Coca-Cola: The Entry Point Sure Isn't Sweet

However, the risks simply aren't fully priced into Coca-Cola's stock at this point. I believe Coca-Cola is trading at a 20% premium to fair value.

Despite the risks facing Coca-Cola, I believe the company's well-known brands, strong balance sheet, and management team will be able to mitigate these risks.

Having raised its dividend for the past 57 years, Coca-Cola is a Dividend King.

As a dividend growth investor, I'm particularly fond of consumer staple companies because of the fact that they are so embedded in our daily lives.

We only need to think of how often we use and/or consume toothpaste, mouthwash, laundry detergent, snack foods, beverages, and et cetera to be reminded of just how critical these products are to our everyday lives.

It's our level of dependence upon these products to sustain ourselves that make these companies so predictable in both times of economic expansion and recession.

It's this thesis that's at the very core of why I would one day like to own shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) (outside of my mutual fund holding, CAIBX, which holds a 1.79% weighting in Coca-Cola at the present time).

We'll be discussing Coca-Cola's dividend safety and growth profile, its fundamentals and risks, in addition to the valuation aspect of an investment in Coca-Cola.

While I don't believe Coca-Cola is a buy at current levels, I'll be providing my annual total return estimates over the next decade from both the current price and my estimated fair value.

A Safe Dividend With Mid Single-Digit Growth Potential

We'll start by examining the safety of Coca-Cola's dividend. Because aside from the fundamentals of the companies within an investor's portfolio, the strength of a dividend growth investor's portfolio is largely determined by the safety of their income.

We'll be examining both Coca-Cola's EPS and FCF payout ratios to help us make a determination on the safety of the company's dividend.

In its previous fiscal year, Coca-Cola generated non-GAAP EPS of $2.08 against dividends per share during that time of $1.56, for a non-GAAP EPS payout ratio of 75.0%.

For its current fiscal year, Simply Safe Dividends is expecting non-GAAP EPS of $2.19 from Coca-Cola against $1.60 in dividends per share, for a non-GAAP EPS payout ratio of 73.1%.

In its previous fiscal year, Coca-Cola generated operating cash flow of $7.320 billion against $1.347 billion in capital expenditures, for total FCF of $5.973 billion (page 74 of Coca-Cola's most recent 10-K). Against the $6.644 billion in dividends paid during that time, this equates to an FCF payout ratio of 112.3%.

It's worth noting that once we exclude the restructuring costs from 2018, Coca-Cola's FCF payout ratio drops to a more sustainable 80%.

While Coca-Cola's dividend is certainly more stretched than it was a decade ago, management is taking the steps necessary to increase the sustainability of the company's dividend.

It's for that reason and because of Coca Cola's reasonably strong balance sheet that I remain confident in the safety of the company's dividend moving forward.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Given our discussion above, it should come as no surprise to find that Simply Safe Dividends and I both agree that Coca-Cola's dividend is safe for the foreseeable future.

With Coca-Cola's dividend safety now addressed, we'll transition into our discussion of my expectation for dividend growth going forward.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we take into consideration that Coca-Cola's dividend is a bit on the high side of where I'd like it to be and where management would like it to be (management is targeting a long-term FCF payout ratio of 75% compared to the 80% in 2018 factoring out restructuring costs), and that Coca-Cola is likely to at least deliver long-term earnings growth of 5-6% (this figure could be a bit higher if management is able to achieve its goals and deliver upon its 8% long-term earnings growth target), I believe a dividend growth rate in the 6% range is likely over the long-term.

Now that we have established an expectation for Coca-Cola's dividend growth rate going forward, we will delve into how the company will be able to deliver the earnings growth necessary to fuel our dividend growth assumptions.

Unparalleled Brand Recognition, A Strong Balance Sheet, And An Experienced Management Team

Image Source: Coca-Cola Investor Overview July 2019 Presentation

Coca-Cola is the world's largest non-alcoholic beverage company, with 28 million customer outlets and distribution in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The company owns or licenses more than 500 non-alcoholic beverage brands, which is grouped into the following 5 category clusters: Sparkling Soft Drinks, Juice, Dairy and Plant, Hydration, Tea & Coffee, and Energy.

