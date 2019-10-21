NetEase Market Cap Surpassed Baidu: What's Next?

By ALT Perspective

Last week, China released a deluge of economic data which generally disappointed. Trade numbers for September which were announced on Sunday were below consensus estimates on both the imports (-8.5 percent actual versus -5.2 percent estimated) and the exports (-3.2 percent actual versus -3.0 percent estimated).

The trade balance was the bright spot, coming in at USD39.65 billion versus the forecast of USD33.3 billion and the previous year number at USD34.84 billion. A definition of the trade balance provided by Investing.com states: "The Trade Balance measures the difference in value between imported and exported goods and services over the reported period. A positive number indicates that more goods and services were exported than imported. A higher than expected reading should be taken as positive/bullish for the CNY, while a lower than expected reading should be taken as negative/bearish for the CNY." The higher than expected September number is, therefore, a positive for the Chinese yuan and in turn bullish for the Chinese stocks.

Later in the week, the lower-than-forecast third quarter 2019 China GDP growth announcement sent chills across the spines of market players. While the miss was a mere 0.1 percent (6.0 percent actual versus 6.1 percent forecast), it proved to be detrimental to the fragile sentiment in the market. Worse, the fact that the 6.0 percent GDP growth was the lowest in 26 years provided for eye-catching and fearsome media headlines. Many U.S.-listed Chinese companies saw their share prices lose the hard-fought gains earlier in the week on Friday.

As an excellent example, the sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) was up only 0.28 percent for the week, following the tumble on Friday. An obvious exemption was NetEase (NTES) which saw its share price sky-rocketing more than 10 percent at one point during the week from the prior Friday's closing and still managed to close 6.4 percent higher after profit-taking and the bearish GDP growth news. I will elaborate more on this in the subsequent section.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the ETF holding the most relevant stocks in the sector. Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for convenient references in the subsequent sections.

NetEase Market Cap Exceeded That Of Baidu After More Than Two Decades

It took more than twenty years for NetEase to surpass Baidu (BIDU) in terms of market valuation. The former narrowly exceeded the latter in market cap by USD0.44 billion by the end of last week. In terms of enterprise value, which many analysts argue to be a better gauge of valuation, NetEase has a more convincing win over Baidu, with the former's USD30.61 billion a cool USD2.79 billion higher than the latter's USD27.82 billion.

Beating Baidu on market cap or enterprise value is a significant milestone and a strong booster for the narrative supporting NetEase's bullish story. The undisputed Chinese search engine giant has long been regarded as part of the top three internet titans in China collectively referred to as the BAT, with Baidu representing the B, Alibaba (BABA) for the A, and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) the T.

NetEase's enterprise value was for most parts of the last ten years less than half that of Baidu. It is an incredible feat for NetEase to come this far, and much of the great leap happened this year, with the ratio jumping from 0.30 towards the end of last year to 1.10 presently.

NetEase also got some help thanks to the weakness in Baidu in the past year. While NetEase saw its share price rise 36.1 percent over the past year, Baidu's stock tumbled 46.0 percent.

With the wallop, is Baidu still expensive? Let's explore with a few metrics. Investors in tech stocks like to compare company valuations using the price-to-sales and I happily oblige with the following chart. While Baidu's sales have been lackluster, the years of share price decline have brought its price-to-sales ratio down to a paltry 2.3 times currently, a far cry from just five years ago when it was trading at more than 12 times its sales.

At the same time, even as NetEase found favor with investors, its price-to-sales ratio also continued to be in a downtrend. Although its price-to-sales ratio at 3.4 times is 46 percent higher than that of Baidu, both their ratios are considered very low compared with their American tech peers.

On the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, Baidu similarly finds itself in a much more favorable position than NetEase. Nevertheless, NetEase's EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 15.2 times is hardly a premium valuation and has been well within its five-year range despite an improved outlook. Again, the ratios at both companies are very low for a tech firm relative to global peers.

A favorite financial metric of mine is the net financial debt. While tech firms and particularly many unicorns find themselves deep in debt, both NetEase and Baidu are very much in net cash (negative net financial debt). Baidu has an edge here with $10.0 billion in net cash while NetEase's $6.1 billion is nothing to scoff at as well.

NetEase's recent sale of its e-commerce unit Kaola to Alibaba for $2 billion and the receipt of investment by Alibaba in its music arm, NetEase Cloud Music would significantly boost its cash hoard. Baidu is not resting on its laurels and had in September initiated the sale of around a third of its stake in Ctrip (CTRP) with the hope to garner US$1 billion in proceeds. Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam wrote in a research note that "Baidu may use the cash to meet its operational needs as its near-term sales falter amid macroeconomic and competitive pressures."

Concretely, more cash in hand would help Baidu to continue investing in research and development to ensure its relevance and competitive edge in its businesses, chief of which is its search engine. Already, Baidu has been spending more than NetEase, nearly twice higher to be more precise. Based on the R&D expense as a percentage of annual revenue, the difference is less stark but Baidu consistently outspent NetEase.

