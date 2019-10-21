Ra Pharmaceuticals: Undervalued As The Low-Cost Therapy Seeks FDA Approval

Investment Thesis

The shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) more than doubled in value this month following a merger agreement with UCB SA (OTCPK:UCBJF), which valued the company at ~$2.1B. Ra’s potentially blockbuster therapy Zilucoplan is undergoing a pivotal phase 03 trial for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) with top-line data expected in early 2021. The self-administered subcutaneous (SC) therapy is patient-friendly and will cost only a little more than a quarter of the current intravenous (IV) option, Soliris from Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN).

If approved in 2021, even one-tenth of a percent of the US market share for gMG will add ~$14.3M worth of sales to Ra’s top-line. Applying the current consensus price to forward sales ratio to the estimate, the market cap could more than double by 2021E with a ~42.1% of annually compounded rate of return. While the valuation relies on the FDA (the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) approval for the drug, the substantial return implies a compelling opportunity to 'Buy', as the firm diversifies its top-line through regular payments from the external partnerships amid its own trials into rare disorders.

Source: Ra Pharmaceuticals Investor Presentation - October 2019

93% of Premium for the Clinical Stage Company

Ra is a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company with a pipeline of molecules for C5 inhibition and Factor D inhibition. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company uses its proprietary peptide chemistry platform to discover therapies for severe and rare diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system, a critical element of the human immunity. Additionally, Ra has partnered with Merck to discover orally available cyclic peptides for a non-complement cardiovascular (NYSE:CVS) target. After ~75% of price appreciation since its IPO in October 2016, the shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals more than doubled in value this month as the company announced a merger agreement with Belgium-based bio-pharma, UCB SA. The cash-based transaction at $48 per share values the company at ~$2.1B net of Ra’s cash and implies a ~93% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average closing stock price before the agreement.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Less Costly and Easy-to-use Treatment

In October 2019, the company initiated the pivotal phase 03 trial for Zilucoplan, a synthetic peptide C5 inhibitor for treating gMG. The rare complement-mediated neurological disorder affects ~60K - 80K individuals in the U.S. The pharmacological treatments for the illness are limited, and in the third quarter of 2017 (2017 Q3), Soliris (eculizumab), another C5 inhibitor from Alexion Pharmaceuticals became the first FDA-approved treatment after more than 60 years. In the virtual monopoly, Alexion enjoys superior pricing power, with its treatment costing ~$750K per patient annually, according to my estimates.

Being a synthetic product, in contrast to monoclonal antibodies such as Soliris, Zilucoplan allows less costly commercial production, which, according to Ra’s CEO, can slash the cost of yearly gMG treatment to ~$200K per year for a patient. Furthermore, unlike Soliris, a larger monoclonal antibody requiring intravenous administration, the smaller peptides are deliverable through more convenient routes. Therefore, with self-administration possible through the subcutaneous route, Zilucoplan will eliminate the costs of physician visits and improve patient compliance and convenience. The drug was granted the orphan drug status for treating gMG in September 2019.

Source: Ra Pharmaceuticals Investor Presentation - October 2019

An Unaddressed Market Opportunity Awaits

With no commercialized products in the portfolio, the $6M worth milestone payments from its partnership program with Merck has been Ra's only source of revenue so far. The company earned the latest tranche of payment, though unspecified in value, in August 2019 as a phase 01 trial in the program got underway. However, Ra expects its revenue to be lower than expenses for the foreseeable future as the top-line data from the promising RAISE study is available only in early 2021.

Following its approval in 2017, the U.S. patient base under Soliris had grown to 43 in just over two months, and 560 within a year, ~0.1% and ~0.8% of the total addressable market, respectively. The lack of treatment options might have resulted in sharp growth, despite the premium price tag of Soliris. Likewise, the less costly and more convenient Zilucoplan could also gain traction among patients looking for a cheaper, but effective alternative. Additionally, with preclinical studies already complete, the extended-release (XR) formulation of the drug is set to undergo the human trials in 2020. The less frequent dosing of the XR therapy will further reduce the treatment cost, enabling Ra to expand the market share further.