As illustrated above, Coca-Cola holds the top position all of its group clusters, with the exception of Energy.

Coca-Cola owns and markets four of the top five non-alcoholic sparkling soft drink brands, which include the eponymous Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Fanta, and Sprite, with other key brands including Minute Maid, Powerade, and Dasani water.

Per page 2 of its most recent 10-K, Coca-Cola's business is divided into the following operating segments:

Europe, Middle East and Africa: According to page 51 of Coca-Cola's most recent 10-K, the EMEA segment accounted for 22.8% of net operating revenues in 2018 compared to 20.7% in 2017.

Latin America: The Latin America segment contributed to 12.7% of Coca-Cola's net operating revenues in 2018 compared to 11.2% in 2017.

North America: Coca-Cola derived 36.7% of its net operating revenues in 2018 compared to 24.9% in 2017.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific segment made up 15.4% of Coca-Cola's net operating revenues in 2018 against 13.5% in 2017.

Bottling Investments: Finally, the Bottling Investments segment comprised the remaining 12.1% of Coca-Cola's net operating revenues in 2018 compared to 29.3% in 2017.

Now that we have a basic understanding of Coca-Cola's business, we'll be delving into the operating fundamentals.

Image Source: Coca-Cola Investor Overview July 2019 Presentation

Coca-Cola has established itself as a leader in the massive and fragmented $1.5 trillion non-alcoholic ready to drink or NARTD industry.

What's more, the NARTD industry has proven itself to be an industry with stronger growth than other consumer categories, such as packaged food and household products, with the NARTD industry posting an impressive 4.2% CAGR industry retail value growth figure from 2014 to 2017.

And unlike packaged foods and household products, NARTD is highly diversified, with a roughly even split of sales between modern trade and eating and drinking out while the remaining share of sales falls within the traditional sales category.

Image Source: Coca-Cola Investor Overview July 2019 Presentation

According to Coca-Cola's internal figures, there are also long-term growth opportunities with nearly 3/4 of the volume mix in developing and emerging markets being non-commercial.

In addition, Coca-Cola also controls much smaller shares of the developing and emerging markets within the hot and cold beverage categories.

As the wealth within these developing markets grows over time and standards of living increase, the share of non-commercial volume mix will drop while the share of categories such as hot beverages and cold beverages will expand.

In the event that Coca-Cola is able to expand its market share while the above also plays out, this could lead to a revival of Coca-Cola's growth of the past that investors grew accustomed to before the company entered into the transformation stage that it was in until recently.

Using the above illustration as a guide, it's quite clear that there is a massive opportunity for Coca-Cola to maintain its strong market share in the developed market cold beverage category while building upon its cold beverage market share in developing markets to drive future growth.

Image Source: Coca-Cola Investor Overview July 2019 Presentation

While the previous slide was a glimpse into the potential growth that lies ahead for Coca-Cola, the above slide demonstrates that not only is there the potential for growth in the company's future, but it is finally in the process of delivering that growth after years of transforming itself.

Coca-Cola delivered strong results in 2018 and is continuing to build upon that success in 2019.

In fact, Coca-Cola just announced this past Friday that it delivered 6% YTD organic revenue growth in 2019, which is the ninth consecutive quarter that the company has been within its long-term target.

Image Source: Coca-Cola Investor Overview July 2019 Presentation

While Coca-Cola is a company that prides itself on innovation, it's refreshing (pun intended) to learn that Coca-Cola is also killing off its "zombies," so to speak.

Coca-Cola isn't just innovating for the purpose of innovating. As illustrated above, 30% of the company's launches end up being failures and account for a paltry 1% of the company's volume. The company is taking a measured approach to purposefully expand its brand for the sole purpose of delivering upon the preferences of its consumers, which explains its decision to discontinue a significant minority portion of the brands that it ends up launching.

On the other hand, 20% of Coca-Cola's new launches accounted for an astounding 80% of its volume (which happens to coincide with the Pareto principle), with those brands accounting for 17% of Coca-Cola's unit case volume in 2018, and growing at a rapid rate collectively.

