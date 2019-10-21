Why I Added More Johnson & Johnson During Friday's Overreactive Dip

My other purchase last week was (GD). These two purchases added approximately $62.48 of forward annual dividend income to the Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio.

I explain why this dip was an over-reaction which I took as opportunity to add shares.

On Friday, (JNJ) closed -6.22% after they voluntarily recalled a single lot of Baby Powder after trace levels of asbestos were found in tests.

Hi, I’m Alan aka Blue Chip DRiP

Glad you're here. This is my 2nd post on SA. Feel free to read my first article here. In a nutshell, I grew up with a fantastic financial role model. My dad was a successful stock broker for 30+ years, and always preached the power of saving, compounding interest, and reinvesting dividends in high quality businesses. He’s now retired, easily living off of passive/ever-growing dividend income. Pops is "proof" that it works.

I’m 42 and married with 2 kids (ages 10 and 6). Unfortunately, I neglected my dad's wisdom for the better part of my life - sliding through my 20s and 30s "in the present" without much prep for the future.

In February 2019, I finally decided to get serious about my family's financial future. I made a monthly budget with my wife, figured out ways to increase our savings rate, got rid of unnecessary mental and physical clutter, and started investing in high-quality businesses that pay dividends. Ring a bell?

Primary Investing Goal

To nurture a safe and growing passive dividend income stream to help my wife and I live comfortably in retirement (oh yeah, and that college thing for the kiddos, too). I got into the game late, and lost many important years of compounding, so I’m trying to make up for lost time as I follow one of my favorite cycling quotes: “Draft off the intelligence of others.” - Author Unknown

Goals For My Articles

To create a "Win-Win" by sharing my personal financial journey with like-minded investors (as I know many of you are on similar paths). The accountability and scrutiny that comes with these posts will hopefully (selfishly) improve my investment decisions and aid in forward progress. Likewise I hope you gain some ideas and maybe a kick in the pants for your own research/purchases as we step towards our goals together.

Snapshot Of My Strategy

I'm focused on consistent Dividend Growth Investing for the long haul. We all prefer to buy stocks on sale. But I'm OK paying fair value or more for the right company. I’d rather get on board with a business I believe in (“time in the market”) than wait forever for the perfect entry point. More importantly, employing disciplined frugality and a high income savings rate outside of investing helps us all reach our financial goals faster. Throw in healthy diversification (position/sector limits, fixed income, etc.) and the overall margin of safety allows for peace of mind regardless of the fickle and unpredictable ebb and flow of the markets.

Now, let's touch on my recent buys:

Stock Purchases: Oct. 12-19, 2019

Date Ticker Name Qty Price Amount Ann. Div. Income 10/18/19 (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson 10 130.32 1303.20 38 10/18/19 (GD) General Dynamics 6 174.86 1049.18 24.48

In total, these investments cost $2352.38 and added approximately $62.48 of forward annual dividend income to my portfolio, with a 2.66% YoC. This raises my overall projected annual dividend income to $14,118.41.

So Why Did I Buy These Stocks?

Johnson & Johnson - I recently opened a position at the end of August, and have slowly been adding over the last couple of months. Including my most recent purchase, here's where I'm at after market close on 10/18/19:

Shares Held Current Price (10/18/19) Cost Basis Current Value Yield on Cost Annual Dividend Income JNJ 47 $127.7 $128.36 $6001.9 2.96% $178.6

I feel strongly that the market's -6.22% reaction to JNJ's recall of a single lot of Baby Powder due to sub-trace amounts of asbestos found in one bottle was an over-cooked. This is nothing new. There are already over 14,000 lawsuit's alleging JNJ's Baby Powder causes cancer (which JNJ strongly denies and is actively fighting). Regardless, they are well-positioned and well-versed in dealing with these situations and have been doing so successfully for decades and decades. I re-ran my basic numbers before purchasing (I didn't feel the need for a deep dive since I just started the position 2 months ago), and here's what I came up with:

Blue Chip DRiP - (NYSE:JNJ) Cheatsheet 10/18/19 Current Price 127.7 Estimated Fair Price 138 My Target "Buy" Price 131.1 5% < Fair Price 52 Week Low 121 52 Week High 148.99 % Below 52 Week High 14.29% Prefer > 10% P/B Ratio 5.54 Prefer < 1.5 P/E Ratio 14 Prefer < 15 5 yr Avg P/E Ratio 16.33 Prefer > Current Payout Ratio 44% Prefer < 60% Div. Yield 2.98% Prefer > 3% 5 yr Avg Div. Yield 2.67% Prefer < Current Yield Div. Growth Streak 56 Years Prefer > 10 Years 5 yr. Div. Growth Rate 6.45% Prefer > 5% 10 yr. Div. Growth Rate 7.03% Prefer > 5% Debt/Equity Ratio 0.48 Prefer < 1.5 Mkt. Cap (Prefer >2B) 337B Prefer > 2B

I will continue to add JNJ in the $127-130 range as part of my diversified Dividend Growth Portfolio.

General Dynamics - Presidential and 2020 election politics aside, what's not to like about this stalwart in the Aerospace & Defense arena? They've been growing their dividend easily and safely for 28 years. The 10yr Avg Div Growth Rate is over 10%. The payout ratio is only 34%. The 2.3% yield is a little less than I'd like, but the steady growth rate is undeniable. My Estimated Fair Value is about $205 and my Target "Buy" Price is in the low to mid-$180s. Even sweeter around $175!

Including my most recent purchase, here's where I'm at after market close on 10/18/19:

Shares Held Current Price (10/18/19) Cost Basis Current Value Yield on Cost Annual Dividend Income GD 44 $174.43 $178.59 $7674.92 2.29% $179.52

What's Next?

I'll continue making at least a buy or two every week or two, growing my passive dividend income and taking baby steps towards financial emancipation. I find this keeps me engaged but not obsessed with investing. I'll continue documenting the journey on SA as long as you're willing to read.

Thanks for clicking the "Follow" button and happy investing!

P.S. - What did you buy last week? Anything on your radar these days? Do share!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, GD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not stock advice. These are purely my opinions. I'm not a professional. Do your own research. Best of luck in your investing journey!