Sandvik Barely Makes The Quarter, But Investors Seem Relieved

Sandvik shares look undervalued on an EV/EBITDA basis, but SMRT will likely start contracting next year and there could be another swoon in industrials before a recovery in 2020.

Maybe the worst is over for multi-industrials. Multiple end markets are still weakening, but investors seem to increasingly have this factored into their outlooks, as Sandvik’s (OTCPK:SDVKY) low-quality beat in the third quarter seems to have gone over fairly well with investors. I think we could still see another downturn in the shares before year-end (with the ADRs retesting the $14-$15 zone from $17 today), and the stock is not particularly cheap on a DCF, but I think the conversation around Sandvik will start to evolve toward the question of when the Machining Solutions business will bottom out and recover in 2020.

A Beat That Really Wasn’t

Sandvik’s revenue figure came in more or less expected, but the company beat at the operating line by about 2.5%. There’s a big “but” with this, though, as forex seemed to have a significant impact and the bar was lowered significantly after the last quarter. The forex impact to earnings was about twice as large as management guided for with second quarter earnings, and backing that into the sell-side estimates, Sandvik’s underlying “real” performance seems more like a modest miss relative to expectations.

Revenue declined 1% in organic terms on a consolidated basis, marking the first overall decline in three years. Boosted by forex, operating income squeaked out a small gain (up less than 1%), with operating margin down 60bp from the year-ago level.

Machining Solutions (or SMS) reported a 7% decline in organic revenue, with management noting an 8% underlying decline in demand. This was only a little worse than expected, though there were pretty significant cuts to expectations earlier this year. Within the SMS business, Sandvik noted weaker trends in the EU (down 8%) and Asia (down 11%), while North America was relatively much stronger (flat). At the segment level, earnings declined 14% and margin declined 350bp to the lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2016.

Mining and Rock Technology (or SMRT) continues to benefit from a healthy mining equipment environment, with revenue up 3% and slightly above expectations. Segment profits rose 18%, with 170bp of margin expansion, and what I believe to be a new record for margins in this segment.

The small Materials Technology (or SMT) business posted 3% organic revenue growth 76% segment-level earnings growth, with 10bp of margin erosion. To properly frame this contribution, note that SMT segment earnings only make up about 5% of total segment profits.

Little Good News In Machinery… But Was This Already Expected?

By and large, it looks like the Street was not surprised by the weak performance of Sandvik’s SMS business, though I think European analysts have been quicker to recognize the multi-industrial slowdown.

SMS orders were weaker than expected, with a 10% decline on an adjusted basis and a 0.97x book-to-bill ratio. The order decline was sharper in the EU (down 10%), but North America has now gone negative (down 4%). Looking at end-markets, Sandvik sees weakness around the world in the auto space (not surprising), growing weakness in the general industrial category (though stable in North America), and a few regional areas of interesting weakness like European aerospace and North American oil/gas.

This isn’t good news for other tooling companies like Kennametal (KMT), machine tool companies like Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), nor more broadly diversified multi-industrials like Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), Eaton (ETN), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY), and so on. Again, that’s not really a surprise though, as European PMI numbers and global machine tool consumption figures have been signaling weakening trends. On a more positive note, I think SMS is likely to bottom in 2020 and start rebounding before the end of the year – this is the second quarter of erosion and down-cycles usually last around five or six quarters – and I would expect the Street to anticipate this by at least a quarter (if not two).

Longer term, I also believe Sandvik has some secular challenges it must address. In addition to the prospect of emerging competitors in China, Sandvik is looking at increasing lightweighting in many end-markets (replacing heavier steel and iron with aluminum and lighter alloys) and the rise of 3D printing. Management has been investing in areas like metrology and additive manufacturing, as well as software and digital tools, but these long-term concerns will likely remain part of the bear talking points for the foreseeable future.

The Outlook

Mining is holding its own for Sandvik, with mid single-digit order growth for both new equipment and aftermarket components. This is an important offset to the current cyclical weakness in SMS, and the improvements the company has made on the margin side are noteworthy. Management reiterated its intention to investigate the possibility of separating SMRT from Sandvik, similar to how Atlas Copco spun off Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY).

Although Sandvik’s core SMS margins were weaker than I expected, this downturn is more or less shaping up the way I expected. The question is whether governments respond to this downturn appropriately or not (ongoing trade tensions would likely exacerbate/deepen the downturn). At this point, I expect this to be a more or less normal downturn, and I think Sandvik’s SMS business will turn around in the second half of 2020, at which time the SMRT business will probably be undergoing a moderate cyclical correction.

I still expect 3% to 4% long-term annualized revenue growth from Sandvik. I am concerned about issues like reduced tooling demand for future EVs, but I think bears overstate the case and under-credit Sandvik for its mitigation strategies (investments in metrology, 3D printing, etc.). I expect some margin pressures on Sandvik in 2019 and 2020, though I’d note management is underway with a cost reduction program and added another SEK 300M to its reduction target. Long term, I think mid-teens FCF margins are possible, driving mid single-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Sandvik has often traded above (if not well above) what would otherwise look like a fair DCF-based fair value, so that’s just something investors have to expect. Looking at the company’s margins, ROIC, and similar metrics, though, the shares do still look undervalued on an EV/EBITDA basis. In the interests of securing a larger margin of error at a tough point in the cycle, I’d rather buy Sandvik in the $14s, but I certainly can’t promise that another 15%+ pullback is going to create that opportunity.