In addition to Coca-Cola's iconic brands and solid operating fundamentals, the company also boasts a reasonably strong balance sheet.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Following the closing of Coca-Cola's $5.1 billion acquisition of coffee company Costa Ltd. earlier this year, the company's net debt to EBITDA ratio increased from around 2.7 to a tad over 3.

While Coca-Cola's leverage ratio won't be reduced to its 2.0-2.5 target until next year, this is still well below Simply Safe Dividends' preference of net debt to EBITDA ratio <4.

Coca-Cola also possesses a fairly reasonable 0.62 net debt to capital ratio over the past 12 months, which is still below Simply Safe Dividends' preference of 0.65 net debt to capital for consumer staples.

And although Coca-Cola's interest coverage ratio of just above 10 is well below the interest coverage ratios of 20+ that the company produced just 5 years ago, Coca-Cola's interest coverage ratio is still well above Simply Safe Dividends' preference of 8 for consumer staples while it has remained relatively stable the past couple years.

Overall, Coca-Cola's strong brand portfolio, high margins, and decent balance sheet all played into S&P's credit rating on Coca-Cola.

As such, Coca-Cola maintains a firmly investment grade credit rating of A+ from S&P.

Besides Coca-Cola's well-known brands, decent operating fundamentals and balance sheet, Coca-Cola boasts a proven management team.

Leading this management team is Chairman and CEO James Quincey. While Mr. Quincey is a relative newcomer to his position of CEO (having assumed the position in 2017) and even more so to his position of Chairman (having assumed the position in 2019), he has served in a variety of roles during his 23-year career with the company.

Prior to assuming his current roles, Mr. Quincey served as President and COO of the company from 2015 to 2017. From 2013 to 2015, Mr. Quincey was President of the company's Europe Group. Most notably, Mr. Quincey served as President of the Northwest Europe and Nordics business unit from 2008 to 2012.

It was in this role that Mr. Quincey led the acquisition of Innocent Drinks in 2009. Since the acquisition of Innocent Drinks, Innocent Drinks' revenue has tripled.

CFO John Murphy joined the company in 1988 as an international internal auditor. By 1991, Mr. Murphy moved to Coca-Cola Japan as executive assistant to the CFO. Since that time, Mr. Murphy has progressed through a number of executive roles, such as President of the South Latin business unit, CFO of Coca-Cola Japan, Deputy President of Coca-Cola Japan, and from 2016-2018, as President of the company's Asia Pacific group.

Both Mr. Quincey and Mr. Murphy possess decades of industry experience and have proven themselves to be valuable assets to the company over the span of their careers. I have no doubt that under their leadership, Coca-Cola will be reinvigorated after years of being stagnant.

When we take into consideration Coca-Cola's brand power, operating fundamentals, balance sheet strength, and management team, it's apparent that an investment in Coca-Cola could prove to be lucrative at the right price.

Risks To Consider

While Coca-Cola is a high-quality company that has enriched shareholders for many decades, past performance is no guarantee of future results. The following risks are what I believe to be key risks to Coca-Cola.

The first risk to Coca-Cola is the growing concern among consumers, public health professionals, and government agencies about the health problems associated with obesity (page 9 of Coca-Cola's most recent 10-K).

The increasing public concern about obesity and the role that sugar-sweetened beverages play in the obesity epidemic could lead to a variety of developments that have the potential to adversely impact Coca-Cola's financial results.

There is the threat that although few local governments have taken action and implemented soda taxes throughout the United States to date, growing awareness of the role that sugary beverages play in the obesity epidemic could lead to the imposition of taxes by more local governments across the United States or even a federal sugary beverage tax.

For instance, California lawmakers recently proposed a measure discouraging the consumption of drinking sugary beverages through the implementation of a soda tax and warning labels. The implementation and compliance with these warning label regulations could end up costing Coca-Cola a considerable amount of resources, which could weigh on financial results.

If enacted, this measure could also potentially curb sugary beverage consumption and set a precedent for other states to follow, which may have a material impact on Coca-Cola's already declining soda volumes in the United States.

In the litigious culture of the United States, there is also the possibility that the sugary beverage industry could find itself the victim of lawsuits similar to that of the tobacco lawsuits a couple decades ago.

Regardless of whether these lawsuits end in any significant legal settlement against companies such as Coca-Cola, there would undoubtedly be significant legal expenses on Coca-Cola's behalf to defend itself against such litigation.

