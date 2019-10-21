Nemetschek - Q3 Should Be On Point - Guidance Upgrade In Sight

We see high chance of guidance upgrade, failure to do so might result in negative market reaction.

EPS should see abnormally high growth of 188% driven by the sale of Docuware.

Q3 sales growth of 19.4% should beat the upper end of the guidance as all segments deliver double-digit growth.

Nemetschek (OTC: NEMTF) [ETR: NEM] is scheduled to release its full Q3 financial figures on October 31. So far, the stock performance was very strong, returning +47% YTD compared to its benchmarks MDAX and TecDAX climbing by "only" 20% and 13%, respectively. We expect to see Q3 further support stock performance and moving towards its fundamental valuation levels with an upside between 10% to 25% (see "Nemetschek: One Of Those German Quality Stocks - Deep Dive").

Q3 sales should pick up by 19.4% - above the group's guidance as all segments deliver double-digit growth

We expect to see a strong set of results with sales growing at 19.4% or organically at 16.6% reaching €137m albeit strong comps in Q3 '18 (+20.4%). Our growth estimates are slightly above the full-year guidance of 17% to 19% or 13% to 15% (organic). This strong growth dynamics should be supported by all segments. Following a strong Q3 result, we reckon Nemetschek will upgrade its topline guidance. Its current guidance implies growth of "only" 16.6% in Q4, which is below its lower end of the guidance (i.e. 17%) and is (historically) the strongest quarter.

Chart 1 Q3 topline growth is set to beat the upper end of the guidance

Solid growth in the design segment is set to continue

The design segment contributes c. 57% to the total revenue and can be viewed as a highly penetrated and mature segment in the Nemetschek's product portfolio. In Q3 we expect to see sales to return to its double-digit growth trajectory with 10% y/y vs strong Q3 last year (14% y/y) as 1) customers continue their switch to 3D/BIM from 2D building models as Building Information Modelling ("BIM") becomes mandatory (for public projects) starting 2020; 2) ongoing internationalisation efforts (e.g. bringing European brands to the US) and 3) product innovation. 9M '19 growth of 11.4% looks very attractive for this segment and is at the high-end of its mid-term organic growth guidance of 10% to 12%.

Chart 2 Design segment returns to its double-digit growth trajectory

Build segment should continue to thrive, albeit at a slower pace

Build segment - the second largest segment, which accounts for roughly 30% of total sales should continue to "steal the show”. We see it growing at 20% y/y, which also includes c. 2% currency (EUR/USD) burden, as c. 70% of its sales are generated in the US, largely supported by market share gains in Europe, as US brand Bluebeam continues to expand in the European market (Germany, UK). In 9M '19, the sales should pick up by 22.1% (fx adj.) or 25.8% - exceeding the mid-term growth guidance of 18% to 20%.

We note Nemetschek's mid-term guidance is much lower than its historic growth rate of est. 28% (fx adj.), which was mainly supported by 1) prices increases (c. 10% every second quarter), which won't persist in the future (as per CFO); 2) large customers are largely penetrated - now Nemetschek targets SMEs with smaller contract/license volume and 3) accelerating switch to SaaS and its temporary negative impact on growth (we believe around 90% of Build revenue is license-based).

Chart 3 Build - remains the fastest-growing segment in portfolio

Manage segment is largely supported by Spacewell brand

The manage segment, which is the second-smallest segment with c. 7% revenue contribution has been considerably expanded by the two recent acquisitions: 1) MSC Solutions (acquired in Q3 18) and 2) Axxerion (brand-level acquisition in Q1 19), which both run under the (umbrella) brand name Spacewell.

In Q3, we see sales picking up by an estimated 174.6%, adjusting for Spacewell, organic growth should stand at 11% largely supported by the regional expansion (mainly in Europe) and cross-selling into a new customer base. In 9M '19 we see organic sales growth of 12.3% or 254% incl. M&A - below the group's mid-term growth guidance of 18% to 20%. Given rather slow cross-selling/customer conversion (as per the management), we see 2019 organic growth of 15% which results in "only" 7.3% growth in Q4 '19 - conservative assumption.

Chart 4 Manage segment - growth dynamics softer, but only temporary

Media & Entertainment growth profile is largely M&A driven

The media & entertainment segment ("M&E"), which is the smallest in the group (c. 6% revenue share) can be viewed as non-core for Nemetschek. We see Q3 sales picking up by 31.1%, adjusting for the recent acquisition (Redshift in Q2 '19), organic sales should stand at 15% - supported by continued strong demand for the rendering products (entertainment industry). Overall, in 9M '19 sales should pick up organically by 18.1% or 23.6% including M&A.

We note this segment undergoes a business model switch from license to SaaS, which would negatively impact its growth profile in the mid-term.

Chart 5 ("M&E") segment - organic growth intact

Profitability improvement - on a sequential and annual basis

We see adj. EBITDA (excl. IFRS) picking up to €39m or 32.7% y/y, corresponding to a 28.3% margin – +290bps above Q3 18 amid lower investments. In 9M '19 adj. EBITDA should be up by 22.6% y/y or 26.7% margin – 9bps above last year and in line with the group’s guidance of 25% to 27%. Such flattish margin development in 9M compared to last year is mainly the result of 1) continued strategic investments (c. €10m p.a.); 2) product mix; 3) rising sub share and 4) rising personnel expenses amid recent acquisitions. For 2019, we see adjusted EBITDA margin at 26.7% - upper end of the guidance and slightly above the consensus of 26% (Bloomberg).

We note EPS in Q3 should see an abnormally high growth to €0.41 or 188% y/y explained by the sale of its interest in Docuware, with an estimated profit of c. €30m.

Chart 6 Margin pick up amid lower investments in Q3

Conclusion

We expect to see solid set of results, supported by double-digit growth across all segments. We expect Nemetschek to upgrade its topline guidance, as we believe, strong growth dynamics should persist in Q4. If management fails to upgrade the guidance, this might send the wrong signal to the market and potentially confirming the investor's concerns about the softening market environment putting a toll on Nemetschek's growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.