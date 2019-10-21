Novatek: A Great But Fairly Valued Growth Story

The stock is fairly valued but it's worth looking for an entry point in the mid-term as the company has a promising future.

The company steadily increases dividend payments but the yield for now is just 2.5% which is too small for Russian stocks.

Novatek (OTC:NOVKY) (OTC:NSTKF) has been increasing revenue for many years in a row, as well as steadily paying and increasing dividends. In recent years, all free cash flow has been paid to shareholders, however, the dividend yield remains low. Nonetheless, stable growth and excellent track record of delivering projects within time, budget and quality are highly valued by investors, so Novatek's valuation is one of the highest in the Russian stock market. Though I'm neutral on the company in the short term, I think this is a stock that needs many, many years to unleash its true potential.

Company Overview

Source: Company website

Novatek is the second-largest natural gas producer in Russia whose main activities are the exploration, production, processing, delivery and sale of LNG, natural gas, and liquid hydrocarbons. Proved hydrocarbon reserves in 2018 amounted to more than 15,789 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), including 2,177 bcm of natural gas reserves under SEC (and 4,021 bcm of proved and probable gas reserves under PRMS), as well as 181 million tons of liquid hydrocarbons. Though the company is a long way behind Gazprom (35,195 bcm of proved natural gas reserves under PRMS), Novatek's gas reserves are the third largest of any company globally.

The company carries commercial production of natural gas, gas condensate and crude oil at 18 fields and has 56 licenses on exploration and production. Novatek stabilizes and processes gas condensate at its subsidiaries - Purovsky Plant and Ust-Luga Complex.

Source: Company website

The most prominent projects of Novatek are Yamal LNG (16.5 mn tons of capacity) and Arctic LNG-2 (19.8 mn tons). Yamal LNG has three operating trains and the fourth train is under construction. The launch of the first LNG train of Arctic LNG-2 is planned for 2022-2023. It is noteworthy that Novatek actively involves foreign partners in its projects, and that makes the company more flexible in financing options and less vulnerable to possible sanctions. For instance, Novatek is currently developing Arctic LNG-2, in which Chinese CNOOC, CNPC, French Total, the Mitsui and Jogmec consortium each own 10%.

As for financials, Novatek showed moderately positive reporting results in H1 2019. The company's revenue grew by 11.6% Y-o-Y to 218.5 billion rubles. The decline in fuel prices was offset by a 23.9% increase in natural gas sales. The launch of the second and third trains of the Yamal LNG plant helped to achieve such an increase.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

The normalized EBITDA, taking into account the share in EBITDA of joint ventures, amounted to 116 billion rubles in Q2 2019, which is 14.3% higher Y-o-Y. The growth in revenue and normalized EBITDA was due to the launch of LNG production in the second and third trains of Yamal LNG in the second half of 2018.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

The net profit jump in the first quarter of 2019 was caused by the sale of 10% in the Arctic LNG-2 project to the French Total, which brought Novatek 308.6 billion rubles. In June, it announced the sale of another 30% of the project to a consortium of Japanese companies Mitsui and Jogmec, as well as Chinese companies CNODC (CNPC's subsidiary) and CNOOC. The funds received, most likely in the form of loans, will be allocated to Arctic LNG-2 to finance its development. In Q2 2019 net profit more than doubled to 69.2 billion rubles, mainly due to paper profits from the revaluation of the foreign currency debt of the Yamal LNG joint venture.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Novatek continues to increase investments to implement new projects in order to "as soon as possible occupy the maximum share in the global LNG market" and monetize its large resource base. At the end of 2019, investments should grow more than 2 times to 200 billion rubles. In the future, their growth is likely to continue.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Novatek's strength is that the company has enough operating cash flow and funds from the sale of shares in future projects to finance the investment program. Despite Novatek's aggressive expansion, the current debt ratio Net Debt/EBITDA is at a comfortable level of 0.4x.

Even with high capital expenditures, free cash flow amounted to 80.1 billion rubles in Q2 2019, which is 2 times higher than in the second quarter of 2018.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Overall, Novatek is starting to bear its first fruits from LNG projects and the best is yet to come.

Company Strategy & Market Outlook

Novatek has an ambitious strategy to become one of the biggest global LNG companies, targeting 55-60 mn tons per annum (mta) of LNG by 2030. Fully operated Yamal-LNG and Arctic LNG-2 will give 36.3 mta of gas, and the rest is expected to be supplied by other projects (Arctic LNG-1 and 3, for example). The company's ultimate goal is to catch up and overtake such LNG producers as Qatar (more than 77 mta of LNG). Considering Novatek's project execution track record, this goal doesn't sound like something impossible.

This year, the company is about to exceed its gas production target of 65.6 bcm. If we add the Q4 2018 result to Q4 2019 (+18500), we'll get ~74380 million cubic meters. Most likely the number will be even higher.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

So the company is performing well in terms of production, but what about sales? In the domestic market, Novatek expects stagnation, or as the company says: "domestic natural gas consumption will remain stable".

Source: Company strategy presentation

Globally, the key regions for Novatek are Asia and Europe, as they show the most remarkable growth in natural gas consumption.

Source: BloombergNEF

According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, global LNG demand is expected to reach 330 million tons per annum by 2022. Post 2022, a significant decline in domestic gas production in Southeast Asia and Europe will be a trigger for global LNG demand growth. By 2030, BloombergNEF expects to see global LNG demand reaching 490 mta in its base case scenario.

Nevertheless, in the medium term, the global natural gas market and LNG market, in particular, face several headwinds.

Source: BloombergNEF

This year, the global LNG market faced an oversupply and now LNG terminals are almost full. The congestion of the terminals leads to idling of tankers and an increase in costs. For example, a GasLog Sydney tanker with Russian LNG stays idle for an unspecified period of time. Because of such issues, some tankers have to change their destination, wasting gas sellers' time and money.

Competition, along with full storage facilities, is also putting pressure on prices. Current spot prices of $ 4-5/mmbtu have a negative impact on the assessment of future LNG projects.

Source: Bloomberg

Two things can help to absorb the excess supply and stabilize gas prices - 1) increased demand from power and industry sector due to lower prices, and 2) a cold winter which will contribute to weather-driven demand.

Dividends

According to the dividend policy, Novatek pays at least 30% of normalized net profit, which does not take into account income from the sale of shares in projects and the effect of exchange rate differences.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

In 2018, the payout ratio was 38%. At the end of 2019, I expect Novatek dividends in the amount of 99 billion rubles or 33 rubles per share. Dividend yield at current prices will be around 2.5%, which is not enough for a dividend stock but a nice small bonus for a growth stock like Novatek.

Final Thoughts

Despite the combination of positive factors, I believe that all of them are already reflected in the price. The stock is close to its fair value, in my opinion. Novatek has a comparable to Gazprom market cap, while annual gas production is about 7-8 times less. The expected annual dividend of Novatek shares at current prices does not exceed 2.5%, in contrast to Gazprom's >8% dividend yield. At the same time, in the coming years, both companies still have large capex and projects that may allow them to increase cash flows in the future. However, the long-term potential of Novatek should not be overlooked and I hope that one day the market will give us a good entry point to buy the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.