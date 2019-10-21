Rising Margins Propel Casey's General Stores To New Highs

The last five years have been challenging for much of the U.S. energy sector as persistent low prices have hampered margins. One of the most notable exceptions to this trend has been fuel retailer and C-store operator Casey's General Stores (CASY), which has seen its share price go from strength to strength over that period. The company's share price has not just fared better than the broad energy sector since late 2014 but strongly outperformed the S&P 500 index as well (see figure).

Data by YCharts

In late 2018, it appeared that the company's share price rally was finally drawing to a close. Gasoline and diesel prices rose to multi-year highs on strong economic growth and crude supply concerns, resulting in a strengthening headwind for fuel retailers. Like other fuel retailers, the retail margins reported by Casey's General Stores are negatively correlated with fuel prices, rising when prices decline and vice versa. This effect applies to both fuel and non-fuel sales as consumers respond to higher (or lower) expenditures at the pump by reducing (or increasing) their purchases inside of C-stores. The large increase in transportation fuel prices that occurred in 2017 and the first three quarters of 2018 (see figure) was reflected in the company's share price as investors prepared for the inevitable margin compression.

Data by YCharts

Any margin compression that did occur had a very brief life, however. Fuel prices fell sharply in Q4 2018 and have been lower than analysts had originally expected in 2019 to date, a Q1 rebound notwithstanding. This development has provided Casey's General Stores with new tailwinds in the form of fuel demand growth in its PADD 2 operating area and rising fuel and non-fuel margins. Midwestern gasoline demand in the first seven months of 2019 grew quickly relative to the previous four years, setting 5-year monthly highs in March and again in July (see figure). While demand data for August and September has yet to be published, the spot price for Gulf Coast gasoline is more than 20% below its high for YTD 2019 (set in Q2), making it likely that demand has remained strong since July.

Source: Energy Information Administration (2019).

The presence of these tailwinds contributed to the company's fourth consecutive EPS beat when it reported its FQ1 2020 earnings last month for the period ending July 31. Revenue growth was modest at just 1.5% YoY due to the presence of lower fuel prices in the most recent quarter. That any revenue growth occurred at all under these conditions was a legacy of the company's investments in additional C-store locations following the bumper earnings that it achieved in 2015 and 2016. While fuel sales were slightly down YoY due to the lower prices, these were more than offset by substantial increases to sales in the company's Grocery & Other Merchandise [GOM] and Prepared Food & Fountain [PFF] categories.

The primary earnings driver for Casey's General Stores in FQ1 2020 was margin growth, however. The company reported its highest fuel margin in at least nine quarters at $0.244/gallon, up from $0.205 and $0.193 in the same quarters of FY 2019 and FY 2018, respectively. The PFF category recorded a more modest margin growth YoY and the GOM category recorded a decline over the same period. Because both of these non-fuel categories recorded strong YoY sales growth, however, they were still able to contribute to the company's consolidated earnings growth. (Likewise, the fuel category's higher margins offset the negative impact of lower category revenue.) Casey's General Stores recorded a 14.5% YoY increase to adj. EBITDA and a 28% YoY increase to diluted EPS, the latter of which topped the consensus by $0.30.

Management highlighted a couple of areas of concern to investors in its FQ1 conference call. First, same-store fuel gallons sold declined by 2% YoY, and the total fuel sales increase over the same period was entirely due to the addition of new stores. Second, the aforementioned GOM category's lower YoY margin defied expectations given its corresponding revenue growth of almost 7%. Investors should not read too much into either development, however. As was noted above, overall fuel demand in the PADD 2 region did not begin to substantially strengthen until July, and subsequent fuel price movements make it likely that demand has subsequently grown in FQ2 to date. Furthermore, the GOM category's comparatively poor margin was almost entirely due to an adjustment to how the company accounts for inventory in transit rather than due to any underlying weakness in the category's operations.

The company's strong FQ1 earnings report prompted analysts to revise their earnings estimates for both FY 2020 and FY 2021 higher in response (see figure). While the FY 2020 revision upward was necessary just to account for the FQ1 earnings beat, the FY 2021 revision is more interesting in that it appears to be predicated in part on the continued presence of low fuel prices in the second half of CY 2020 and first half of CY 2021. This expectation is largely in-line with third-party forecasts: the U.S. Energy Information Administration, for example, expects gasoline and diesel prices in CY 2020 to be relatively unchanged from CY 2019. Moreover, the company's continued store growth would enable it to report earnings growth even if its same-store sales and product category margins remain unchanged over that time period.

Data by YCharts

There is one important caveat for investors to be aware of with regard to Casey's General Stores as a long investment opportunity, however. The company's strong track record over the last five years has caused its share price valuation to move substantially higher over the same period. Its current TTM EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.4x is just slightly below the 21st-century high that was set earlier this year (see figure). Likewise, its forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.5x is well above the trailing ratio recorded over the last five years, with a few brief exceptions.

Data by YCharts

While Casey's General Stores has demonstrated that it is very capable of exceeding analysts' expectations and achieving earnings growth in the type of operating conditions that are currently expected to exist over the next several quarters, its share price valuation should prompt some hesitation from potential investors. Fuel markets are notoriously volatile, routinely defying expectations. While the latest example of this benefited the company's earnings, higher fuel prices due to geopolitical developments in the Middle East or a sustained major refinery outage would at least temporarily hurt the company's share price. The especially high share price valuation would not provide investors with any margin of safety in such a situation. I recommend that potential investors wait for a future share price pullback to provide a better buying opportunity before initiating long positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.