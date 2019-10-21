Zendesk: Not Cheap. $58/Share Is A Better Entry Point

Given that tech stocks are currently out of favor and the persistent spike in geopolitical tension, I expect volatility to be high.

Zendesk's (ZEN) financials aren't the most attractive, though there are strong catalysts to drive the growth narrative in the near term. Regardless, I consider the current valuation at a forward P/S of 10x as expensive, though investors shouldn't hesitate to buy shares if the stock falls to $58.

Demand

Worldwide spending on customer experience and relationship management (CRM) software grew 15.6% to reach $48.2 billion in 2018 According to research from Gartner, Inc. CRM remains both the largest and the fastest-growing enterprise application software category.

Demand for CRM is now largely driven by SaaS solutions and cloud deployments.

Zendesk plays in the mid-market customer engagement segment of the CRM space, and it is well-positioned due to its leadership in the customer support niche.

Business/Financials

Zendesk generates the bulk of its revenue from its core support solution. In recent quarters, it has added new sales automation and data analytics offerings to increase its revenue per customer while also improving customer stickiness. This has surely attracted a couple of large enterprises. This is a move in the right direction, though it seems to appear like a move a little too late given the level of competition in the CRM space both locally and internationally. However, when it comes to improving the average deal size, I believe this will have a long-term positive impact on its operating margin. It will also help reduce the risk of relying on its support solution as its primary cash cow. This move was, of course, driven by acquisitions that have impacted the company's net cash position.

Management reported recurring revenue improved 46% last quarter. For a SaaS business, this is one of the most important metrics to track. From the previous earnings call:

In the enterprise, we saw a good uptick in the percentage of our recurring revenue that comes from 100 plus seat implementations. As a reminder, this is our proxy for our enterprise progress. It rose to 42% in Q2 of 2019, up four points year-over-year and two points quarter-over-quarter. Momentum around the Zendesk suite really continues to play a key role in our growth.

Also, management has restructured its product pricing approach. New products like Zendesk Suite (bundled omnichannel solution) and Duet (sales + customer service) will help offer more value to customers.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Moving to its financials, gross margin hasn't improved over the past two years, though operating margins have improved over the years. Management has demonstrated the ability to drive operating efficiency; going forward, I expect the trend to continue.

On its balance sheet, Zendesk has a net negative cash position. I consider this a red flag as growth stocks should be able to raise cash from equity mostly via revenue growth, driving investors' sentiment towards multiple expansion. A net negative cash position is a sign that not enough investors have warmed up to the level of innovation that the business is selling. It has a debt to equity ratio of 138% and a current ratio of 0.67. These ratios are unattractive as they indicate the potential for liquidity issues, a scenario that can shrink valuation multiples in turbulent times.

I don't rate Zendesk's financials as solid, though I see the potential for improvement in the coming quarters.

Investors/Valuation

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Zendesk has an average quant rating of "Neutral" and an average sell-side rating of "Buy." The only positive quant factor grade it has is its growth. Other quant factor grades like value, momentum, profitability, and EPS revision are all poor. Zendesk has an average analyst price target of $103, driven by the 33% revenue growth projection in 2020. Its operating cash flow is a function of stock-based compensation required to attract talent to keep sales and innovation flowing. Like other unprofitable SaaS plays, Zendesk's valuation is based on the hopes that margins will improve over time to drive free cash flow. Though most of these SaaS plays are acquisition targets, regardless, I consider a potential acquirer as a lender of the last resort. In the near term, I expect the revenue growth story to continue. Therefore, I don't consider the 33% growth projection in 2022 as out of reach. This amounts to a forward price to sales of roughly 10x, which is a bit on the high side. Comparing Zendesk's valuation to competitors provides little insight as most peers are equally unprofitable and overvalued. I prefer a more conservative sales multiple of 7x heading into 2020, which corresponds to a price per share of $58.

Macro/Competitors

Source

The CRM market remains congested and heavily contested. Though, niche players like Zendesk have been able to carve out a thin moat around their revenue stream. Regardless, the level of local and international competition has impacted international growth expansion. From the last 10-Q:

The market for customer experience solutions is fragmented, rapidly evolving, and highly competitive, with relatively low barriers to entry. With respect to larger organizations seeking to deploy a customer service software system, we have many competitors that are larger than us and which have greater name recognition, much longer operating histories, more established customer relationships, larger marketing budgets, and significantly greater resources than we do.

Source: Google

An ad like the above underlines the level of competition in the customer service space. Overall, Zendesk's competitive positioning isn't as strong as I'll have loved. Going forward, I expect the level of competition in the CRM space to intensify. Regardless, I view Zendesk's diversification initiatives as a good move to remain competitive.

Conclusion

Source

Multiples expansion has been the biggest driver of returns in the U.S. stock market in 2019. A lot of tech stocks have given back significant portions of their gains in the past two months. This has driven a lot of volatility as tech stocks have been out of favor. When you add geopolitical tension, I expect volatility to persist in the near term. As a result, I won't be too quick to dismiss names like Zendesk, even at their lofty valuation. Certainly, if the stock falls to $58, I will be a buyer. Regardless, I rate Zendesk a Hold in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.