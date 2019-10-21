Farfetch: Worth A Look At One-Quarter Of Its Prior Valuation

While risks are ever-present, there are bright spots: the company's operating expenses are trimming down.

Investors also questioned the company's $675 million acquisition of New Guards Group, marking its transition to owning its own fashion brands.

Losses accelerated after the company's Q2 print in August, where the company lowered its GMV growth and adjusted EBITDA margin forecast for the year.

Shares of Farfetch have cratered this year, sinking to 25% of its year-to-date highs above $30 notched in March.

There are many technology companies trading significantly lower than their year-to-date highs, but in Farfetch's (FTCH) case, the luxury e-commerce platform is literally trading at a fraction of its former worth. Following in the footsteps of other spectacular internet sector strikeouts like Blue Apron (APRN), Farfetch's shares have sunk to one-quarter of their prior valuation, with losses accelerating after Farfetch's doomed second-quarter earnings release:

Investors' caution on Farfetch can be summed up by a few new risks that have emerged over the past quarter:

The company took down its GMV growth expectations for the full year, echoing revenue concerns across the entire retail sector

Gross margins have also pulled back in Q2, though this was offset by lighter operating expenses

Farfetch also spent a whopping $675 million (loading on new debt, as the company's most recent balance sheet has only $699 million of cash) to buy a collection of high-end brands called the New Guards Group, which investors perceive as a business model shift from a high-margin platform business into a higher-risk retail business

While there are certainly plenty of risks on the horizon for Farfetch, I believe its ultra-low valuation now makes it worth a second look. At present share prices around $8, Farfetch has a market cap of just $2.35 billion - or 1.6x estimated FY20 revenues of $1.43 billion, per Wall Street consensus on Yahoo Finance.

Though its stock price certainly signals that Farfetch is in emergency territory, the company is nowhere near the dire straits of Blue Apron or other companies that are trading at a fraction of their prior worth. Farfetch is still growing at a rapid clip, and the jury is still out on whether or not its business model shift will be successful. At its much lower valuation, investors should give Farfetch the benefit of the doubt.

New Guards Group - an interesting analogy to Netflix

Let's start with the elephant in the room: New Guards Group. In August, Farfetch spent $675 million to buy the parent company behind the brands Off-White, Palm Angels, and Heron Preston - all fashion-forward, high-end, Instagram-native fashion brands. This isn't Farfetch's first major acquisition - last year, Farfetch spent $250 million to buy a reseller of sneakers called Stadium Goods, but this is Farfetch's first foray into actual retail itself.

Here's how CEO Jose Neves defended the company's acquisition during his prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Let me talk you through how this acquisition underlines our strategy. New Guards either owns or licenses, designs, manufactures and distributes some of the most sought-after luxury brands, including Off-White, Heron Preston, Palm Angels, Marcelo Burlon, among others. With these brands, New Guards has demonstrated it is the ultimate brand platform of today, incubating and growing emerging talent into highly sought-after brands through a shared services model. The group operates an asset-wide model and strategically procures manufacturing based on all the demand. In fact, inventory on hand in end-of-year fiscal 2018 was just 9% of revenues for the period, which provides for low working capital usage and a profitable business with positive cash flows. Strategically, New Guards brings a very exciting expansion of Farfetch's platform vision to connect the creators, curators and consumable fashion, which I believe will transform the luxury industry."

Instead of recognizing the growth opportunities that brand ownership brings, Wall Street is focused on the risks. GQ, however, put out an interesting analysis on the acquisition that compared Farfetch's situation to Netflix (NFLX). At the outset, Netflix was focused solely on distributing other content creators' films - now, the company's original content has become the lynchpin to its subscriber growth.

Similarly, Farfetch - which already has a reputation for high-end merchandise - has an opportunity to broaden its appeal with these popular brands. Off-White, in particular, has nearly 9 million followers on Instagram.

New Guards' annual revenue run rate through April 2019 was $345 million, with pretax earnings of $95 million - per Farfetch's CFO. This means that Farfetch is picking up these brands at a fairly modest multiple of 2x revenues or 7x earnings. In my view, despite the implied business model shift and risks associated with pivoting, Farfetch's acquisition of New Guards Group doesn't justify the stock's ~60% plunge since August.

Growth is still keeping up

The other fact that's important to recognize is that in spite of lowered growth guidance for the coming year (which I believe to already be fully reflected in Farfetch's current share prices), Farfetch's GMV continues to grow at an impressive pace.

Figure 1. Farfetch guidance update Source: Farfetch Q2 earnings deck

Though the company has cut its FY19 Platform GMV growth expectations to 37-40% y/y (down modestly from a prior view of 41% y/y), Farfetch has continued to grow platform GMV at a massive 44% y/y pace for each of the past two quarters.

Farfetch also has minimal exposure to softening Chinese demand, which is a headwind dragging down many other high-end fashion labels. On the Q2 earnings call, Neves noted as follows:

With China continuing to be on top of everyone's minds of these days, I want to remind everyone that less than 5% of shipments into Mainland China come from U.S. We currently have no exports from Mainland China, but we will have a growing luxury fashion supply within China to serve global customers from suppliers. As such, the Farfetch model is extremely resilient to potential impact of U.S.-China trade tariffs."

The company has also just started selling its wares on JD.com, which contributed to the China region growing "faster than ever" in Q2.

Operating cost reductions offsetting gross margin declines

One of the other factors driving down Farfetch's share price is its recent declining trend in its gross margins. Gross margin dollars in Q2 rose just 13% y/y versus a 43% y/y growth rate in revenues; while platform contribution margin fell to 28%, down from 45% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 2. Farfetch gross margin trends

Source: Farfetch Q2 earnings deck

Farfetch's management attributed the declines primarily to heavy promotional activity "to remain price competitive and to retain our valuable customer base." In spite of these gross margin declines, however, the company's general and administrative costs as a percentage of revenues fell to 38% (down fourteen points from 52% in the year-ago quarter), while technology costs also fell four points as a percentage of revenues.

As a result, despite the gross margin declines, Farfetch's adjusted EBITDA margins remained flat at -21%:

Figure 3. Farfetch margin trends Source: Farfetch Q2 earnings deck

With New Guards Group's addition of $95 million in annual pretax income, we can look forward to EBITDA margins continuing to grow.

Key takeaways

Despite mainstream investors' focus on the risks surrounding Farfetch's entry into the brand space, I believe Farfetch is vastly underappreciated at its current ~$2 billion market cap. Farfetch's acquisition of New Guards Group not only brings in new revenue worth about ~20% of next year's estimated top line, but positive operating profits as well. Keep on the lookout for an entry point in this name.