Sales to Double the Consensus

Assuming Zilucoplan wins the FDA approval for gMG in 2021 Q1, with commercialization in the following quarter, I estimate the drug’s U.S. market share to hover around 0.1% - 0.2% with the number of patients treated increasing up to 150 by year-end from 43 in 2021 Q2. With no first-mover advantage, the conservative growth estimate allows for the competition Zilucoplan will likely to encounter. Assuming the annual cost of treatment at $200K, Ra’s U.S. sales from gMG therapy alone could reach ~$14.3M in 2021, more than double the current street forecast of $6.5M. Additionally, the milestone payments, worth ~$59M, Ra is entitled to from Merck as of 2018 could further expand the top-line as the newly-initiated clinical trial progresses.

Robust Liquidity to Fund the Pivotal Trial

With no positive operating margins recorded yet, and not expected in the near term either, the favorable outcomes of clinical trials will drive Ra’s share price. However, once the commercial production starts, the faster sales growth will speed up the scale of production, further augmenting the above-average margins Ra is likely to enjoy as a result of lower production costs.

In addition to the ~$140.2M raised from a follow-on offering in July 2019, the cash and cash equivalents at ~$173.6M as of 2019 Q2 will be adequate to fund operations and capital expenditure requirements until 2021 year-end, according to the management. With funding already secured for the ongoing phase 03 trial for gMG, the possible commercialization in 2021 will lessen the external funding needs.

Market Cap to Double Indicating a Solid Buy

Applying the consensus price to forward sales ratio of 335.24x for 2021E to the revenue estimate of ~$14.3M, my valuation suggests ~$4.8B of market capitalization by 2021E, more than double the current market cap of ~$2.2B. Therefore, the sales upside from the gMG therapy in the U.S. alone, indicates a ~42.1% of annually compounded return, revealing a solid buying opportunity. Even though the valuation rests on a successful outcome to the ongoing clinical trial, the other indications targeted for Zilucoplan and the milestone payments from Merck are likely to diversify the company's top-line.

Sources: The Author; Data from Investor Presentation of ALXN, the Author Estimates and Seeking Alpha

Merger Unlocks a Diverse Portfolio

With plans for a weekly subcutaneous bridging strategy in parallel, Alexion’s newest C5 inhibitor targeting gMG, Ultomiris (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), is currently in a phase 03 trial, with eight weekly IV dosing. Meanwhile, ALXN1830, an Fc receptor (FcRn) antagonist targeting gMG, will undergo a phase 02/03 SC trial in 2020. However, for Ra, the recent merger plans will further broaden its treatment options for gMG as it gains access to the UCB’s rozanolixizumab, an anti-FcRn molecule for treating gMG which has completed the phase 02 SC trial in October 2018. Meanwhile, similar to its collaboration with Merck, the merger will enable Ra to leverage its drug development platform to expand the portfolio of therapeutic peptides in partnership with UCB.

Zooming in on More Rare Disorders

Even though my estimates are dependent on the success of the ongoing RAISE study, the additional complement-mediated clinical indications targeted for Zilucoplan, including Immune-Mediated Necrotizing Myopathy (IMNM) and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) will diversify the company’s revenue stream. The two rare diseases, in my opinion, could one-day guarantee market exclusivity, and hence premium pricing for a successful candidate. The company will conduct a phase 02 trial for Zilucoplan in the 2019 2H for treating IMNM, which has no FDA-approved treatments yet. Last month, the drug was selected as one of the first candidates in a pioneering platform trial targeting ALS. Meanwhile, the milestone payments from the partnership with Merck for a non-complement target will improve the predictability of the top-line as the recently-initiated phase 01 trial progresses.

Source: Ra Pharmaceuticals Investor Presentation - October 2019

However, the ongoing legal actions to determine the adequacy of the merger terms are noteworthy, particularly since the breakup fee at $75M as per the agreement is ~21% higher than the total R&D expenses for the last twelve months and ~43% of the cash and cash equivalents as of 2019 Q2. As the sizable breakup fee can strain the company liquidity and possibly disrupt its operations, the merger is likely to get the shareholder approval and discourage a rival bid.

Conclusion

With top-line data expected in early 2021, the phase 03 pivotal trial for Zilucoplan, Ra Pharmaceuticals’ lead candidate, for treating gMG is in progress. The easy-to-use treatment will cost only a quarter of the current FDA-approved treatment Soliris. Even one-tenth of a percent of share in the total addressable market could bring ~$14.3M worth of sales increase in 2021E. Applying the estimate to consensus price to forward sales ratio suggests that the market cap could more than double by then, with a ~42.1% of return compounded annually. Even though the valuation relies on the FDA approval for Zilucoplan, the plans to diversify the company’s top-line make Ra an attractive Buy.

