The Best Dividend Aristocrats To Buy When Value Stocks Are Soaring

Never forget to always use proper risk management for your needs. NO DIVIDEND STOCK IS A BOND ALTERNATIVE, not even deeply undervalued ones with recession-resistant business models and low historical volatility.

XOM, CAT, and MMM are reasonably attractively valued cyclical aristocrats and kings that are likely to do well in the 68% probability we avoid recession. LOW is still overvalued but offers the best long-term return potential of any dividend king, so watchlist for buying on short-term dips.

Today, MO, ABBV, WBA, and FRT remain reasonably to attractively priced defensive aristocrats and kings worth buying despite their strong recent performance.

Undervalued income stocks, including plenty of reasonably to attractively priced aristocrats, kings, and Super SWANs have soared, defying slowing economic growth.

Since mid-August, value, high-yield and low beta stocks have been strong outperformers, while momentum stocks have languished.

(Source: imgflip)

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

My retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings).

The best dividend Kings and Aristocrats to buy now (for four kinds of investing goals), including the best opportunistic buys based on F.A.S.T. Graphs.

My new "What I'm Buying Next" series, which explains what companies are on my immediate buy watchlist from which I make all weekly retirement portfolio buys.

I've also decided to remove the "Why Valuation ALWAYS Matters" intro to this series since that makes it more cumbersome to read for loyal followers of this series.

The Best Dividend Aristocrats And Kings To Buy During This Great Value Rally

See this article to get a detailed explanation for how I determine fair values for dividend stocks and estimate realistic five-year CAGR total return potential ranges.

In case you missed it, the market is finally starting to appreciate high-yield value stocks while traditional Wall Street darlings, like momentum stocks, have been languishing since September.

The First Shall Be Last And The Last Shall Be First

(Source: Ycharts)

While it's way too early to declare the long value vs. growth bear market over (longest since the Great Depression at 13 years), plenty of quality value stocks have been on a tear lately, including several dividend aristocrats and kings I've been recommending for months.

(Source: Ychart)

Now it's important to remember that while top quality coiled spring companies like these have justified rallies, we're not out of the economic woods just yet. The bond market is still forecasting a 32% risk of a recession beginning within the next year, and US economic growth continues to slow due to high trade uncertainty.

(Source: David Rice)

The average of 19 leading economic indicators is down to 23.3% above historical baseline, and the eight most sensitive ones (including the yield curve) are 25.1% above baseline.

That's down 1.2% over the past two weeks, meaning we're inching closer to the 20% above baseline tipping point that David Rice (who runs the BaR economic grid) says represents the danger zone at which weak sentiment could create a vicious cycle could cause a slide into recession.

Mind you he also says that, based on the last three recession, we'd have to fall to under 15% before a recession becomes likely and then it might still take a year for a mild contraction to begin.

Should we get a trade deal before then, we might avert a recession entirely, at least for 2020 and 2021. So with all this uncertainty amidst a strong rally in quality value stocks (also reasonably priced Aristocrats, Kings, and Super SWANs), what's an investor to do?

Believe it or not, many of these soaring value stocks are STILL great buys today, whether or not you're personally worried about recession (I am not).

Top Defensive (Recession-Resistant) Dividend Aristocrats And Kings

There are several kinds of income investors who may be seeking defensive Dividend Aristocrats and Kings:

High yield-focused investors

Deep value-focused investors

Total return-focused investors

To help you make the best long-term investment decisions, I provide the top Aristocrat and King for each strategy, both traditionally defensive and economically sensitive ones.

