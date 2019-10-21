Coca-Cola Valuation Too Lofty For Me

Source

Coca-Cola (KO) stock has long been looked upon by investors as a steady reliable investment. Each year the company would produce higher revenue and profits and share that by returning capital to stakeholders. However, Coca-Cola has been seeing declining revenue trends that are concerning. Investors looking for that reliable performance can probably still count on Coca-Cola, but at this time shares are quite expensive. For investors who would love to own a stake in the company, waiting for a pullback will be fundamental in driving returns.

Performance

Coca-Cola just reported a rather nice quarter of results.

A beat on both the top and bottom lines was driven by strong organic growth. While most of this growth was attributed to new products in lines such as Smartwater and Fuze. Net revenues grew 8.% to $9.5 billion. However, organic growth was up about 5% which is still impressive given Coca-Cola's size. The company continues to see unit/case volume growth in all regions which is helpful to the overall picture. The company did see some margin pressure this quarter which was attributed to acquisitions and currency effects. I would expect continued margin pressure for the company in the future as well. Headwinds from increased commodity, labor, and freight costs have become frequent for many consumer packaged goods companies. The only way to expand margin is through cost cuts, higher selling prices, or acquisitions of companies with higher margins. The impact of an acquisition on Coca-Cola is usually small though.

So far cash from operations for the year has generated $7.8 billion, which is up a huge 37%. This increase was due to iniatives the company has taken as well as the timing of taxes. This led to cash flow thus far of $6.6 billion, up 41%. This is nice to see as the last time we reviewed the company cash flow was down. Increased cash flows mean better coverage ratios for debt and dividends. It also allows for more share repurchases.

As the company reduces shares outstanding, earnings will be helped higher.

Despite share repurchases the company has seen an increase in total share count by about 0.32%. While not significant it is still diluting existing shareholders none the less. The company has spent $690 million so far in 2019 to repurchase shares. Additionally, the company has seen

The company currently has cash of about $7.5 billion on hand versus about $31 billion in long term debt. This is manageable given current cash flows but if debt keeps increasing, it would become a larger concern. Granted we are in an environment where it makes sense to borrow, but if the only way the company can continue to grow is through large acquisitions, it will hit a ceiling. It will be hard to service debt, make acquisitions, expand operations, and return capital to shareholders if cash flow cannot steadily grow as well. The dividend has a cost of $6.83 billion currently, and with the company's history of dividend raises this cost will grow. With $6.6 billion in free cash flow this year so far, the dividend should be covered but free cash left over for other company activities will be limited. Predicting another $2 billion in free cash next quarter, this leaves about $1.8 billion for share repurchases, debt reduction, and capital investments.

While this quarter showed the company can still grow, the law of large numbers will continue to be a headwind for Coca-Cola. There is not much of the world untouched by the company. However, it does have room left to grow abroad in some places that are still developing. Investors must be hopeful that this growth can support the future efforts of the company. Some of the strength this quarter was attributed to price/mix. This should once again help in the fourth quarter as the company compares its results to the year earlier period. However, going forward the company may again see the pressure its been seeing for years.

Valuation

Coca-Cola shares seem expensive when compared to their 5 year trading history.

Currently shares trade above their average P/S, P/E, P/FE, PEG, and P/B ratio. This combined with a low earnings yield implies that it would not be an opportune time to purchase shares. This could be due to a flight into recessionary resistant stocks after the December market volatility. However, if safety is warranted, peers may offer better value.

On every level compared to peers KO shares are more pricey. The diversity of revenue from Pepsico (PEP) could offer better safety and cushion against further decline in consumption of soft beverages.

Last, we take a look at historical yield to see if the dividend is currently above or below average.

Currently it appears investors are getting an above average yield as shares trade with almost 3% yield. This dividend appears to be safe for now and should be raised again as the company has increased its dividend for the last 57 years. While the typical yield of Coca-Cola is lower, I still don't find this yield particularly attractive for a company growing at this pace. I would either prefer more growth or higher income to look at the shares as an income vehicle.

Conclusion

While Coca-Cola had an acquisitive year that should soon reflect in results, current operations seem to be doing just okay. Investors should not look to pay an above-average price for a company unless the story has changed to become more favorable. I do not believe in this case Coca-Cola shares deserve to be trading higher than their average as the company's performance continues to be subpar. There are currently better-valued options in the space, and investors may be better off investing in Coca-Cola's peers. That being said, because the shares are expensive, the stock remains a hold as it still performs year over year in a steady type of way. There is no looming threat to the business model that would stop earnings, but there are certainly headwinds that are being addressed. Watching the outcome of these transformative moves is ideal at this time and these price levels. If the company can continue to report quarters like this recent one, than shares may just be worth the premium.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.