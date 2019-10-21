Chemed: 2 Boring Cash Cows Make A Great Company

The stock price looks a bit discouraging to us at this level, so we will wait patiently for pullbacks.

Both businesses have good economics in our view, especially in terms of market positions, scale, cash flow, and ROIC.

The "modern" Chemed emerged in 2004 with its two cash-cow subsidiaries: VITAS and Roto-Rooter.

Overview

2004 certainly will be remembered as one of the most dynamic periods in Chemed’s 33-year history. In the last twelve months, we raised over $435 million in capital, took our 37% ownership of VITAS to 100%, finalized the reengineering of Roto-Rooter’s operational infrastructure and entered into an agreement to divest our Service America operation. The end result of these changes was to deliver exceptional revenue, earnings and cash flow growth in 2004. The outlook for Chemed in terms of future opportunity and financial performance has never looked better. - Annual Report 2004

Founded in 1970, Cincinnati-based Chemed (CHE) purchases, operates, and divests subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. The company did not see consistent prosperity in its business till 2004 when it acquired VITAS Hospice and Palliative Care Service, re-organized its Roto-Rooters Plumbing & Water Cleanup Service, and divested Service America Network (a provider of major-appliance and heating/air-conditioning repair, maintenance, and replacement services).

Fast forward to today, VITAS devotes roughly two-thirds of Chemed's total sales, and Roto-Rooter the remaining one-third. The management's bets have proved to be brilliant. Both subsidiaries, although appearing "boring," have good business economics in our view. In particular, their leading market positions, scale advantages, strong cash flow, capital-light operations, and superior ROIC make their parent company an appealing candidate for stock investment (at the right price, of course).

Financial Performance

As you can see below, since 2004, Chemed generated consistently high and improving returns on tangible assets. Meanwhile, the free cash flow margin stabilized between 5% and 10% most of the time.

Although the company increased its top line by a mid-single-digit CAGR for the past decade, it managed to deliver a mid-teens annual growth rate in EPS (see below), mainly due to margin expansion and share repurchase.

Since 2004, there has only been one year where the company experience a YoY sales decrease (i.e., -1.2% in 2013), thanks to the recession-proof-ness of its two businesses.

Chemed appears to be a good company from an investing perspective, and we are interested in digging more by analyzing each of its cash-cow subsidiaries.

Roto-Rooter

What Roto-Rooter attracts us the most is its dominant position. Through over 110 company-owned and over 400 franchisee territories, the brand is providing plumbing services to approximately 90% of the US population and 40% of the Canadian population. Plus, it maintains an estimated 15% of the drain cleaning market.

As shown below, Roto-Rooter steadily grew all its direct-to-customer (non-franchise) business segments over the past few years, demonstrating the capability of healthy and sustainable expansion.

In addition to total volume, the adjusted net margin almost doubled from less than 8% in 2004 to nearly 17% last year, as implied below.

Roto-Rooter's business is capital-light with only less than 5% of the total sales (4.1% in 2017 and 4.6% in 2018, calculated from the data below) needed to be reinvested as CapEx to sustain operations and expansion.

As you can see below, Roto-Rooter has extensive coverage in the domestic market, leaving little room for geographic expansion.

But the company may continue to consolidate franchises through acquisitions. This strategy appears to have worked well to the shareholder as the management has paid particular attention to purchase prices and set up its disciplines (e.g., 4-5x EBITDA, minimal CapEx) to screen and avoid overpaying. Any residual cash flow may be leveraged to fuel the growth at VITAS.

VITAS

VITAS operates a comprehensive range of hospice services through 47 operating programs in 14 states and the District of Columbia. As with Roto-Rooter, VITAS is the market leader in its space, although its share is only 7% of the US market. Dominated by “Mom & Pop” not-for-profits, the USD18 billion hospice industry is much more fragmented than the plumbing and drain cleaning ones. Commercial companies make investments in technology, focus on efficiency, and make care more accessible. As a result, easiness of accessing capital and economies of scale are critical competitive edges here.

As described below, the adjusted net margin at VITAS improved from 6.2% in 2004 to 11.7% in 20018 and has stayed above 8% every year for the past decade, compared with the average operating margin of 4%-8% in industry. Also, it is estimated that 50% of hospices are suffering from negative margins. In this regard, size and scale matter again, as a large hospice group can afford to lose money on some units/patients.

Like Roto-Rooter, VITAS's business is capital-light as CapEx took only a bit over 2% of annual revenue in the past two years (see below).

As you may notice, there are more "white spaces" on the map for VITAS to penetrate (than Roto-Rooter).

The company plans to grow both organically and through acquisitions. According to the Washington Post, about half of Americans who died today employed a hospice service at some stage, creating a boom in the industry. We think that the aging population will act as the tailwind moving forward.

One thing worth pointing out is that around 96% of the total revenue at VITAS is generated from Medicare/Medicaid (see below), displaying some concentration risk. As the management mentioned, "government reimbursement structure will drive VITAS’ future."

Valuation

Thanks to the disciplined acquisitions, leading market positions, minimal CapEx needs, and industry tailwind, we think that a high-single-digit or low-teens CAGR is highly likely at Chemed.

However, if we assume a 10% growth rate, the current P/FCF of over 30x is looking expensive.

As you can imagine, all the prevailing price multiples (e.g., P/E, P/B, P/S, P/CF) are above their respective historical averages (see below).

As demonstrated below, both P/FCF and EV/EBIT have been trending up for the last few years.

Summary

Overall, we believe both cash cows at Chemed possess some economic moats due in large part to their leading positions and scale. Both businesses are expected to grow profitably and meaningfully. The stock price, nonetheless, makes us feel a bit "uncomfortable" to establish a position at the moment. Therefore, we would put the ticker on our close watch list and look for a more favorable entry point.

