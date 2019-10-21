Oil States International Suffers With Rest Of Sector

The company does not pay a dividend; its market capitalization has shrunk to $750 million.

Oil States is one of several service companies whose results have been hurt by decreases in U. S. drilling budgets. Its stock is trading at 46% of its 52-week high.

Oil States International (OIS) is a small pure-play energy service company that is at the low end of its 52-week stock price range. Its sector—oil drilling services—is expected to stay depressed due to only a small rise in projected oil demand, oil supply coming on-stream in 2020 from Norway, Brazil, and Australia, and more efficient U.S. drilling including up-spacing to mitigate well-to-well interference.

Oil States International may interest some speculative investors. It does not pay a dividend.

Company Description

Oil States International is an oilfield service company founded in 1995 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, employing 3900 people full-time. It divides operations into three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. Well Site Services helps companies drill for and maintain oil and gas flow. Downhole Technologies supplies well perforation systems. Offshore/Manufactured Products includes a range of products used in offshore, subsea and land applications.

On October 18th, 2019, Oil States International’s stock price closed at $12.34 per share giving it a market capitalization of $747 million.

Oil Prices and Production

Price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil

Credit: macrotrends.net, left axis is $/barrel

The October 18th, 2019 West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) oil price was $53.70/barrel. The U.S. Energy Information Administration's (NYSEMKT:EIA) October 8th, 2019 5-95 confidence interval estimate of prices shows a range of about $30-$90/barrel by year-end 2020.

The EIA estimates U.S. July 2019 oil production was 11.8 million barrels per day (MMBPD), down by 0.3 MMBPD from June due to Hurricane Barry in the Gulf of Mexico. It expects U.S. 2019 oil production to average 12.3 MMBPD and 2020 production to average 13.2 MMBPD with most of the growth from the west Texas-eastern New Mexico Permian basin.

Competitors

Numerous companies compete in the drilling and service sector including some like Halliburton (HAL), Schlumberger (SLB), Patterson-UTI (PTEN), and Nabors (NBR) that offer bundled services. Also, Baker Hughes may again be a stronger competitor now that General Electric (GE) sold enough of its stake that it owns less than 40% and has given up majority control. Indeed, Baker Hughes (BKR) just began trading on the stock market independently again last week.

Oil States also competes directly or indirectly with many oilfield service companies including Oceaneering International (OII), Dril-Quip (DRQ), RPC Inc. (RES), and others. Tellingly, some such as Weatherford and Superior Energy (SPN) have declared bankruptcy or appear near it. Others, like Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) and Pro Petro (PUMP) have run into legal or reporting difficulties.

Oil States' Second-Quarter Results

The company’s second-quarter 2019 revenue was $265 million, resulting in a loss of -$9.7 million, or -$0.16/share. This compares to second-quarter 2018 revenue of $286 million and net income of $2.7 million, or $0.05/share. First-half loss was -$24.4 million compares to a first-half 2018 loss of -$0.75 million.

Cash flow from second-quarter 2019 operations was $31.7 million.

The average of analysts’ expectations for 2019 earnings per share is negative at -$0.57 per share and negative in 2020 at -$0.10 per share.

Oil States reports segment EBITDA results. These are primarily the segment’s operating earnings or loss with depreciation and amortization added back:

*Well Site Services generated segment EBITDA of $18.3 million for the second quarter and $31.4 million for the first half;

*Downhole Technologies generated segment EBITDA of $3.8 million for the second quarter and $12.9 million for the first half;

*Offshore/Manufactured Products generated segment EBITDA of $15.8 million for the second quarter and $26.8 million for the first half.

Governance

As of October 4, 2019 Institutional Shareholder Services ranks Oil States’ overall governance as a 5, with sub-scores of audit (1), board (4), shareholder rights (5), and compensation (9). In this ranking a 1 indicates lower governance risk and a 10 indicates higher governance risk.

Only 2.1% of shares are held by insiders. Shares shorted as a percentage of float is 10.8%.

Operations and Strategy

Rollout of Oil States’ integrated perforation gun was expected in the first half of the year; however, the company took inventory losses in its Downhole Technology segment due to product redesign. At last report, it expected commercialization of the gun in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Backlog in the company’s Offshore/Manufactured Product segment increased to $283 million and its book-to-bill ratio for the second quarter was 1.6x.

Financial and Stock Highlights

The company will announced third-quarter results October 24, 2019 followed by an investor call October 25, 2019.

Oil States’ trailing twelve-months’ earnings per share is -$0.73. Returns on assets and equity are both negative.

The company’s 52-week stock price range is $11.73-$26.92/share so its October 18, 2019 closing price of $12.34/share is only 46% of its 52-week high. Market capitalization at the October 18 price is $747 million.

Oil States’ average analyst one-year target price is $16.17/share, lower than eight months ago; its October 18th closing price is 76% of that level. Like other small oil-related companies, Oil States International pays no dividend.

The company’s beta is a high 2.84. While much more volatile than the overall market, this metric is also in line with its status as a small oilfield service company.

At June 30, 2019, the company had $578 million in liabilities and $1.998 billion in assets giving Oil States a good liability-to-asset ratio of 29%. The company’s current ratio--ratio of current assets to current liabilities—is a healthy 2.67, important in staying operationally and financially flexible.

Oil States’ book value per share is $24.39, about double its market price, indicating negative market sentiment. Its ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA is 11.7, above the level of 10 that would indicate a bargain.

The company’s mean analyst rating is a 2.6, or closer to “hold” than “buy” from the twenty-one analysts who follow it.

At June 29, 2019, most of Oil States International’s stock was held by institutions, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market. The five largest institutional holders are Blackrock (15.0%), FMR/Fidelity (14.9%), Vanguard (10.0%), Dimensional Fund Advisors (8.4%), and Alliance Bernstein (7.5%).

Positive and Negative Risks

As investors demand more shareholder return, oil and gas producers responded by cutting drilling budgets. A service company, Oil States remains especially subject to the drilling slowdown.

Oil States is also subject to the drilling slowdowns that occur when oil or gas prices fall.

Recommendations for Oil States International

In contrast to eight months ago, I am withdrawing my “buy” recommendation for Oil States International.

It does not pay a dividend and so is not recommended for investors who want regular, quarterly yield. Its business sectors are depressed with mediocre near-term prospects, expected losses in 2020, and yet still many competitors. So growth investors are unlikely to find Oil States attractive.

The company may appeal to speculative investors or those interested in betting on the company becoming an acquisition target.