This demonstrated the importance Baidu has placed on R&D though it doesn't take away the effort NetEase has put into R&D as well since it still spent a hefty 11.6 percent of its revenue on R&D. The hope is that both companies, and especially Baidu, would be able to see a return on its investment in R&D, and sooner, rather than later, as shareholder patience is running thin, judging from the share price slide.

Wall Street analysts appear to be more confident of Baidu than NetEase, with the former's share price movement hugging that of the low end of the price target. Despite a series of downgrades and downward revisions in the price target for Baidu, the stock still possesses a 33 percent upside to the consensus price target. NetEase, however, is already trading near the consensus price target at $298.99. In spite of the several notable deals NetEase has made in the past month, analysts were barely moved.

Perhaps, analysts covering Baidu needed an excuse for each downward revision in the price target where every stumble enables them to churn out a new report and gradually lower their target prices on the search giant. It would be akin to saying: it wasn't their fault to come out with an aggressive price target in the first place but the management failure at each turn was unforeseen or beyond any reasonable expectations.

I know this all too well. My article on Baidu's AI edge was published on July 8, 2019. The arguments for Baidu are briefly:

During the Baidu Create 2019 event in Beijing, the annual show by the company to update on its major developments, it introduced three new smart speakers, as well as the launch of the country’s biggest robo-taxi fleet in Changsha, capital of Hunan province. Passengers would be able to hail a self-driving ride enabled by Baidu’s autonomous driving ('AV') and intelligent road infrastructure technologies - an important showcase opportunity for its capabilities.

The formation of strategic partnerships with Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCPK:GELYF)(OTCPK:GELYY) and Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) (OTCPK:TOYOF). The two car brands which are among the leading manufacturers chose to cooperate with Baidu on areas related to AI and are getting on board Apollo, an open-source AV software platform operated by the latter. Geely's new vehicles will come equipped with Baidu’s DuerOS for Apollo to a power connected car system.

It has convinced over 130 partners from major OEMs, auto suppliers, to chip manufacturers to join its alliance, so that it can concentrate its resources towards its area of expertise - AI and software development. The members are mighty players in their respective fields.

Source: CBInsights

At the time of publication, the price of Baidu was a mere $113.20 per share. Just a month later following the release of the quarterly results, the stock tumbled to sub-$100 per share. Long-term prospects and a promising outlook does not preclude any stock from short-term gyrations. After all, results are factual while anything in the future is a projection and a vote of confidence on the management execution which may turn into disappointment. Fair enough, isn't it?

Coming back to NetEase, a key reason for its heightened market interest is the upcoming listing of its education arm, Youdao (DAO). Youdao has last week, filed an amendment to its initial public offering registration to include the size and price range. Accordingly, the education unit will offer 5.6 million American Depository Shares in a range of $15-$18 each. While Youdao initially filed on September 30 with a placeholder registration for $300 million, market players were unsure if the U.S. listing would happen.

Recall that Bloomberg had, days earlier than the Youdao filing, reported that officials from the White House were considering limits on U.S. portfolio flows to China, citing people familiar with the matter. Market reaction to the revelation was swift and brutal as investors shifted to a "sell first and ask questions later" mode. Chinese stocks (CQQQ)(FXI) saw a steep decline promptly and the Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) was no exception.

Market sentiment has improved considerably since, especially after the U.S.-China Phase 1 deal. Market players had time to digest the benefits of Youdao's listing for NetEase. Simply put, I would say parting with the education arm is a bittersweet episode for NetEase, though more sweet than bitter.

While the revenue at Youdao is on an uptrend, the net losses are also increasing. In 2017, 2018, and the first half of 2019, the net losses were RMB164 million, RMB209 million, and RMB168 million respectively. That is to say, the net loss accumulated in just six months of 2019 has already exceeded that of the full year in 2017.

Deeper in the IPO prospectus, it was revealed that the growing cost of sales and R&D expenses were the key culprits for the widening losses. In 2017, the sales and marketing expenses amounted to RMB136 million. In 2018, it ballooned 56.44 percent to RMB213 million. In the first half of 2019, the sales and marketing expenses at RMB186 million was just a shade below the full-year spent in 2018.

The increase in research and development expenses was more measured but nonetheless significant. It was stated in the prospectus that in 2017, Netease Youdao's research and development expenses amounted to RMB133 million. This widened to RMB184 million in 2018, expanding by 38.35 percent. Youdao increased its research and development expenses in the first half of 2019 by 27.78 percent year-on-year to RMB111 million, up from RMB80 million in the same period last year.

Education is often seen as a no-brainer, profitable industry to be in, especially in a grades-obsessed country like China. However, precisely because of such a mindset, many entrepreneurs want a pie of this seemingly lucrative market, creating a highly fragmented and competitive industry. Better recognized U.S.-listed peers, New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) and TAL Education Group (TAL), among the leading players in China, occupy less than 5 percent of the entire education sector.

I would thus think that NetEase is wise to let go of its education unit and focus on its core gaming business. A standalone listing would enable the market to accord Youdao with a fairer valuation than what it could achieve in a sum-of-the-parts calculation within NetEase. NetEase would gain from a cleaner balance sheet and less burdened cash flows. Do you agree?

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD, BIDU, NTES, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.