search revenue, which we exclude from the contribution from video, has seen multi-year deceleration since the end of 2017. Even more troubling is the Other revenue segment that has seen decent growth in recent years but the sharp deceleration in 1H19 suggests that this segment may be losing steam and is unlikely to offset the revenue weakness from core search.

We believe that both ByeDance and Kuaishou could become even more aggressive on market share gain in the coming year in an effort to set the stage for their potential public listing. As such, we remain cautious on BIDU’s organic core search outlook, modeling a -5% decline for 2019E and flat for 2020E, with a modest +6% growth for 2021E. We believe that the current sell-side consensus may be too optimistic at a potential 2020E recovery. While some analysts are arguing for a bottom-fishing opportunity on BIDU due to the low 12-15x core search P/E multiple on 2020E estimates, we believe that BIDU is more of a value trap rather than a value proposition.

So Much Hype on Ecosystem, So Little Clarity On Monetization

Earlier this year at BIDU’s AI Developer Conference, the company continues to showcase its advancement in AI such as autonomous driving (Apollo), the mobile OS DuerOS and cloud. Although we are impressed with BIDU’s earlier investment in AI, we are concerned about whether BIDU has a proper strategy on its monetization in light of weak core search segment. Given the lack of material contribution from these segments, we do not believe the market will appreciate this effort as it does not contribute meaningfully to the financials in a way to impact the stock price.

For Apollo, we think autonomous driving will be the future and no doubt BIDU is positioned for this trend. We note that the first batch of L4 manufacturing has begun operation by BIDU and FAW and is expected to go into mass production after testing in Changsha, where the autonomous taxi fleet is also under planning.

Although Apollo has made good progress with urban testing distance surpassing 2m km by 300 cars in 13 cities, it is still early to tell on how BIDU can effectively monetize this project and the timing of monetization.

As for DuerOS, device installment has surpassed 400m with a monthly query approaching 4bn. Additionally, DuerOS powered smart speaker ranks top in China and third globally in terms of shipments, per Canalys estimate. Again, these are positive indicators of BIDU’s ecosystem but the issue behind smart speakers is that it cannot be monetized similar to conventional PC and mobile ads. That said, we do not think investors should place any value on this segment unless there is a path to monetization, regardless of the impressive traffic and search queries.

Finally, on Baidu App, the DAU growth has been solid and accelerated in recent quarters. We expect BIDU to continue to drive this metric to win investor confidence. A hallmark of the Baidu App is its mini-programs that not only provide information to the users but also operate as a light version of the actual app. Although this appears to be quite functional, we remind investors that both Tencent and Ant Financial all have mini-programs within the WeChat and Alipay ecosystem so Baidu’s mini-program is unlikely to become a material contender in the mini-program space.

Conclusion, we remain BEARISH on BIDU and believe that there is further downside risk to our and consensus target price in light of a weak ad outlook, limited ad pricing power due to competition from ByteDance and Kuaishou, inability to innovate and expand to be a global internet company, and other segment is unlikely to become a material revenue contributor to the P&L to offset the weakness in core search.

The current valuation of 17x 2020E consensus P/E multiple is likely to see further compression and we caution that BIDU is a value trap rather than a value play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.