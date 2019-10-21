Silver Miners: Some Positive Signs During The Decline

It was a volatile week for the Silver Miners ETF (SIL) with the index starting the week down 3% before reversing to finish positive for the week. This is the second time this month that we've seen supportive action near the $27.40 - $27.70 oversold zone, and this is an encouraging sign thus far. There is no guarantee that the lows are in yet, but the index is acting how it should for an index that's down 15% from its highs. A drop of this magnitude without supportive action would be a red flag, but this is not the case. While we don't have what I'd consider panic yet, we are seeing a great deal of buyer's remorse among the bull camp. This regret and anxiousness from that chased miners at the August highs is a positive sign. I continue to believe that any 15% corrections are buying opportunities, contingent on the fact that the bulls defend the $27.10 level on a weekly close.

Just over two weeks ago, I wrote on the Silver Miners ETF and discussed that the $27.40 - $27.70 level is an area that would provide buying opportunities if we headed down there. We tested this level last week, and thus far, buyers have shown up almost immediately. While this doesn't mean we're entirely out of the woods, it's a positive sign to see buyers showing up where they should be. The other good news is that the number of silver miners above their 200-day moving averages held where it had to. We have seen a drop to 60% of miners above their 200-day moving averages, from 90% in mid-September.

Looking at the below chart I've built, we can see that the number of silver miners above their 200-day moving averages was reaching frothy levels in September. As I've discussed in the past, about 35% of stocks in every mining sector are more serial laggards. These stocks generally trade in bear markets and remain below their 200-day moving averages. When these stocks to begin to reclaim their 200-day moving averages, it's a sign that even the turkeys are flying. While turkeys can fly a few paces, their flights are rarely sustainable. Given that 90% of stocks were above their 200-day moving averages in early through mid-September, it was telling us that the turkeys of the sector had begun to fly. This is an intermediate sell signal in most cases, as most laggards have no business being in uptrends.

Since that time, we've seen this reading drop to 50%, and it's now sitting near the 60% level. This reading is much more reasonable, and the fact that the index bounced at the 50% level is also a positive sign. During normal bull markets, this reading should not drop much below the 50% level. A sustained drop below the 50% level often suggests that the rally was simply an oversold bounce, and the index is headed back to re-test its lows.

To better illustrate what I mean, we can take a look at the Retail Sector's (XRT) constituents above their 200-day moving averages for 2019. The Retail Sector saw a powerful move off of its December lows, reclaimed the 50% level with a vengeance, but then plunged back below it in early May. This drop back below the 50% level without any support suggested that the move off of the December lows was a dead-cat bounce, not the beginning of a new bull market. Sure enough, the Retail Sector made new 52-week lows in August, and the complete rally dissolved within months.

As we see from the chart of silver miners below, this is the opposite of what we're seeing. This indicator found support immediately at the 50% level during the July pullback and has done so again just recently last week. A change of character would occur if we broke through this 50% level and could not reclaim it within a week or so. As we saw in the above example of the Retail Sector, once the 50% level broke, it became a new ceiling on any rallies.

(Source: Author's Chart & Data)

If we look at the below monthly chart, there's still no red flags whatsoever. The below chart displays the bull and bear periods, characterized by the index's position vs. its 20-month moving average. Generally, the best time to be invested has been when the index flipped from bearish to bullish, and the best times to avoid the index were during the red shaded areas. The Silver Miners ETF flipped back to a bullish reading in July and remains on a bullish reading for now. The 20-month moving average for the Silver Miners ETF currently sits at $26.90, and will likely be at $26.80 for the month of November. As long as the bulls can defend this area, this would suggest that the bulls have an appetite for buying where they should be. A monthly close below $26.80 would be a red flag.

Finally, moving to a daily chart, we can see that the index is a few percent above its first strong support level at $27.10. This two-month correction in the index has allowed the 200-day moving average (yellow line) to play catch-up, and it's now converging with the $27.10 support level. As long as this $27.10 level is defended on a weekly closing basis, I see no reason to entertain the open gap at $25.40. While most gaps do get filled, I would argue that there's no reason to suggest this one will fill over the next twelve months. Breakaway gaps are much less likely to fill, and this was a powerful breakaway gap with five times average volume.

While we have anxiousness abound among many traders, the Silver Miners ETF has just pulled back to remove insanely overbought conditions. Any index that rallies 48% in 70 trading days is likely to correct, and nothing is surprising about this. The good news is that the same traders crawling over each other to get into this trade in August are now regretting their enthusiasm after this plunge. This is the definition of insanity, as the valuations are far more palatable, and we've seen some of the hot air come out of the silver names. So how does one play a potential bottom in silver miners? The key is focusing on quality. While the ETF itself is an option, I also like to trade the precious metals complex with individual miners. Unfortunately, when it comes to the silver miners industry, nearly 40% of the sector are turkeys fundamentally.

The top 10 holdings in the Silver Miners ETF are shown below, and the biggest turkey of the flock, Hecla (HL), makes up 2% of the index. Great Panther Silver (GPL) is another turkey within the group, though it does not make the top 10 holdings based on its weighting. I see these two names as Avoids, due to sub-par management decisions in the past. While these names can do well in a silver (SLV) bull market, they carry higher risk at sub $20.00 silver prices. Two of the better names within the group are SSR Mining (SSRM), and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM). Both names have seen strong earnings growth for FY-2019, and earnings estimates continue to climb for both companies. Wheaton Precious Metals is expecting to see 43% growth in annual EPS for FY-2020, while SSR Mining is expected to put up 58% growth in annual EPS. These are exceptional numbers, and much more attractive than the dismal forward estimates for Hecla and Great Panther Silver.

I do not hold any silver miners currently, but I am long a few gold miners. I prefer gold miners to silver miners given their stronger margins, and a higher likelihood of being taken over. My top takeover target continues to be Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF), and I've added a new name recently among the streamer group. To summarize, I see no reason for investors to panic during this pullback. As long as the $27.10 level is defended, this drop is likely just a violent shakeout within the first few innings of a new bull market. The first sign of weakness would be a weekly close below $27.10 and a monthly close below $26.80, but we have neither yet. I believe pullbacks towards the $27.10 - $27.70 level will continue to provide buying opportunities for quality miners, and I continue to build a shopping list for the better names within the group.

