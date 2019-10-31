Star Bulk Carriers' President On The Dry Bulk Market (Podcast)

The discussion focuses on the state of the dry bulk market as well as how SBLK is prepared for IMO 2020 regulations.

Hamish Norton, President of Star Bulk Carriers, along with two co-CFOs and the head of research, joins Value Investor's Edge Live.

Hamish Norton, President of Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), along with Simos Spyrou and Christos Begleris, Co-CFOs, and Constantinos Simantiras, Head of Market Research, joined Value Investor's Edge Live on October 1st, 2019, to discuss the dry bulk shipping markets and disruptions ahead of pending IMO 2020 regulations. The guests reviewed their sizable scrubber program and expectations for slow steaming into 2020, along with capital allocation priorities as results turn strongly profitable. This conversation is relevant for anyone long dry bulk shipping names, including Diana Shipping (DSX), Eagle Bulk (EGLE), Genco Shipping (GNK), Golden Ocean (GOGL), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Safe Bulkers (SB), Scorpio Bulkers (SALT), or Seanergy Maritime (SHIP). Those interested may want to check out Star Bulk Carriers' latest investor presentation.

Topics covered:

0:30 minute mark - Start of discussion/How is the overall dry bulk market developing?

4:15 - How is IMO 2020 developing so far? Any distortions in the markets?

5:15 - Have there been any delays to SBLK's scrubber installations?

8:20 - Where is your fleet positioned, Atlantic vs. Pacific? Rate differences?

10:20 - What is the impact of the US-China trade war? Meaningful impact?

13:45 - Are Chinese environmental initiatives impacting the markets?

16:00 - What is causing the recent Capesize rate decline?

18:20 - Can we expect dividends soon? End of year?

21:30 - Potential for more fleet acquisitions? Criteria?

22:45 - Impact of scrubbers on future earnings potential?

26:30 - Is there any charter activity for scrubber-equipped vessels?

30:30 - Star Bulk still trades at a huge discount to NAV, any plans to fix?

33:00 - Repurchases v. Dividends Discussion

