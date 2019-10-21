Limelight Networks: The News Simply Doesn't Look This Good

Q3 numbers were better, and there was some positive commentary looking forward - but the 15% post-earnings gains look like too much.

I exited my position in content delivery network Limelight Networks (LLNW) after the company's second quarter report in July — and in somewhat of a huff. I'd argued ahead of both 2018 and the Q2 release, in particular, that LLNW increasingly looked like a binary play. That was true fundamentally, given the wide range of initial profit guidance for full year 2019. It was true qualitatively as well, given that a disastrous miss relative to fourth quarter expectations created questions about management's handle on the business.

Q2 earnings seemed to cement the bearish scenario. They included a guidance cut which surprised absolutely no one: indeed, ahead of the release, the highest of six analyst estimates for full-year revenue was $5 million below the bottom end of guidance. Management commentary in the release and on the Q2 call seemed at best tone-deaf, as I wrote at the time. And even the lowered guidance seemed hugely aggressive — and even untrustworthy.

Coming out of that quarter, LLNW looked every bit as binary, but with fewer reasons for confidence. And yet there still was an intriguing bull case. The growth of OTT video traffic, thanks to launches from Disney (DIS), AT&T (T), and Comcast (CMCSA) seemed to set to rise. Guidance theoretically was reachable, and easier year-over-year comparisons were on the way.

Judging from the chart, that bull case has played out:

LLNW has bounced 73% since mid-August, including a 15% gain on Thursday after Wednesday's after-hours Q3 release. And yet I'm somewhat unconvinced the story is all that different than it was three months ago. Q3 earnings were better, but hardly spectacular. The bull case based on OTT growth isn't quite as simple as it seems. Full-year guidance still looks aggressive. Obviously, I'm disappointed I missed the rally - but had I stuck with LLNW for another quarter, I'd have exited after this quarter.

Some Good News of Late

My simple take on Q3 would be this: a 15% post-earnings gain would have made some sense had the stock still traded in the mid-$2 range it did in August. With the stock already up 40%+ heading into the release, however, and trading above $3, it seems like an overreaction.

To be sure, there's some good news here. Revenue increased 4% year-over-year, returning Limelight to growth after three straight quarters of declines. A 12% sequential increase is perhaps more impressive, given that comparisons were a factor in the improving year-over-year trend. (Limelight walked away from some business last year, but lapped that impact in Q2.) Adjusted EBITDA strengthened notably, coming in at $5.8 million against under $1 million for the first half. Traffic was up almost 20% year-over-year, and per the Q3 call customer churn was down.

The fundamental improvements seem to support an attractive qualitative case. At its Analyst Day in September, Limelight called out the explosive growth in Internet traffic worldwide. The company projected live video traffic would rise 15-fold between 2017 and 2022. Gaming and AR/VR (augmented reality/virtual reality) demand will rise nearly as fast. And as CEO Bob Lento noted on the Q3 call, the new U.S. streaming launches are particularly beneficial. Limelight has Disney and Apple (AAPL) as customers; Netflix (NFLX) runs its own network. So the coming launches should expand the market, and also provide some benefit to Limelight's share of video traffic. Limelight began emphasizing high-quality video last year (which, as noted, impacted revenue starting in Q2 2018), and thus seems well-positioned for that growth.

That qualitative case was part of why I stepped into a steep decline in shares last year. Q3 results seem to show Limelight is at least headed in the right direction. Looking forward, the case looks set to potentially play out. Q4 results, at least based on guidance, will be even better, and potentially stunning: the reiterated full-year outlook implies a 35-59% increase in fourth quarter revenue, and well over 100% growth in Adjusted EBITDA.

Even commentary on 2020 seems reasonably bullish. Thanks to software enhancements, Lento said capacity was set to increase at an even faster pace in 2020 than this year — when it more than doubled. An edge computing partnership with Ericsson (ERIC) has disappointed this year, and led to the post-Q2 guidance cut. But management seemed optimistic toward next year's results from those efforts, while demurring on reinstating original 2019 guidance for a revenue contribution of $7-9 million.

CFO Sajid Malhotra said on the Q3 call that "we believe the third quarter represents a turning point for the business". It seems like investors agree - and I'll grant that there's some evidence for that interpretation.

Was The Quarter That Good?

That said, some of the concerns I held in July hardly seem assuaged. Revenue growth is fine as far it goes, but this is a company that was targeting 30%-plus year-over-year growth in the second half, not just Q4. A 4% increase on the top line doesn't exactly mean the long-term plan is playing out. In fact, Limelight at its Analyst Day reiterated a long-term target of 15% revenue growth, including 8-9% from the base business. And the nearly 20% increase in traffic quarter-over-quarter led to just a 12% rise in revenue, which highlights one long-term issue here: pricing steadily decreases over time.

