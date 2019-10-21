United Rentals Deserves A Higher Stock Price

The US economy has been in a declining trend since the end of 2018. The global economy started its slow-down in the first quarter of 2018. That's when United Rental's (URI) stock price peaked. Nonetheless, sales and earnings continue to show impressive results and even organic growth seems to be unstoppable. Hence, the stock price is about to break out after going sideways for 12 months. This stock is getting interesting for both traders and investors as I expect further upside momentum once the economy starts to gain upside momentum.

Source: United Rentals

What Else Is There To Say Except United Rentals Is An Earnings Powerhouse

Over the past few months I have spoken a lot about global growth slowing with this article being the most up-to-date economic outlook. Personally, I cannot wait until the economy turns as I am sick and tired of the combination of the two words 'growth' and 'slowing'. The good thing is you can forget everything I have said so far. Completely ignore it - every last bit of it.

I am obviously kidding as macro is still in charge, but United Rentals has done an outstanding job and reported results strong enough to think the ISM manufacturing index is close to 60 instead of a 10-year low.

The just released third quarter results are showing strength across the board. Adjusted EPS reached $5.96 which his way above expectations of $5.53 and 26% higher compared to the prior-year quarter when EPS was up 46%.

Source: Estimize

The strong bottom line was provided by strong sales. Total rental sales improved by 15% to $2.15 billion. This is a new quarterly record thanks to the acquisitions of both BlueLine and Baker. On a pro forma basis, rental sales are still up 4.2% which is not less impressive. The company's fleet was up 18% which means $287 million more in sales. Fleet inflation cost was up 1.5% while fleet productivity was down 1.3%. On a pro forma basis, fleet productivity was up 1.7%. Both rental rates and mix were positive in the third quarter, which was partially offset by lower time utilization.

Used sales revenue was up 41% thanks to a healthy used sales environment. Especially the retail channel was strong and consisted of 60% of overall sales. Pricing of sales was down 1.5%.

Used sales gross margin was down from 50% to 46% as the mix of equipment sold negatively impacted margin. This included auction sales of some tired fleet from the oil patch. Personally, I do not care too much about this margin decline as margin fluctuations happen a lot among machinery companies.

On an unadjusted TTM basis, sales, operating income and EBITDA margins are all at new all-time highs after an almost uninterrupted uptrend since 2010.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was down 150 basis points to 48.5% due to the impact of the BlueLine and Baker acquisitions. On a pro forma basis, adjusted EBITDA margin was down 40 basis points. This was caused by a shift in revenue mix with higher used sales in the quarter, which always pressured margins as used sales have a lower EBITDA margin (in general).

Another important point is the company's focus on debt levels. United Rentals ended the quarter with 2.7x net debt to adjusted EBITDA. This is a decline of 10 basis points from the second quarter. The company expects to end the year at 2.6x net debt to adjusted EBITDA. These levels are not perfect and tend to cause somewhat steeper stock price sell-offs, simple based on the fact that stocks with high leverage tend to be sold before safer stocks. Nonetheless, the company is growing at a strong pace, which turns leverage into a good tool to leverage growth. And given that the company is lowering debt levels thanks to strong sales and cash flow, I am worried about somewhat elevated leverage levels.

And that's not everything. The number of outstanding shares was down 7% year-on-year as United Rentals has purchased shares worth $210 million in the third quarter. This is part of a $1.25 billion buyback program which will be completed by year-end.

Good Times Might Continue

On a full-year basis, management expects mid-single-digit growth in total revenue with a slight headwind from revenue mix which has shifted between lower rental revenue and slightly higher used sales. In addition to that, free cash flow is expected to be better than originally expected which has raised the low-end to $1.45 billion in free cash flow this year.

Source: United Rentals Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

One of the reasons why the company continue to do so well, is continuing strength in the construction segment. A few months ago, I highlighted construction weakness which does not seem to impact United Rentals. It seems the company is currently benefitting from strong residential homebuilding sentiment as building permits have recovered in the third quarter. For the first time, I compared the United Rentals stock price to the homebuilding ETF (BATS:ITB). It seems United Rentals has some catching up to do and I think the just released quarterly earnings can help this stock to break out. I do not think United Rentals will reach it all-time highs anytime soon as the general economy is just too weak. However, even without that tailwind, I would not bet against a recovery to at least $150 per share.

Source: TradingView

If you are a long-term investor who does not mind a bumpy ride every now and then, I think United Rentals continues to be a good stock. The stock is trading at 6.4x next year's earnings and could get a boost by the fact that economic weakness is not hitting the stock like some analysts expected. Once the economy starts to improve, I expect this stock to reach and break its previous all-time high. The bear case is a further economic detonation. This would eventually hit the consumer and reduce homebuilding demand. However, for now it seems that is not the case and I would not bet against a higher stock price at this point.

Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.