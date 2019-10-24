Monroe Capital: This 13% Yielder Is Clearly Oversold

The 13% dividend will be maintained, and NAV has already started to stabilize.

Opportunities often occur when there is a real issue that the market overreacts to.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving and PendragonY

We are always on the lookout for an investment that has become oversold. Frequently, sell-offs start from real fundamental issues, but the market frequently overcorrects and sentiment can remain bearish even after the resolution to those issues becomes clear.

We focus on looking at what is likely to happen to the fundamentals in the future and determine whether the higher-yielding dividend is really at risk, or whether the company has the situation under control and likely to move back to historical trading levels.

The investment we are looking at today undeniably had some real issues crop up in Q3 of 2018. This resulted in a real decline in NAV and has put pressure on their net investment income. Yet while NAV has declined a little under 10%, the share price has declined more than 25%. That is an opportunity for us to take advantage of the oversized sell-off that has led to a dividend that is yielding 13%.

The questions we need to ask ourselves are:

1. Is the business model still sound?

2. Will the company be able to work past the issues?

3. Is the dividend likely to be maintained while the company works out these issues?

In this case, the answer to all three questions is a resounding YES!

Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC), a business development company that we follow. MRCC is a middle-market lender that focuses primarily on secured first-lien and unitranche debt.

Due to some borrowers having credit issues, MRCC has seen their price drop and is now trading at a 17% discount to NAV. We believe that these issues are close to being resolved and MRCC's price will recover when they are.

We believe that MRCC is attractive at the current prices and investors who do not own the stock should initiate a small position. Note that the stock has a very small market cap of $220 million, and because of this, it has been volatile. The best approach is to buy in small amounts and average down on large pullbacks.

About MRCC

Monroe Capital Corporation is a conservatively managed BDC that makes senior loans and has a good track record since IPO despite the recent troubles. The share price has taken a hit recently with the price falling nearly 30%, from 2018 highs. At the current price, it is a compelling bargain. It pays a dividend of 35 cents per quarter for a yield of 13%. Net asset value ('NAV') as of the end of the most recent quarter was $12.52 so that it is now trading at a 17% discount to NAV.

Looking at historical results, we can see that MRCC's historical return on NAV was strong from IPO through 2017. Book value fluctuated from $13.77 to $14.72 and the dividend income added up. In 2018, NAV fell dramatically and since the end of 2017 NAV is down by 9%, with MRCC's share price down even more.

We will explain in this report the reasons behind this pullback, why we believe the NAV declines are near an end and why the stock is an attractive investment for income investors.

The Business

MRCC makes loans to small- and medium-sized businesses, which are usually secured by collateral. As of Q2, 89.9% of their investments are first-lien, which means they have priority over any other debt the company might have. It has had a steady stream of "net investment income" ('NII') covering its dividend, with NII covering the 35 cents quarterly dividend for every quarter since the first quarter of 2014.

There has been some recent concern from some regarding the stability of the dividend, as the external manager has waived fees in Q1 and Q2 of 2019 to ensure the dividend will be covered. Additionally, MRCC has been increasing its leverage, which has helped offset the spike in non-accruals.

We believe that MRCC is committed to maintaining the dividend and we appreciate that the manager has been shareholder-friendly. We do not believe the managers are being charitable out of the goodness of their hearts, they understand that the current issues are temporary and that they will profit more in the long-run by reassuring investors of the stability of the common dividend.

MRCC's portfolio is dominated by 76.7% 1st Lien Senior secured loans. Uni-tranche senior loans constitute 13.2% of the portfolio and junior secured loans are at 3.0%.

MRCC's joint venture, the "Senior Loan Fund" or SLF has been one of the fastest-growing portions of their portfolio and is up to 5.7%.

The equity holdings are held in conjunction with their more senior loans. While the smallest portion of their holdings at 1.4%, many of these holdings have very little carrying value, but could grow significantly if the companies are successful. Equity in non-traded private companies can be extremely volatile both to the upside and the downside.

The portfolio is very well diversified by business and geography. The regions of the country are represented evenly. Retail has been struggling over the last couple of years and only represents 4.8% of the portfolio. Energy, which has also been problematic for some BDCs, is not a sector that MRCC has material exposure to.

Non-Accruals

"Non-accrual" means that MRCC is no longer accruing interest on the loans and are looking to recover as much as they can. These are assets that tie up capital and are not producing any current cash-flow.

Currently MRCC has 5 loans on non-accrual status: Curion Holdings, LLC (“Curion”) promissory notes, Education Corporation of America (“ECA”), Incipio, LLC (“Incipio”) third lien tranches, Millennial Brands LLC (“Millennial”), and Rockdale Blackhawk, LLC (“Rockdale”) pre-petition debt

Curion Holdings and Incipio are not a major concern. MRCC obtained ownership of promissory notes for free as part of a restructuring. They didn't pay anything for them, so it does not really matter if they recover anything. MRCC has other loans to both companies that are being kept current.

Similarly, Millenial Brands is a 2014 investment that has been previously been written off. MRCC holds 10 units of preferred shares and some common equity that they do not expect to ever recover anything.

The two big ones that have had an impact on MRCC share price are ECA and Rockdale.

