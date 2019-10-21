Lands' End: Bull Case Strengthened After Q2 Beat

But the case for Lands' End is that its performance under Sears ownership (and since) highlights the strength of the brand, not the weakness.

The case for Lands' End (LE) is that it's what it would appear to be at first glance. It's not just another retailer, which would suggest sharp downside given the stock still trades at 8.5x EV/EBITDA even at the high end of fiscal 2019 (ending January 2020) guidance. It's a better company than its association with the Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ), from which Lands' End was spun off in 2014, might imply. And its post-spin performance doesn't reflect the company's potential, given a disastrous pivot under former CEO Federica Marchionni.

It's not a case with which everyone agrees. According to data from finviz.com, nearly 20% of the float (and almost 10% of shares outstanding) is sold short. And LE plunged heading into last month's second quarter report, losing over 60% of its value in a little over four months.

But the stock now has bounced 63% after a Q2 beat - and there should be more upside ahead. LE still is down 35%-plus from late April highs, and the long-term outlook looks improved over that stretch. Execution under CEO Jerome Griffith looks stronger, results have been solid, and the company's out-year targets still suggest impressive upside. There are two key risks here worth watching - but below $12, they're likely risks worth taking.

A Good Quarter Looks Good Enough

Lands' End's second quarter results are a bit in the eye of the beholder. Top-line performance looks impressive, with revenue growth nearly 3 points better than consensus estimates. In terms of margins and guidance, however, I can see more skeptical investors wondering why, exactly, LE nearly doubled from pre-earnings (and all-time) lows.

Overall sales actually declined 3.1% year-over-year. But that decline was driven by the continuing closure of Lands' End Shops at Sears. Lands' End, according to the 10-Q, closed Q2 FY19 with just 37 such locations, against 147 at the end of the prior-year quarter. Revenue from those shops declined nearly $20 million year-over-year - but excluding that and the launch of a uniform contract with Delta Air Lines (DAL), sales increased 5.5% year-over-year.

That includes solid growth in eCommerce, where revenue increased 7.3%. Same-store sales in the company's nascent retail business rose 7.5%. Both figures are well above the usually low-single-digit growth (at best) seen elsewhere in apparel retail. Per the Q2 conference call, digital strategies are helping in particular with eCommerce sales, with the company's buyer file, new customer acquisition, and mobile conversion all strong. The broad takeaway relative to the top line is that this is a company executing well - and significantly outperforming an often-challenged sector.

Below the top line, the news might be a bit more mixed. Notably, gross margins compressed 110 bps year-over-year. Per the Q, the major driver was "pricing actions taken in response to additional promotional activity throughout the industry". Given that margins are a highly important part of the story here (more on this in a moment), that compression is a bit of a concern. Lands' End did leverage SG&A, but Adjusted EBITDA still declined 12% year-over-year, with margins coming in at just 2.3% (-20 bps).

Guidance was raised - but only for net income, as revenue and EBITDA expectations remained unchanged. That's actually not bad news, given that CFO Jim Gooch said on the call that tariffs would have an $8-10 million impact this year on a gross basis. Lands' End is offsetting roughly half of the costs through pricing reductions from vendors and price increases to customers. The remainder is being funded by a cut in "incremental marketing" spend, originally targeted at $10-15 million for the full year. Still, Lands' End expects ongoing tariff impacts of $7-9 million annually: in the range of 10% of guided Adjusted EBITDA this year.

Given margin concerns and the reiterated full-year outlook despite results at the high end of guidance for the quarter, Q2 isn't perfect. But with LE at an all-time low ahead of the report, it didn't have to be. Revenue growth should allow the company to start leveraging SG&A, as Griffith noted on the Q2 call. In the Q2 release, the CEO projected double-digit annual EBITDA growth going forward, and on the call reiterated targets of $1.8-2.0 billion in FY22 revenue at "high single-digit" EBITDA margins. If Lands' End can hit those bogeys, the stock is going to rise.

Two Key Risks

Of course, that remains a big 'if'. And it could be argued that, to some extent, those targets are priced in, even below $12. $1.9 billion in fiscal 2023 revenue at 8.5% margins would result in Adjusted EBITDA of roughly $160 million. 5x that figure, assuming $75 million in net debt reduction over that span, would result in 50% gains over three years - about a 14% CAGR. That's solid returns, but I'd imagine investors willing to step into retail stocks at the moment could find greater on-paper upside elsewhere.