Investor Seeking Company Ticker Sector Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Highest Yielding Defensive Aristocrat AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 5.6% $76 $121 37% 16-26% Highest Yielding Defensive King Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 7.6% $44 $63 30% 13-26% Most Undervalued Defensive Aristocrat AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 5.6% $76 $121 37% 16-26% Most Undervalued Defensive King Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 7.6% $44 $63 30% 13-26% Defensive Aristocrat With Highest Total Return Potential AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 5.6% $76 $121 37% 16-26% Defensive King With Highest Total Return Potential Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 7.6% $44 $63 30% 13-26% Best Non-Tobacco Defensive Dividend Aristocrat Walgreens (WBA) Consumer Staples 3.3% $56 $88 36% 9-27% Best Non-Tobacco Defensive Dividend King Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) REIT 3.0% $138 $142 3% 8-12%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters, Ycharts, management guidance, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Dividend Kings owns AbbVie in our Deep Value, High-Yield Blue Chip, and $1 Million Retirement Portfolio. It's my retirement portfolio's biggest holding due to my strong conviction in the quality and long-term growth outlook for this company.

AbbVie continues its rally up from mid-August lows of about $62, yet remains the highest-yielding and most undervalued defensive dividend aristocrat.

AbbVie Beating The Market, Dividend Aristocrats, Nasdaq And FAANG Stocks

(Source: Ycharts)

The company historically trades at 14 to 15 times earnings (market-determined fair value PE) which lines up with Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham's 15.0 "reasonable" PE rule of thumb for most companies (even slow-growing ones). This also applies to most blue chip pharma companies that grow at slower rates than AbbVie's 13.4% CAGR since its spin-off from Dividend Aristocrat Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in 2013 (it's an Aristocrat per the S&P's spin-off grandfather rule).

The consensus long-term growth rate for AbbVie ranges from 4.6% (from Reuters) to 6% (FactSet and Ycharts). A realistic 5-year CAGR total return range can be estimated by combining these realistic PE ranges (what the market actually pays for AbbVie over time) with its realistic growth range of 4% to 10% (assumes more strategic M&A).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If AbbVie grows at just 4% over time and trades at a 14 PE (low end of historical norm), then it could more than double your investment, even after 22% two-month rally.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If management continues to deliver double-digit growth (likely through 2022 due to AGN acquisition) via smart and well-executed M&A, then AbbVie could hit a PE of 15 and more than triple your investment.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The FactSet consensus growth rate of 6% applied to the company's historical average PE of 14.5 shows nearly 20% CAGR total return potential, three to four times what the S&P 500 is likely to deliver over the next five years.

The point is, AbbVie is still a rapidly growing coiled spring whose rally could be just getting started.

Altria's Rally Could Be Just Warming Up

(Source: Ycharts)

Altria is my second biggest position, and a holding in the Dividend Kings Deep Value and High-Yield Blue Chip portfolios.

Altria is up almost 10% off recent lows when the safe and steadily growing yield peaked at 8.5%. Since my last Best Dividend Aristocrats article, the FactSet long-term growth consensus has risen back to 8%, mid-range of management's 7% to 9% long-term growth guidance.

The Ycharts long-term consensus is 6.5%, the Reuters consensus is 6.6%, and just to err on the side of extra caution, I model Morningstar's worst-case "vapocalyse" scenario (total US vaping ban FDA commissioner Sharpless says isn't going to happen). That worst-case Morningstar estimate is for -1% hit to growth meaning at least 3% long-term growth.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even at 3% long-term growth and the low end of its historical 14 to 17 PE, Altria could still nearly double your investment.

If it achieves 9% growth and returns to the high end of its historical PE range (17), then it could deliver some of the best long-term returns of any Dividend King, dividend stock, or any publicly traded company.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If it achieves the mid-range guidance/FactSet consensus growth of 8% and trades at the mid-range of historical fair value (15.5 PE), then 20+% CAGR returns are realistic.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The ability to realistically earn 20% returns on high-yield Aristocrats and Kings is why AbbVie and Altria are my two biggest holdings, making up 19% of my retirement portfolio.

Walgreens Proves You Don't Have To Have Very Strong Growth Potential To Be A Good Investment

(Source: Ycharts)

Walgreens is a Dividend Kings Deep Value portfolio holding and 5% of my retirement portfolio.