On ECA, in the Q4 conference call CFO and Chief Investment Officer Aaron Peck said,

As part of an attempt to restructure the business and to exit unprofitable locations, the company and its management chose to file for Federal Court Receivership. The U.S. Department of Education denied ongoing access to regular federal student aid and the company could not sustain working capital and was forced to liquidate its assets. This was an unexpected outcome. The company continues to maintain assets including ownership of a chain of for profits schools which continues to operate and is presently being marketed for sale. At this time we believe that the remaining debt that we hold in ECA is covered by assets of the estate. While we took a significant write-down on our ECA preferred equity, we believe that there are avenues to pursue some future value for this holding and that belief is reflected in the current valuation. However due to the uncertainty over the timing and the amount of recovery on our ECA investments we placed it on non-accrual status in the fourth quarter.”

Management has suggested that the litigation will be ongoing and it will likely be 2020 before we know how much will be recovered from ECA's assets. MRCC has already taken a write-down on their preferred equity holdings from $7.492 million to $3.571 million.

Rockdale filed for bankruptcy in the summer of 2018 and was put on non-accrual in Q3 of 2018. The case is currently going through arbitration as MRCC is seeking to recover against account receivables, in the Q3 2018 conference call President and CEO Theodore Koenig said,

Okay. I will take the shot of that answer and then Aaron will fill in. So what we have done is we have got a variety of assets here at Rockdale to collect against. There is facilities and there is some very large accounts receivable. There is a plan in place currently a legal proceeding to collect those account receivable. Assuming that we collect the accounts receivable, we are going to be covered under our loan with plenty of headroom there. Obviously litigation is always a - there is some I'm sure, and some doubt, so we have taken what we thought was a reasonable mark on that this quarter. We feel that based upon the information we have available to us today and the legal advice that we are getting and the opinions we received we think we have a pretty good mark and hopefully we will have some upside there.”

In the most recent conference call, management reiterated that they anticipate a resolution by the end of 2019. The Rockdale loan is $10.9 million in principal that is not earning anything right now. MRCC took a small write-down to $8.877 million, reflecting the amount they believe they can recover.

MRCC's share price suffered as both of these issues cropped up at the end of 2018, combined with the general sell-off of everything credit in December of 2018 and perhaps a loss of confidence in management's ability to make wise loans.

PIK Loans

Another source of concern for the market is likely American Community Homes, Inc. "ACH"

Source: MRCC 10-Q

Over $20 million in loans have converted to paying "PIK" or "payment-in-kind" interest. This means that instead of receiving interest in cash, the interest is being added to the principal.

It is an option that is offered to a borrower when the borrower is having what is believed to be short-term cash flow issues. Allowing the borrower to maintain more cash-flow to improve operations so that they will be able to pay the full interest later.

The benefit to MRCC is that the principal increases, so their total return improves in the long run if the borrower is able to return to making cash payments. The risk is that the borrower's cash-flow position does not improve and ultimately leads to bankruptcy.

In the first half, MRCC saw a large increase in PIK interest, primarily due to ACH.

Source: MRCC 10-Q

Some might interpret the move to PIK interest for ACH as a warning sign that it is likely to be put on non-accrual status in the future. We do not believe that is likely due to the nature of the business that ACH is in.

ACH makes their money primarily from originating mortgage loans. It makes sense that their business was significantly pressured at the end of last year as interest rates were climbing and mortgage originations were very low.

What a difference a year makes, as interest rates have been going down all year, mortgage rates have gone from highs of 5% in Q4 2018 to below 3.5%, spurring mortgage originations to hit 3-year highs.

The mortgage market has had one of the most dramatic turnarounds in 2019. The environment went from very difficult for mortgage originators to one of the best markets in years.

Due to the remarkably improved fundamentals, especially in Q3 of this year, we believe that it is more likely than not that ACH will be able to return to paying cash interest. That will help alleviate concerns over MRCC's ability to cover the dividend with cash.

Dividend Safety is What Matters

As income investors, what we care about is the safety of the dividend, the outlook of the company, and an attractive entry price.

MRCC currently pays a quarterly dividend of 35 cents a share. Priced at $10.77 a share, this produces a very attractive annual yield of 13%. The dividend amount has been the same since March 2015 and consistently been covered by Net Investment Income ('NII'). Management affirmed its confidence in continuing the dividend at the current level in its most recent conference call.

Management has continued to assert their focus on dividend stability, and over the long-term have been successful at providing it.

It is a reality when lending money that from time to time, there will be some defaults. Even when secured by collateral, it takes time to go through the legal system to recover the funds owed.

The Rockdale situation will be resolved soon, freeing up capital to be invested elsewhere. Additionally, we are confident that ACH will be able to return to making cash interest payments. These will lead to more security for the dividend and when the market is confident the dividend is more secure, the share price will recover.

Conclusion

MRCC had an uncharacteristically tough 2018, with a significant NAV decline driven by some major writedowns. Going forward, MRCC has good growth prospects and should see a stable NAV through the rest of 2019 with the potential for growth in 2020.

The recovery from Rockdale will cut the fair value tied up in non-accruals by nearly 60%, and allow MRCC to deploy those funds into interest-earning investments. Combined with ACH being very likely to move back to paying cash interest, we believe that the market's fears regarding MRCC will be resolved by early 2020.

About MRCC's Baby Bond

For more conservative investors, MRCC has issued a "Baby Bond", the Monroe Capital Corp., 5.75% Notes due 10/31/2023 (MRCCL). MRCCL is currently trading very close to par and yields 5.7%. MRCCL matures on October 31, 2023, and becomes callable on October 31, 2020. MRCCL pays a quarterly interest of $0.359375 on 1/31, 4/30, 7/31 & 10/31. This is a lower risk investment, especially with a view that the bond matures in approximately 4 years.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRCC, MRCCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.