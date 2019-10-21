Atlantic Union Bankshares: Poised For Growth But Currently Expensive

Overall, earnings are expected to increase in 2020. However, quarterly dividends are likely to be maintained at the current level.

Net interest margin is expected to decline due to the Fed's rate cut. This will act as the biggest drag for earnings.

Management expects loan growth to remain strong in 2020, partly due to opportunities arising out of a merger of two competitors.

Earnings of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) are expected to surge in 2020 due to organic loan growth. The increase in earnings should be constrained by lower net interest margin, and slightly higher non-interest expense. While there will be room for an increase in dividend, I'm expecting the company to maintain quarterly dividends at the current level.

Merger of Competitors to Provide Opportunity for Loan Growth

Due to seasonal factors, loan growth slowed in 3QFY19 as government contracting clients paid down their borrowings ahead of the federal government's September 30 fiscal year-end. Loan growth is expected to return to a normal level following the seasonality-led reduction.

As disclosed in the 3QFY19 conference call, the management expects loan growth rate of 6% for the full-year of 2019. For 2020, the management expects high single digit growth, in between 7% to 9%. According to the management, the BB&T and Sun-Trust merger will create opportunity for AUB to grow by capturing market.

Given the above mentioned management guidance, I expect AUB's loans to grow by 1.75% quarter over quarter in 4QFY19, and by 7.2% year over year in 2020. The table below summarizes my estimates for key balance sheet items.

Provisions Charge to Remain High

AUB's credit quality is expected to remain strong as there are hardly any signs of systemic problems. Although there are signs of economic slowdown nationwide, the problems are not big enough to affect debt serviceability. Unemployment dipped to a low of 2.70% in Virginia, where AUB primarily operates, showing the resilience of the economy.

Data by YCharts

Despite the expectation that credit quality will not worsen, provisions charge for loan losses is likely to remain high due to the implementation of CECL (current expected credit loss). Under the implementation, which is to be completed by January 2020, companies will have to reserve for projected lifetime loan losses at loan origination date. CECL will replace the current incurred loss impairment accounting methodology that requires companies to record provisions for loan losses only when a loss becomes probable. The management estimates that the allowance for credit losses will increase to double the allowance for loan loss reserve levels as of September 30 under the current incurred loss methodology. The management also expects the charge-off ratio to increase.

Consequently, I'm expecting the allowance to gross loan ratio to increase to 0.38% in 4QFY19 from 0.36% in 3QFY19. My expected provisions charge is not high enough to significantly curtail earnings growth.

Margin to Remain Under Pressure

AUB's funding mix is currently favorably positioned for a declining interest rate scenario. The company's loan-to-deposit ratio was around 94% at September end, which is beneficial to the company as it limits the need to borrow expensive funds. The company also paid-off $140 million in expensive long-term Federal Home Loan Bank borrowing during the third quarter, which will help keep costs low in the future.

In the 3QFY19 conference call the management mentioned that they are currently expecting another three cuts in the Fed funds rate, one in October, another in December and then one in the third quarter of 2020. Based on that assumption they are expecting compression in net interest margin of 3bps to 4bps in 4QFY19, and 4bps to 5bps quarterly through 2020.

As I'm less dovish on the monetary policy (meaning I don't expect further rate cuts) I'm expecting lower pressure on AUB's net interest margin than the management's guidance. I believe AUB's funding mix will also help ease the pressure on margin. On a quarter on quarter basis, I'm expecting net interest margin to decline by 6bps in 4QFY19, 3bps in 1QFY20, and another 3bps in 2QFY20.

Non-Interest Expense to Grow at a Low Rate

A number of special items are responsible for the surge in AUB's non-interest expense this year. Firstly, the company reported $1.9 million in after-tax merger related costs and $895,000 in after-tax re-branding related costs. Further, it booked $16.4 million in debt extinguishing costs.

As discussed in the 3QFY19 conference call, 4QFY19 will be the last quarter in which the company will report merger and re-branding costs. The absence of these special costs next year will lower the growth rate of non-interest expenses. Moreover, AUB has recently consolidated four branches, which will lead to further cost savings. The management also expressed their expectation of a 4% to 4.5% growth rate of non-interest expense in 2020.

Based on management's guidance, I'm expecting AUB's non-interest expense to grow at a low rate of 4.6% next year.

Non-Interest Income to Support the Bottom-line

I expect AUB's non-interest income to decline in 4QFY19 on a linked quarter basis because of one-time transactions booked in the third quarter that will not recur. The company sold approximately $75 million of securities and recorded a gain on the sale of investments of approximately $7.1 million during the quarter. Further, AUB made an outsize loan recovery of $9.3 million from the Xenith acquired portfolio, which was accounted for under non-interest income.

For 2020, I expect the growth of non-interest income to return to normal. I'm expecting a growth rate of 0.5% every quarter in 2020 on a linked quarter basis.

Due to the loan growth and increase in non-interest income, I'm expecting AUB's earnings to increase by 14% to $2.78 in 2020. The table below shows my earnings forecast.

Dividend Likely to Remain Unchanged

I expect AUB to maintain quarterly dividends in 2020 at the current level of $0.25 per share. Although my estimates suggest that there is room for dividend growth, I don't expect the company to raise dividends because of the upcoming implementation of CECL. The implementation of the new accounting method may have an effect on equity, which will limit the room to increase dividends. Further, while AUB's Tier I ratio was above regulatory requirement at the end of September 2019, the cushion was not high enough. The Tier I ratio was recorded at 10.48%, versus the minimum regulatory requirement of 8.5%.

The quarterly dividend estimate translates to full year dividend of $1.0 per share, and dividend yield of 2.65%.

Target Price Suggests Mid Single Digit Price Upside

I'm valuing AUB using the historical price to book value, P/B, method. AUB has traded at an average price to book ratio of 1.21 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $33.1 gives a target price of $40.1 for December 2020. This price target implies a potential price upside of 6.3%, as shown in the table below. The table also shows sensitivity of the target price to book value per share.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

Adding the potential price upside (6.3%) to the forward dividend yield (2.65%) gives a total expected return of 9.0%. Based on the return I believe that AUB does not make a compelling buy case; therefore I'm adopting a neutral stance on the stock. However, if the stock price, which has trended upwards through most of this year, takes a breather and dips, then AUB could become attractive. My suggested entry point is $36.41, which is 10% below the target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.