The bullish response to that back-of-the-envelope model is that 5x EBITDA is low - and perhaps even ridiculous. As I detailed in July, the argument here is that Lands' End performance pre- and post-spin actually shows how strong the brand is. Despite the association with Sears, and likely mismanagement (or at least underinvestment), revenue 'only' fell 12% over a full decade. Many retailers with fewer structural headwinds (the types of retailers trading at 3-5x EBITDA right now) fared much worse. That was one key qualitative reason why investors were paying $20+ for LE - a price which implied enormous near-term multiples relative to the space - as recently as last November. Bulls argue that LE is not some challenged, undifferentiated, mall-heavy retailer, but rather a company with an attractive model and a committed core customer base.

From that standpoint, recent results actually support the bull case, despite the market's response over the past six months. Revenue, at this point in the turnaround, is more important than margins. Growth will leverage SG&A, and help expand Adjusted EBITDA margins 300 bps-plus from the guided ~5% in fiscal 2019.

Put another way, as long as Lands' End remains on track toward those targets, the stock should keep grinding higher. EBITDA will keep growing. Increased confidence in that growth will expand the multiple, as investors increasingly come around to the "this is not just another apparel retailer" argument. With Lands' End still reasonably leveraged - net debt at the end of Q2 is 4x the midpoint of FY19 EBITDA guidance - there's substantial potential upside here. Simply move that FY22 multiple to 7x from 5x and LE more than doubles in three years. 7%+ same-store and digital growth in Q2 seem like a step in the direction of more confidence and a higher multiple.

But the quarter also highlights the risk as well. Again, margins here are exceedingly thin, with FY19 net income guided to roughly 1% of revenue. Those margins are why LE can grow into - and past - the current valuation, which seems expensive from a P/E standpoint. (LE trades at 26.7x the midpoint of its FY19 EPS outlook.) Of course, those thin margins also are a risk, as they leave little room for error. ~50 bps in net tariff pressure going forward and 110 bps in Q2 gross margin compression driven by promotions add potential stumbling blocks to the fundamental aspect of the turnaround here. The latter issue also undercuts somewhat the argument that LE should be treated more like a Columbia Sportswear (COLM) or VF Corporation (VFC) than the myriad U.S. plays trading at 5x EBITDA or lower. Pricing power is a big reason why the few apparel winners have outperformed, in terms of both share prices and earnings growth.

In the meantime, LE still rests on a mid-term outlook, with 'mid-term' represented in years, not quarters. The FY22 targets, in particular, obviously require some help from the U.S. economy. Lands' End can continue to execute, but if a stalling economy leads to stalling results, the stock is going to pull back. 8x+ EV/EBITDA and 26x+ net income are not multiples that will hold if bottom-line growth and margin expansion come to an end. A poorly-timed downturn could even lead margins to compress, as promotions get even heavier and a steady launch of new stores lead to SG&A deleverage.

Thin margins and high leverage are a double-edged sword: as cheap as LE looks relative to past highs, it can get cheaper if underlying improvements slow, for whatever reason.

Valuation

Still, below $12, the rewards look worth taking relative to those potential risks. Griffith has done an outstanding job as CEO. The broader strategy here seems to make sense (though I might be more cautious than most about plans to expand the owned store count to nearly 70 from a current 25). Management talked up success using data analytics to drive sales, and those efforts remain in the early days with room for further improvement going forward.

I'm kicking myself for not buying ahead of earnings (I actually had a note to myself to do so), but I'm also loath to argue that the easy money has been made. Had LE held $10+ before earnings and seen a more modest bounce to the current $11.63 price, this story might 'feel' very different. The stock would trade not far from all-time lows, after another strong quarter (and it's basically been four in a row for Lands' End at this point). LE would 'seem' like much more of an opportunity.

Again, there are risks here, both near term and long term. LE already has pulled back from post-earnings highs. It's generally traded in line with sentiment toward the retail sector, and tariff news can have an impact. The stock still looks expensive relative to near-term expectations. Looking forward, Lands' End still has a lot of work to do to hit those targets, including likely mid-single-digit comps and the associated SG&A leverage.

Still, the core case here still seems to hold. This simply is a better company than investors might realize - and than the market has given it credit for. The bounce since earnings might suggest those investors have figured out the story. I'm far from convinced that's the case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.