The consensus growth range on Walgreens is wide and most analysts are skeptical of management's long-term growth plans.

Reuters long-term consensus: 1.6% CAGR growth

FactSet long-term consensus: 2.4%

Ycharts long-term consensus: 8.9%

Management guidance: 4% to 6%

In the modern healthcare regulatory era (since 2010 when ACA passed), Walgreens has traded at 14 to 16 times earnings, right in line with Chuck Carnevale's reasonable rule of thumb 15 PE.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Walgreens indeed only grows at 1.6% over time then, per Ben Graham's fair value formula (which is baked into F.A.S.T Graphs), a reasonable PE would be 11.7. Yet that still leads to nearly 10% CAGR total returns, which is likely to outperform the S&P 500's 5% to 8% annual returns over the next five years.

If Walgreens hits the high end of expected growth (8.9%), then it could easily return to a PE of 16, resulting in even more impressive returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Here's management's mid-range guidance applied to Walgreen's mid-range fair value PE of 15.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Nearly 20% return potential from a modestly growing company, but an 8/11 quality Dividend Aristocrat is why I and the Dividend Kings own Walgreens.

Federal Realty is the only Dividend King REIT, an 11/11 quality Super SWAN and a Dividend King's Fortress portfolio holding.

The Great September Value Rally Is Alive And Well

(Source: Ycharts)

FRT historically trades at between 20 and 23 times FFO (when not in a bubble).

Ycharts long-term consensus: 4.5% growth

FactSet long-term consenses: 6% growth

Reuters long-term consensus: 6.7% growth

Management guidance: 6+% growth

Realistic growth range 4% to 7%

Here is the reasonable growth range that I apply to this fairly valued Super SWAN Dividend King REIT.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If FRT grows at just 4% and trades at 20 times cash flow, then investors are likely to see basically market level returns over the next five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

FRT achieving the upper end of both its growth range and historical valuation range delivers 12% CAGR long-term returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If management delivers the FactSet consensus growth estimate of 6% and the REIT trades in the mid-range of its historical P/FFO multiple, then investors can realistically expect the S&P 500's historical 9.1% returns. Which is still likely to beat the broader market by a modest amount.

That's the power of a high-yield, modestly growing Super SWAN Dividend King bought at today's fair value.

Top Cyclical (Economically Sensitive) Dividend Aristocrats And Kings

Investor Seeking Company Ticker Sector Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Highest-Yielding Cyclical Aristocrat Exxon Mobil (XOM) Energy 5.1% $68 $91 25% 12-24% Highest-Yielding Cyclical King 3M (MMM) Industrial 3.4% $164 $188 13% 3-20% Most Undervalued Cyclical Aristocrat Exxon Mobil (XOM) Energy 5.1% $68 $91 25% 12-24% Most Undervalued Cyclical King 3M (MMM) Industrial 3.4% $164 $188 13% 3-20% Cyclical Aristocrat With Highest Total Return Potential Caterpillar (CAT) Industrial 3.1% $132 $172 23% 10-30% Cyclical King With Highest Total Return Potential Lowe's (LOW) Consumer Discretionary 2.0% $112 $94 -19% 13-21%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Ycharts, management guidance, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Exxon is a badly beaten down 10/11 quality Dividend Aristocrat (37-year payout growth streak) that Dividend Kings bought last week for our Deep Value portfolio.

(Source: Ycharts)

That's because Exxon is now trading near the highest yield in 25 years, despite nothing being wrong with its fundamentals.

In fact, management's most aggressive growth plans in the company's history could boost cash flow by 60% to 200% by 2025 depending on the price of oil. As long as global crude ($58 right now) doesn't fall below $40 permanently, the dividend will be sustainable and safe according to management.

Reuters long-term growth consensus: 8.2% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 9.9% CAGR

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 11.2% CAGR

Realistic growth range: 8% to 13% CAGR

I and analysts agree Exxon has a bright future, with strong growth ahead.

