Eldorado Gold: Production Report Reveals Progress In Kisladag And Problems In Olympia

Eldorado Gold (EGO) has recently provided its preliminary third quarter results. The stock has been in a correction mode after a major rally as the gold price lost upside momentum and an at-the-market equity program added additional pressure. In this light, the preliminary results report was especially interesting.

Source: Eldorado Gold preliminary 3Q results

Eldorado Gold stated that it produced 101,596 ounces of gold in the third quarter, an increase from 91,803 ounces that were produced in the second quarter of this year. The company stated that production guidance for 2019 remained unchanged. As a reminder, Eldorado Gold guided for annual production of 390,000–420,000 ounces of gold.

The preliminary results report contained two important news. Let’s start with the positive one – recent test results from Kisladag mine confirmed that recoveries from leaching deeper material over 250-day cycles support an extension of mine life beyond the current three-year guidance. Eldorado Gold stated that the test work was still ongoing so the ultimate length of the mine extension will be known later. Kisladag is estimated to produce 145,000–165,000 ounces of gold in 2019, 240,000–260,000 ounces in 2020 and 75,000–95,000 ounces in 2021. The abrupt end in Kisladag production was of course a negative factor for Eldorado Gold, so the extension of the life of mine without major capex is surely a positive catalyst.

Recently, fellow gold producer Alamos Gold (AGI) faced problems with renewing mining concessions at Kirazli, a mine in Turkey where Eldorado’s Kisladag and Efemcukuru are located. Such incidents typically worry investors in other assets in the country. At this point, it looks like the Kirazli issue is isolated and there are no signs that such problems will become widespread. The absence of any material sanctions on Turkey following the recent escalation of conflict in Syria is also a positive development as problems for Turkey on an international level would have likely led to discounts on all assets in the country.

While the Kisladag news was definitely good, the news on Olympias is bad again. The mine produced 7,941 ounces of gold, up from 6,924 ounces in the second quarter but below expectations. Eldorado Gold commented: “Production at Olympias was lower than plan. During the third quarter, measures to increase production volumes were continued in key areas of the operation and will support the ramp-up towards 2020 and beyond. These measures included increased capital development resources and other operational improvement initiatives.”

The current guidance for Olympias production is 50,000–55,000 ounces of gold in 2019 and 55,000–65,000 ounces of gold in 2020. Year-to-date, the mine produced 24,793 ounces. It is obvious that the full-year production will come materially less than the guidance presented in the second quarter report. I expect that Eldorado Gold will cut full-year guidance for Olympias when it presents its third quarter report on October 31 after the market close.

All in all, I believe that this report served as a positive catalyst for Eldorado Gold. In my opinion, the increase of the mine life of Kisladag outweighs the negative news on Olympias. At the same time, it will be very interesting to hear what the management will have to say regarding the constant problems at the Greek mine when it holds the quarterly conference call. Stay tuned!

