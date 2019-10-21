Market Volatility Bulletin: Boeing Grounds The Dow, But Equities Start The Week Higher

Spot-M1 is very wide, while M4-M7 is pretty mild. Those who are short of vol might want to roll profits toward the back end.

Companies may be slowing down on their buy-back activity, but there are some countervailing forces at play that may steady the economy and stocks for awhile.

Keep an eye on the economic data this week. The indexes are starting on a positive note.

Boeing (BA) is dragging on the Dow (DIA), while the other US large cap indexes (SPY, QQQ) are up about half a percent. The Russell 2K (IWM) starts the week off about 1% higher.

Amidst this broadly positive market action, spot VIX has ticked up about 1%. Generally the index moves contrary to equity, but the positive 1% change is pretty minor by VIX standards.

Keep an eye on the economic calendar this week, and do not forget the impact that data releases had on market volatility earlier in the month.

Thoughts on Volatility

The slowdown in buybacks is part of a larger trend of spending cuts, Goldman found, as trade uncertainty and stalling global growth weigh on the market. Total cash spending fell by 4% year over year in the first half of the year, according to the firm. It anticipates cash spending for the entire year will decline by 6%, making it the sharpest yearly decline since 2009. - CNBC

Goldman reports a slowing in share buybacks, and for that matter corporate spending cuts in just about everything. Policy uncertainty has a certain way of causing firms to rein in spending.

In my view, there are several important countereffects that may smooth the impacts of cautious corporate spending. For one, we are heading into an election year, and the result is likely to be more government spending. Democrat or Republican, goosing the economy as voters head into the polls is an important way that re-elections are won.

Beyond that, the overall tone of trade talks really has improved over the last couple months. Perhaps managements were correct in their assessment to reduce buybacks into trade uncertainty. But market volatility sourcing from trade looks to be on the wane, and headline risk has certainly fallen both in frequency and severity.

Another factor that may help to nudge up higher spending, and safeguard the economy, is the impact of quickly rising rates on the US economy. Highly anecdotal, but my wife Lindsay is a real estate agent here in Scottsdale, AZ. She's been seeing interest in home purchases pick up a good bit over the past few months, and that looks to be the general tone in the Valley. Again, that's just one story, but it's fair to say that falling rates make homes more affordable, which has the effect of positively impacting a pretty important sector of the economy (moving services, repairs, furniture, remodels, direct real estate services, etc.).

Falling rates will likely give the US economy something of a second wind, or at least make any downturn less severe in its scope.

Fed to the rescue - again!

I've heard well-argued statements as to why the recent issues in the repo market are not so worrisome (seasonality, Basel III essentially creates new incentives for banks, etc.). With the SPX near 3000 as I pen this piece, equity markets don't look too concerned.

The need for giant liquidity to be supplied into the repo markets strikes me as a skew issue. It may come to bite risk assets in a big way at some point in the <not-too?> distant future, but for now it just doesn't look to be a source of tremors.

Term Structure

Spot VIX lies almost two vol points below the front month, which results in about a 12.4% roll decay profile for the front month, which expires on the 19th of October.

Spot could have continued rolling lower, even into the mid twelves. To my mind, that's the path of least resistance. I think the long-vol player here (VXX, UVXY) has to either by using such a position either for hedging, or for some vol pop that gets capitalized on or swiftly sold.

While the roll yield is down from last week's October ("V") VX expiration, we can still observe some of the highest roll decays of the past year before us now. By way of contrast, the F4-F7 is quite ho-hum. For those looking at a steepening contango toward the back end of the curve without too much risk, buying some ZIV might be a good way to go.

For those who'd prefer to play short-vol from the front end (SVXY), I'll point out that the gap between VIX and its nine-day counterpart, the VIX9D, is pretty moderate here in relation to the last year.

Now clearly the market is in a very different state this October as opposed to last. There's really not that big of a gap for now, which suggests to me that the short end of the VX markets does not have to collapse anytime too soon. Lowish VVIX readings affirms this interpretation.

As mentioned earlier, the gap between VX1 and VIX is quite wide, and so a drift lower in the VX1&2 would certainly help to accomplish a reduction. At the very least, if you're short vol I'd consider rolling some of your near-dated shorts back if and as profits accrue.

Wrap-Up

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.