The stock historically trades at 7 to 9 times EBITDA, the best intrinsic value metric to use for hyper cyclical companies like this.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even if Exxon grows at the low end of expectations and trades at just 7 times EBITDA, that still delivers strong double-digit long-term return potential over time. All while you enjoy a generous and very safe 5.1% yield that is likely to keep growing in all economic and market conditions.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If oil stays around $60 by 2024, then management's plan to double earnings and free cash flow could triple your investment over the next five years.

3M is a Super SWAN Dividend King we own in our Fortress Portfolio (100% 11/11 quality companies) and High-Yield Blue Chip Portfolio. I also own it as 2.5% of my retirement portfolio and, per my recommendation, my father also bought some for his retirement portfolio during the recent weakness.

Partial Trade Deal News Is Good For 3M

(Source: Ycharts)

Despite a nearly 9% rally since the partial trade deal with China was announced (still very tentative), 3M is still trading at a modest 13% discount to fair value and a strong buy today.

The long-term growth outlook has brightened for 3M according to some analysts

Ycharts long-term consensus growth up from 6% pre-trade deal to 9.3% CAGR

FactSet long-term growth consensus: unchanged at 5.6% CAGR

Reuters long-term consensus still 2.8% CAGR over the next five years

Management guidance: 8% to 11% CAGR growth

3M's historical fair value PE is 18 to 20, outside of bubbles like the last five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Reuters consensus growth rate of 2.8% would justify a 14.1 PE according to Ben Graham's formula, resulting in poor total returns. However, the Reuters consensus estimate likely bakes in a recession that the economic fundamentals and bond market don't say is imminent or likely (32% 12-month recession risk).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Using the FactSet consensus growth estimate of 5.6% and the company's mid-range historical PE of 19 shows that 3M could miss management's growth goals by a wide margin and still deliver double-digit returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The best realistic case for 3M is management succeeds in the turnaround effort and delivers the higher end of 11% long-term EPS growth. A return to a 20 PE ratio would result in almost 20% CAGR total returns.

CEO Mike Roman was COO during the last great turnaround success (he oversaw $17 billion in cost savings) and I'm confident that this Super SWAN Dividend King can achieve impressive returns while you enjoy one of the highest yields of the past quarter-century (it's only been higher about 3% of the time since 1995).

Caterpillar is a Super SWAN Dividend Aristocrat that is storming higher from its August lows, and is a top priority company for my retirement portfolio. It's also owned by all four Dividend King Model Portfolios (High-Yield Blue Chip, Deep Value, Fortress, and $1 Million Retirement).

(Source: Ycharts)

I am personally buying CAT each week as long as it's at or below my $131 cost basis and Dividend Kings is doing the same in our portfolios. Here's why.

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 15.5% CAGR

Reuters long-term growth consensus: 3.3% CAGR (likely baking in a recession)

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 14.0%

Realistic growth long-term growth potential: 10% to 15.5% (outside of recessions)

CAT historically trades at 15 to 18 times earnings excluding bubbles. So let's see what kind of total returns this rapidly growing Super SWAN Aristocrat can realistically deliver.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If CAT does only grow at 3.3% CAGR over the next five years, then per the Ben Graham/Chuck Carnevale fair value rule of thumb, it will still be worth 15 times earnings, and within its 15 to 18 historical market-determined fair value range.

But that's still good enough for double-digit total returns, which are very likely to beat the market. And this is the conservative end of what investors can expect.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Here's a more realistic estimate, using the mid-range historical 16.5 fair value PE and applying the FactSet consensus growth estimate. CAT's fast growth (supported by the industry's best management team and a realistic plan to double high-margin, recurring service revenue by 2026) could more than triple your investment over the next five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Here's the realistic best-case scenario, CAT growing at the Ycharts consensus 15.5% and returning to its upper end of historical fair value 18 PE. If this occurs, then CAT would almost quadruple your money over the next half-decade.