In addition to the above risks that outline the health concerns of sugary beverages and potential legal/regulatory developments, another similar risk facing Coca-Cola is the possibility that the company is unable to address evolving consumer product and shopping preferences (page 10 of Coca-Cola's most recent 10-K).

While Coca-Cola has thus far proven that it is aware of this risk and is taking measures to diversify away from its core business, there is always the risk that the company's acquisitions and ventures to provide products for its customers' evolving consumer preferences end up failing.

In the unlikely event that Coca-Cola isn't able to diversify away from its core business into products that consumers are more perceptive toward, this could result in a decline in market share and make it virtually impossible for Coca-Cola to deliver on its long-term growth targets.

Another risk to Coca-Cola is that as a consumer-centric company, Coca-Cola is highly dependent upon leveraging the reputation of its brands to achieve its success (page 10 of Coca-Cola's most recent 10-K).

It's worth noting that any product safety and quality concerns pertaining to any of the company's products could result in costly product recalls, which may lead to product liability claims against Coca-Cola, not to mention a negative public perception toward the company.

Yet another risk to Coca-Cola is that because the production of Coca-Cola's products is dependent upon a number of agricultural commodities such as sugarcane, corn, coffee, and tea, it's worth noting that increased demand for food products and decreased agricultural productivity in certain regions of the world due to changing weather patterns and other factors could result in an inability on the part of Coca-Cola to secure the raw materials used in its manufacturing processes (page 10 of Coca-Cola's most recent 10-K). This could also impact the affordability aspect of Coca-Cola's products, which could result in reduced demand for the company's products.

Another risk to Coca-Cola is the changes in the retail landscape, as well as the loss of key retail or food service customers (page 12 of Coca-Cola's most recent 10-K). Because of the consolidation within the retail landscape, retailers are becoming increasingly larger in size, which also increases their leverage in negotiations with Coca-Cola for the purchase of the company's products. This could result in large retailers demanding lower prices for the products or increased marketing or promotional expenditures, both of which would weigh on Coca-Cola's financial results.

Building upon that risk is the impact that the loss of a key retail customer would have on Coca-Cola's financial results, especially as more and more retailers are consolidating and their leverage over Coca-Cola in negotiations continues to grow.

Another notable risk to Coca-Cola is that as a global company, Coca-Cola derived its earnings in 72 functional currencies in 2018 (page 13 of Coca-Cola's most recent 10-K).

Because the company's financial statements are prepared in U.S. Dollars, the company must translate revenues, income and expenses, and assets and liabilities into U.S. Dollars.

In times like the ones we find ourselves in currently where the U.S. Dollar is stronger against other major currencies than it has been historically, this materially weighs on Coca-Cola's financial results, and has the potential to impede Coca-Cola's financial results over the short-term. It's worth mentioning that this risk tends to even out over time because of Coca-Cola's geographic diversity.

The longer term and more significant risk to Coca-Cola is that as a result of its international operations, the company is more exposed to a variety of factors that could adversely impact the company's operations and financial results (page 16 of Coca-Cola's most recent 10-K).

Any political instability, introduction of new regulations governing Coca-Cola's operations, modification of existing regulations, unfavorable economic conditions, and natural disasters throughout any of Coca-Cola's markets has the potential to be disruptive and adverse to Coca-Cola's financial results at any given time.

Though we have discussed several key risks associated with an investment in Coca-Cola, it's important to note that this discussion of risks wasn't intended to be comprehensive, but more of a starting point for readers. For a more complete discussion of the risks associated with an investment in Coca-Cola, I would refer interested readers to pages 9-20 of Coca-Cola's most recent 10-K.

A Wonderful Company With An Excessive Valuation

Now that we have determined Coca-Cola is a legendary company with solid fundamentals, we'll be assessing the extent to which shares are currently overvalued by examining several valuation metrics and deploying the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first valuation metric we'll be using to arrive at a fair value for shares of Coca-Cola is the 13-year median Shiller PE ratio.

According to Gurufocus, Coca-Cola's Shiller PE ratio of 30.11 is well above its 13-year median of 24.47.

