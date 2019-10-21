Tencent Q3 '19 Preview: The Penguin Got The Cold Feet

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is scheduled to report 3Q19 earnings on November 13th Hong Kong Time. Overall, the upcoming quarter will be a non-event and investors are unlikely to see meaningful share catalyst given the fundamental challenges the company is facing, specifically flattening innovation curve in its gaming division, social ad facing a combination of weak market and structural challenges, and a payment segment that is battling market maturity and risk to margins amid an increasingly regulated and competitive environment.

We reiterate our HK$286/US$36 target price on the stock as we think the best days for Tencent are over and the company is on path towards a secular decline similar to the phase that Baidu (BIDU) underwent in the past decade due to 1) a China-focused business model that is facing maturity risk, 2) lack of innovation in key business segments, and 3) inability to become globally competitive. (see: Tencent: The Ailing Penguin )

The sell-side expectation remains overly optimistic with average consensus TP upside level reaching close to mid/late 2018 level when the share saw downward pressure due to the lack of monetization for PUBG mobile. We think the sell-side analysts are likely to be in for another wake-up call when as many remain unrealistically bullish at the prospect of Tencent's payment growth, which we believe is limited given a combination of already high merchant penetration, lack of upside on the merchant discount rate, ongoing investment in new technology such as facial recognition payment and fintech regulations that will likely compress this segment's profitability.

Although the company will likely continue its incremental share repurchase to send a signal to investors in their confidence in the share price, we believe that the current valuation of 6x EV/Sales and 26x P/E is quite demanding for a company that is expected to generate sub 25% consolidated revenue and EPS growth next year.

Modest Growth In Gaming

We expect a modest 26% mobile gross gaming revenue for Q3 as titles such as Honor of King, Game For Peace, and KartRider continue to maintain their ranking in the games league table, although Game for Peace operating metrics saw a modest decline in September.

Overall, we have no issue with Tencent enjoying the current dividend of a large video game market in China, and we continue to think that its dominant position is supportive of a 20% revenue CAGR in the near term. Our biggest concern is that all the hit games that Tencent has in its portfolio are either acquired or licensed rather than self-created. We think that in order for Tencent to build a sustainable gaming business, it has to create its own IP as we believe that the current business model of copying or licensing is unsustainable in the long-run.

We will be looking for commentaries around acquiring the majority of Supercell. Overall, we think this is Tencent's effort of doubling down on a failed investment which it entered at the height of the bubble. Notably, the hit titles (i.e. Clash of Clans, Clash Royale) that Tencent bought into are losing relevance in the mobile gaming (and eSports) world. The recently launched Brawl Stars could generate some near-term revenue but is unlikely to become a sustainable IP.

Expect Ad Segment To Be Challenging

3Q19 ad revenue could be challenging given the tough comp against last year's FIFA World Cup. There could be some recovery in the overall ad revenue profile in 4Q19 and 2020E, but it is too early to tell for now.

The key focus will be on WeChat Moments ads and the question that investors should ask is the monetization upside for WeChat Moment given the structural challenge and competitive challenge. The structural challenge is that user time spent continues to gravitate towards short-format videos such as TikTok rather than Moments. The competitive challenge is the oversupply of ad inventories that will continue to pressure ad pricing.

We believe that the challenge is more structural and is unlikely to be rectified any time soon; therefore, investors can continue to expect limited monetization upside for WeChat Moment as Tencent is unlikely to continue to increase the ad load or it could risk poor user experience.

Payment Continues To Battle Maturity

Although Tencent bundles fintech and business services (i.e. Cloud and 2B services) together in the reporting segment, we prefer to focus solely on its fintech (i.e. Payment) business.

We think the payment segment will continue to see decelerating revenue growth as the recent August 8th payment promotion event saw a little uptick in consumer adoption, suggesting that the consumer habit has largely matured and that no incentive could drive further consumption.

We model a 34% payment revenue growth (excluding the contribution from interest income and WeBank), driven by 38% commercial revenue growth and 29% social revenue growth. Commercial revenue is largely driven by merchant payment while we expect wealth management and credit card revenue to be largely stagnant.

Management will likely highlight facial recognition payment during the call or the post-earnings presentation, but we caution investors to curb their enthusiasm as Tencent is not the first to market facial recognition payment and that broader rollout of this payment standard will negatively impact this segment's overall profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.