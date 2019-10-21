Plains All American Pipeline: I Am Still Bullish On Its Distribution

I am not concerned by the $125 million in CAPEX increase from the distribution sustainability point.

Since my last article on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA), the stock has declined by 18.3%. Nonetheless, I believe that PAA is still one of the best midstream companies to own. The entity continues to deleverage and to take advantage of the ultra-low interest rate environment. Also, the company is optimistic about H2 2019, as management has increased the adjusted EBITDA guidance by $125 million. PAA's operational performance is improving, and I am not concerned about its distribution sustainability. In other words, consider owning a few shares for your income-oriented portfolio.

Why I like PAA

I love what management is doing regarding long-term debt. Last month, the company issued notes to refinance debt. The company is taking advantage of the ultra-low interest rate environment. The firm intends to partially repay the principal amounts of $500 million, 2.6% senior notes maturing in December 2019, and $500 million, 5.75% senior notes maturing in January 2020. Moreover, the company has been in deleveraging mode since 2016, as the long-term debt has declined by 10% to $9.5 billion.

From a long-term debt/EBITDA perspective, the story also looks great. The metric has declined substantially from 5.1 in Q3 2017 to 2.8 in Q2 2019. As PAA's balance sheet continues to strengthen, PAA will have better opportunities to access debt and equity capital in the future if the company needs to raise cash.

Image obtained from the 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck

Another aspect that I find appealing from PAA is that the fee-based adjusted EBITDA increased by 10.0% to $582 million for Q2 2019 on a YOY basis. Adjusting for the impact of asset sales, adjusted EBITDA grew by $74 million, or 15%. The primary driver was an increase in tariff volume growth in the Permian region by 841 mb/d (thousand barrels of oil per day). The growth in volume is a testament that PAA is doing things the right way and that there is demand for its services.

Along with the EBITDA notes, it is noteworthy to mention that the company increased the FY 2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance by $125 million to $2.975 billion, driven primarily by the S&L segment.

Image obtained from the 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck

On a slightly different note, PAA has expanded its CAPEX program by $150 million, and I believe that the amount is appropriate. Later on, in the distribution sustainability section, I delve further on CAPEX and distributions. However, as a preview, let me tell you that the company generated $391 million after funding CAPEX and distributions over the past twelve months from cash flow from operations. Therefore, the CAPEX expansion does not endanger the distribution. I will analyze the distribution sustainability later.

Image obtained from the 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck

PAA's future looks excellent. Now, I want to delve into the recent past.

PAA's operational performance is solid

PAA's operational performance is improving. I always look at the DuPont ROE ratio to assess operational performance. The ROE only tells you how efficient the company uses shareholders' equity to produce net income. However, it does not tell you what is driving such efficiency. Therefore, this is where the DuPont system is useful. The summary gives you an idea about the company's tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am showing the inputs and summary in the following tables. All amounts are in thousands unless ratios or otherwise noted.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

The ROE continues to improve on a year-over-year basis. The coefficient rose from (0.8%) in Q2 2018 to 2.8% in Q2 2019. Also, the metric improved in Q1 compared to the previous year. Now, I want to delve into the ROE drivers and discuss their implications.

The first driver is the tax burden, which indicates the ratio of income that the company keeps after paying for taxes. Since PAA is an MLP, the company pays a minimal amount of taxes. The tax burden, near 1.0 over the past four quarters, confirms PAA's pass-through status.

The second driver is the interest burden, which indicates the ratio of operating income that the company keeps after covering the net interest expense. In this case, you want to see the coefficient approach 1.0. I am happy to see that, over the past four quarters, the company's ratio is above 0.8.

The operating income margin describes the percentage of revenue that the company turns into operating income. The coefficient rose from 0.1% in Q2 2018 to 5.4% in Q2 2019. The metric also improved in Q1 on a YOY basis.

The asset turnover represents how efficient the company produces revenue from its assets. In this case, there is not much to write home about since the coefficient has been stable at 0.3. In other words, the company produces $0.30 in revenue per dollar of assets.

The last driver for the ROE coefficient is the equity multiplier, which is a form of leverage. In PAA's case, the leverage has been declining slightly since 2018, as the metric fell from 2.4 in Q2 2018 to 2.1 in 2019. In the following section, I will discuss the long-term debt further.

In brief, the ROE has been rising due to expanding operating income margin. Excellent news for investors.

PAA's long-term debt is nothing to be worried about

I believe that PAA is in a strong position regarding its long-term debt. To determine its sustainability, I look at the interest coverage ratio and the debt-to-equity ratio. The former tells me if the company generates enough operating income to fund the interest expense. The later tells me about the leveraged status from the long-term debt perspective.

Due to seasonality, I want to consider the past twelve months for the analysis. Over the past four quarters, the company generated $2.86 billion in operating income. Meanwhile, the interest expense was $418 million. PAA can fund the interest expense with ease.

Regarding the debt-to-equity ratio, the story also looks bullish. The financial leverage has declined slightly on a year over year basis, primarily driven by an increase in shareholders' equity. I love to see increasing shareholders' equity.

I believe that PAA is in a strong financial position to take on more debt if management chooses to do so.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

PAA's distribution is sustainable

Lastly, I want to look at distribution sustainability. My preferred metrics are the distribution coverage ratios calculated from net income and cash flow from operations.

From the net income perspective, the story looks appealing. Over the past 12 months, the company generated $3.2 billion in net income. Meanwhile, distributions accounted for $1.1 billion.

From the cash flow from the operations perspective, the company funds capital expenses and distributions from CFO. Over the past four quarters, the company generated $3.06 billion in CFO. Meanwhile, the company reported capital expenses and distributions of $1.5 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively.

PAA distribution is sustainable, and I expect further distribution hikes in the interim.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

PAA is relatively undervalued

From a relative perspective, PAA seems undervalued. My go-to metric is the EV/EBITDA to assess the relative value of a company. You cannot use the P/E ratio because, sometimes, companies post net losses. The P/B ratio is also not ideal since the balance sheet rarely represents the market value of the assets. The reason why I use EV/EBITDA is that EV is based on market values, and EBITDA strips out debt costs, taxes, and other accounting measures.

From the trailing twelve-month EV/EBITDA perspective, the company seems undervalued compared to its peers. PAA's coefficient is 5.3, well below the median of 10.8. Similarly, on a forward-looking basis, the company has a ratio of 7.8, compared to the median of 9.5.

Since PAA's operational performance is reliable, and the distribution is sustainable, I believe that the company is relatively undervalued.

In brief

Although PAA is down 18% since my bullish recommendation in the summer, I still think that the company is one of the best investments you can make in the midstream industry. The company is experiencing a higher demand for its services, and the adjusted EBITDA is reflecting it.

Moreover, I like the fact that the company has increased its full-year guidance on adjusted EBITDA. Also, PAA's operational performance continues to improve. Lastly, I am not concerned about the distribution in the long term, even with the $150 million proposed increase in capital expenses. In brief, PAA is worth buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.