Assuming a reversion to its median Shiller PE ratio of 24.47 and a fair value of $44.54 a share, shares of Coca-Cola are trading at a 23.0% premium to fair and pose 18.7% downside from the current price of $54.80 a share (as of October 19, 2019).

The next valuation metric we'll be using to determine the fair value of shares of Coca-Cola is the 13-year median TTM price to FCF ratio.

According to Gurufocus, Coca-Cola's TTM price to FCF ratio of 29.15 is also elevated compared to its 13-year median TTM price to FCF ratio of 23.73.

Assuming a reversion to its 13-year median TTM price to FCF ratio of 23.73 and a fair value of $44.61 a share, shares of Coca-Cola are trading at a 22.8% premium to fair value and poses 18.6% downside from the current price.

The third valuation metric we'll be using to estimate the fair value of Coca-Cola is the 5-year average forward PE ratio.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, Coca-Cola's forward PE ratio of 25.1 is above its 5-year average forward PE ratio of 21.8.

Assuming a reversion to a forward PE ratio of 21.8 and a fair value of $47.60 a share, Coca-Cola is trading at a 15.1% premium to fair value while posing 13.1% downside from the current price.

The final valuation method that we'll be using is the dividend discount model or DDM.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another way of saying the annualized dividend per share. Coca-Cola's current annualized dividend per share is $1.60.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is an investor's required rate of return on their investment. While this can vary significantly from one investor to the next, I prefer a 10% rate of return because I believe it's an ample reward for the amount of time and effort that I put into researching investments and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The third input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or long-term DGR.

Unlike the first two inputs into the DDM, the long-term DGR takes considerably more time to accurately predict.

This is because there are a number of considerations that ultimately determine a company's long-term DGR, including a company's payout ratios, long-term earnings growth rate, company fundamentals, and industry fundamentals.

When we take into consideration that Coca-Cola's payout ratios are on the higher end of what I'd like them to be at (thus warranting a slight contraction in the payout ratios over the long-term), and that Coca-Cola should be able to deliver at least 5-6% earnings growth over the long-term, conservatively speaking, I believe it's realistic to expect a DGR of 6.5%.

This gives us a fair value of $45.71 a share, which implies that shares of Coca-Cola are trading at a 19.9% premium to fair value and pose a 16.6% downside from the current price.

When we average the 4 fair values, we arrive at a fair value of $45.62 a share.

This indicates that shares of Coca-Cola are trading at a 20.1% premium to fair value and pose a 16.8% downside from the current price.

Summary: Coca-Cola Is A Classic Dividend Growth Company, With A Bitter Sweet Valuation

With a corporate history dating back over 130 years and a dividend increase streak rivaled by only a handful of other companies, Coca-Cola is arguably the most legendary consumer staple on the planet. The company has made generations of investors obscenely rich.

Despite the risks of currency fluctuation and a continued decline in soda consumption in developed markets due to public knowledge that soda consumption can be a contributing factor in developing health issues, Coca-Cola maintains a fairly strong balance sheet while boasting a capable management team to guide the company through its plan for growth.

Unfortunately, Coca-Cola is trading at what I believe to be a 20% premium to fair value.

While Coca-Cola is a fantastic company, I believe there simply isn't enough growth to justify paying a 20% premium to the company's fair value. Coca-Cola isn't one of those companies that can easily outgrow a premium that an investor pays for it like Visa (V) for example.

Between the 3.0% yield, 5-6% earnings growth, and 1.8% annual valuation multiple contraction, Coca-Cola is likely to deliver annual total returns of 6.1-7.1% over the next decade.

Although 6-7% returns are certainly not terrible and will even likely outperform the market slightly over the next decade, the starting yield and total return potential isn't high enough for me to justify a buy rating on Coca-Cola.

At a yield of 3.5%, Coca-Cola offers the same 5-6% earnings growth with a static valuation multiple, for annual total returns of 8.5-9.5% over the next decade.

It's my opinion that a 3.5% yield would offer a much more attractive entry point, which would fairly compensate investors with a safe dividend yield nearly double that of the broader market that is also likely to grow in the mid-single digits over the long term. For a company of Coca-Cola's quality, I would be satisfied with total returns a bit under 10%.