Note how I'm generating these estimates. I'm not plucking numbers out of thin air, but sourcing realistic growth range estimates from Reuters, FactSet and Ycharts.

(Source: Ycharts)

I then check to make sure these estimates are reasonable given both a company's growth plan, management's track record on execution, and the actual historical rolling growth rates.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Finally, rather than slap any old multiple on a company, I look at what average PE or P/cash flow real investors risking real money paid for a company during periods of similar fundamentals and growth rates.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

I never assume a stock will go into a bubble, merely returns to historical fair value.

The power of the Dividend Kings Master List, which includes 222 companies and counting, is that it allows you to know what companies are worth owning, what they are reasonably worth and what kind of realistic returns you can expect if you buy them today.

A Great 2 Months For Lowe's

(Source: Ycharts)

Super SWAN Dividend King Lowe's is a Dividend Kings' Fortress Portfolio holding that I own, courtesy of its last 13% earnings crash (I bought at $99). It's up sharply in recent weeks and is now 19% above its $94 2019 fair value.

So why is it on this week's list of the best Aristocrats and Kings you can buy today? Because of its very strong long-term growth potential.

Reuters' long-term consensus: 14.8% CAGR

FactSet long-term consensus: 16.1% CAGR

Ycharts long-term consensus: 18.6% CAGR

Realistic growth range 14% to 19% CAGR

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Lowe's super growth is expected to be powered by the rockstar management team, poached from the top executive ranks across corporate America. That team plans to slash costs, streamline its supply chain, and ultimately significantly boost profitability, including returns on invested capital that would be nearly four times that of most US corporations.

(Source: LOW investor presentation)

Lowe's is expected to grow 11% next year, as the turnaround ramps up. That means next year's fair value will be about $104. For a Super SWAN Dividend King like this I consider paying up to a 4% premium to be reasonable and that gets you to $108.

That's a bit below the current $112 price so I'm not advocating necessarily buying Lowe's right now. BUT watchlisting it to buy on near-term dips is a reasonable and prudent choice, because of very strong growth induced total return potential.

Outside of bubbles, Lowe's trades at 18 to 20 times earnings (roughly where it trades now).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

14% growth and 18 times earnings generate 13% CAGR total return potential and could double your investment even if you buy Lowe's at a significant premium to this year's fair value.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The FactSet consensus growth and mid-range historical 19 times earnings deliver about 17% CAGR total return potential.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

And the best-case-scenario is that Lowe's can nearly triple your investment in five years. This is the power of a hyper-growth Super SWAN Dividend King, which is likely facing a strong housing market over the next decade as Millennials finally start ramping up household formation and buying more homes.

Bottom Line: A Lot Of Great Dividend Growth Stocks Are Still On Sale, Despite A Great September And October Rally

With the exception of overvalued Lowe's, which is a watchlist stock, Altria, AbbVie, Walgreens, Federal Realty, Exxon, 3M, and Caterpillar are all reasonable to very strong buys today.

If you're worried about recession risk, then buy the defensive options presented here, always remembering that defensive just means recession-resistant business model and lower historical volatility, not that they go up during bear markets.

If you agree with the bond market that we'll likely avoid recession, then the cyclical choices on the list are sound investments today.

I am buying cyclical most recently, due to economic optimism myself, but only top quality names like Caterpillar, whose dividend is very safe even during recessions.

And never forget the Dividend King's motto of "quality first, valuation second and proper risk management always."

These are the rules of thumb I worked out after consulting with colleagues with a combined 150 years of industry experience. It's what the Dividend Kings use to run our model portfolios and is the basis for my retirement portfolio's risk management as well.

Your needs may vary, but these guidelines work well for most people.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our valuation/total return potential lists. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios

over 24 exclusive articles per month

Our Weekly Podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

real-time chatroom support

an exclusive database of 650 preferred stocks

exclusive updates to David Fish's (now run by Justin Law) Dividend Champion list

exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, ABBV, WBA, CAT, MMM, LOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.