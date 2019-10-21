Boeing: From BAd To Worse

This lack of transparency increases the existential risk to the company as the FAA will also be forced to investigate, further delaying any potential relaunch of the 737 MAX.

The FAA is in a difficult position as it has tried to give Boeing the benefit of the doubt, especially during the initial grounding of the fleet.

The Boeing Company (BA) has had a well documented issue with its 737 MAX airplanes, with two fatal accidents arising from failures in its Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) which caused the planes to pitch into a nosedive. The plane was eventually grounded by aviation authorities around the world. I believe Friday’s news greatly increases the existential threat to the Boeing organization though with respect to regulatory risk, even after the massive drop in shares on Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s Initial Response

The 737 MAX grounding evolved over several months. There was an initial crash in October 2018 of Lion Air Flight 610. Boeing issued a service bulletin referring pilots to an existing recovery procedure with the FAA issued an emergency airworthiness directive. These are legally enforceable directives to correct an unsafe condition in a product; they are common throughout the industry, though emergency ones are to be treated with more expediency. This unfortunately failed to be an effective workaround as Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed on March 10, 2019 from similar problems with the MCAS system.

The FAA originally reaffirmed the airworthiness of Boeing’s 737 MAX plane on March 11, 2019. This is significant as the FAA is largely the world leader in setting and dictating safety policies, though other organizations such as EASA and Transport Canada carry significant weight in this area as well. This should have given guidance to other organizations to stay the course. Given it was just a day later, I can see that the FAA may have gone with a “ask questions first, shoot later” view to the plane’s airworthiness.

In this case, other regulators around the world acted on grounding the plane before the FAA did. These screen snaps from Wikipedia summarized the number and timing of regulators who acted prior to the FAA finally grounding the plane:

Source: Wikipedia summary of groundings

This was unique in this type of situation. On the surface, it appeared the FAA was trying to give Boeing more time to investigation and explain the situation. Unfortunately for Boeing, aerospace safety organizations around the world began to issue grounding directives before the FAA was done, culminating in Canada issuing its notice on March 13. This, along with statements from President Donald Trump, appeared on the surface to force the FAA’s hand. I can sympathize with the FAA’s attempt to get all the facts in, but in this case the perception seemed like they were dragging their feet.

October 18, 2019 Revelations

The picture gets a lot murkier based on the revelations from Friday October 18, 2019. In various reports, it appears Boeing knew of the MCAS risks as long ago as 2016, based on text messages between test pilots at the time. According to this report, this information was shared with the Department of Justice (DOJ) who has opened an investigation into the original crash but was not shared with the FAA until yesterday. Understandably, the FAA is not very pleased to have been left out of this loop especially with the leeway it attempted to give Boeing after the second crash.

The Takeaway

I believe this lack of transparency by Boeing with the FAA has opened a substantial existential threat for the company. It is possible that maybe they assumed the Department of Justice would have shared these text concerns with the FAA as part of its expanding probe into Boeing but it certainly couldn’t be guaranteed. However, it has put the FAA in a bad position.

The FAA clearly tried to give Boeing a break initially after the second crash and Boeing has now appeared to repay the FAA by being less than forthcoming about its development and production of the 737 MAX. This could really impact the FAA’s authority, both with other regulators and with other companies, if it appears that it was “playing ball” with Boeing at the potential expense of passenger safety. I don’t believe this to be the case at all; no industry is more concerned with safety top to bottom than aerospace. However, it does give the perception that government could have a price. This is all with the political backdrop of companies who simply pay fines to get out of jail for transgressions, from Facebook (FB) fines for abuse of personal data to various banks to Elon Musk paying a small fine for faking a $40B+ buyout offer, just to name a few. I expect the FAA to come down especially hard on Boeing for this clear lack of transparency; it also will begin to ask even more questions because they will want to find out who knew what and when did they know it. This comes on top of the afore-mentioned DOJ investigation.

This all comes with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenberg’s Senate appearance coming on October 30, on the heals of being stripped of his Chairman’s title. This all has the look of a company that may need to make a Blood sacrifice to appeal to both its shareholders and customers, but now with regulators as well. It is also likely that any potential re-launch of the 737 Max is further at risk, with it likely not until 2020 at the earliest. There are several negative catalysts for Boeing coming up, from the CEO appearance to further revelations from the FAA or DOJ to continued delay on return to service.

The technical picture isn’t much better:

Source: Finviz.com

The channel is wide open down to near $300, though there could be some support at the $340 level. With all these potential negative catalysts only growing, I would not be surprised to see it test both these levels in the near term. Add in potential year end selling of the name by more passive or institutional holders and Boeing shares don’t have a lot of upside potential in the next couple of months.

As far as long-term, Boeing won’t go away. The industry, all ready a duopoly with Airbus, cannot exist with a monopolist condition. I firmly believe Boeing will right itself, clean up its culture and resume its development and production of leading-edge aerospace products. The question is how long this will take and when will the shares stabilize. A thanks to twitter account PlugInFUD who raised how under-priced this risk to Boeing’s business was months before these developments occurred.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short through medium-term Put options