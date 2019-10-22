Watch The Price, Not The News - J.C. Parets (Podcast)

Task and Alpher wonder if the Fed has an 'October surprise' in store for stocks.

Fully focused on the charts, Parets believes we're at the early stages of a new bull run.

The latest episode for Alpha Trader features hosts Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher talking with J.C. Parets of All Star Charts. J.C. is pure technician - caring not a whit about any of the news, but instead laser-focused on what the charts are saying. And what is he hearing? Stocks for the last couple of years have essentially been in a consolidation following an historically strong bull market. This sort of pattern typically resolves in a continuation of the previous trend - meaning a fresh bull run lays ahead.

Making Parets even more optimistic is market sentiment. He notes that pessimism today - with equity markets globally more or less at all-time highs - is greater than it was last December, when markets were falling apart. Strong price action alongside terrible market sentiment is a "killer combination," he says.

It's not just stocks. Bitcoin, gold, and the dollar also have price charts, and J.C. has interesting outlooks on all three.

Ahead of the chat with Parets, Task and Alpher mull last week's surprisingly hawkish comments from the usually dovish Chicago Fed President Charles Evans. Markets have priced in another rate cut at the Fed's late-October meeting. Is a surprise in store?