Margins still are worrisome. Adjusted EBITDA did improve from the first half - but still declined 24% year-over-year. Gross margins were the key culprit, as they compressed 830 bps against Q3 2018. Malhotra said on the call that "the worst [is] behind us", noting improvements from first-half levels. But margins should improve as revenue grows, while the 10-Q doesn't seem to call out any one-time factors in the y/y compression. In fact, the filing notes higher co-location costs, which represents a reversal of savings on that front which had been a source of steady margin expansion earlier this decade. Here, too, long-term targets look enormously aggressive, with the company looking for 55% gross margins against a YTD 39% (down over 10 full points against the same period in 2018).

In fact, the two core concerns heading into the quarter still seem to hold coming out of it. I'm not back to trusting management after the quarter, and the decision to reiterate guidance seems questionable. Historical seasonality in the fourth quarter and a very easy comparison (again, LLNW first plunged last year thanks to disappointing Q4 2018 guidance) both help. Still, the high end of the outlook suggests 59% top-line growth year-over-year, which appears exceedingly unlikely. The outlook in terms of Adjusted EBITDA (implied based on guidance for non-GAAP net income near breakeven) seems even more aggressive.

Meanwhile, at the Analyst Day, Limelight again focused on analyst estimates instead of its own guidance, another example (as seen in the Q2 release) of Lento seeming to believe that Street projections are more important and more accurate than those of his own CFO. And after Q3, Capex guidance was raised for the second time this year, to $30 million. Lento in the Q&A attributed some of the increase to pulled forward spending, but highlighted other reasons which — as has been the case with so many proclamations over the past year — should have been known ahead of time, including higher spend per terabit relative to 2020. Malholtra followed up by noting that capex should return to the "10-12% range" as a percentage of revenue — which is not the 10% Limelight has set as a target repeatedly (including in September).

The other issue is margins. Lento did lead an impressive turnaround here, with Adjusted EBITDA margins expanding from 1.3% in 2013 to 16.7% four years later. The issue, however, is that the expansion almost all came from cost of revenue - thanks to efforts surrounding co-location and bandwidth costs. The worry since has been that the turnaround left margins near a ceiling. Limelight is targeting 25%+, but guidance this year suggests something in the 12% range. If the margin ceiling really is even in the high teens (with 200 bps-plus in help from stock-based compensation), while capex is 10-12% of revenue, free cash flow margins look, and stay, relatively thin. They're almost certainly not enough to support an enterprise value that sits at about $450 million at the moment.

Can LLNW Keep Rising?

Net/net, I do see the Q3 report, and Analyst Day, as positive. I get the attraction of the long-term story here (again, I bought the stock based in part on that story less than a year ago). Q3 is a step in the right direction. LLNW trades at a notable discount to the likes of recent IPOs Cloudflare (NET) and Fastly (FSLY).

But even with that discount, LLNW is hardly cheap. EV/revenue is over 2x, which admittedly is notably below those faster-growing peers. But 2019 guidance suggests an EV/EBITDA multiple above 18x. The company will post an adjusted loss this year, based on guidance, and free cash flow YTD is negative $31 million.

If Limelight can post 10%-plus revenue growth in 2020, which should get Adjusted EBITDA back above $30 million and adjusted net income into the black, there might be some upside ahead. But even in that scenario, LLNW still trades at ~14x EBITDA and ~2x sales. Neither seems notably cheap on either an absolute basis or relative to the stock's historical range.

On the other hand, if CFO Malhotra is right, and Q3 is a "turning point", then the gains can continue. The company should have a multi-year traffic tailwind ahead of it. It's positioned itself for live streaming with an intriguing ancillary opportunity through its real-time offering, with obvious potential use cases with sports betting). Edge computing is another driver, though I'm confused (and concerned) by the fact that the company cited just 19 locations on the Q3 call - after it said on the Q1 call that it had already converted 14 locations since the beginning of the year.

Still, an awful lot of good news looks priced in, while the risks are not. Limelight historically has given guidance in December, and expectations for 2020 are going to be quite high. Not only is there no room for error in the fourth quarter, in which anything less than 35% y/y growth likely drives a sell-off, but Limelight's outlook needs to be on point as well. Q3 provides some evidence that it will be — but I wouldn't ignore the previous developments that suggest it won't.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.