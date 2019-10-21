Schlumberger: Time To Nibble A Little

I find the stock price attractive below $31, and it could be a long-term potential, especially for dividend investors who get paid $2 per share per year.

Source: Schlumberger

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Schlumberger (SLB) is one of the largest oilfield services providers that I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha. The company is well-diversified and presents a solid financial profile.

I consider the oilfield services segment - Schlumberger and Halliburton (HAL) are my two selected stocks - as only my "second choice" for long-term oil investment.

The primary reason is that the oilfield services segment is not directly profiting from an increase in oil prices. Conversely, oil volatility is affecting this segment quicker compared to the oil supermajors group. I consider Schlumberger as a weak proxy for oil.

Nonetheless, these two companies present a solid financial profile and a high dividend, which is particularly appealing for a savvy investor.

Sadly, for a long-term investor, service providers like Schlumberger or Halliburton have widely underperformed the oil supermajors on a one-year basis (see chart below). I used BP Plc (BP) to show my point, and this trend will likely continue throughout 2019.

Thus, I recommend holding Schlumberger's stock and waiting for more margin visibility on the international front going forward.

Data by YCharts

Revenues details

The company business model spreads worldwide (85 Countries) and is involved in four different types of activities presented below in two simple graphs:

The North America region represents 33.4% of Schlumberger total revenues as it is shown below:

If we compare Schlumberger to its direct rival Halliburton using the second quarter revenues per region, we can see that Halliburton has a much more significant presence in North America, with 58% of its total revenues generated in North America alone.

The first takeaway that we can deduce from this situation is that Halliburton is more sensitive to any change in business activities generated from the North American region (I indicated the 2Q'19 because the third quarter is still not available for HAL).

Additionally, Schlumberger's revenue repartition includes four categories (with Cameron Group).

If we compare activities per segment with Halliburton, using the 2Q'19 numbers, we see a similar pattern between Drilling and Production.

International revenues for OneSubsea and Surface Systems were substantial and helped the company’s Cameron unit. However, the decline seen in margins of selected product lines reduced the positive effect indicated above.

The Reservoir Characterization segment totaled $1,651 million in revenues, 4% higher from the same quarter a year ago.

The Drilling unit rose 2% compared to a year ago, to $2,470 million, but the operating income was down 10%.

The Production segment declined 3% from the same quarter a year ago to $3,153 million with operating income down 10% year over year.

Finally, the Cameron segment declined 2% to $1,363 million compared to the same quarter a year ago, while operating income was up 8%.

Olivier Le Peuch - The CEO - said in the conference call:

The financial results this quarter were driven by the strength of activity in the key international markets. Certain activity in Russia, the CIS and the North Sea, the Middle East and Asia regions also saw strong growth and new projects began in sub-Sahara and North Africa. Only Latin America revenue was lower on reduced activity in Mexico and Argentina. In North America, we experienced strong offshore sales offset by minimal growth on land.

Schlumberger Financials: 3Q'19. Trend And Raw numbers

Schlumberger 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 7.829 8.303 8.504 8.183 7.879 8.269 8.541 Net Income in $ Million 525 430 644 538 421 492 -11,383 or 596 excluding impairment charges EBITDA $ Million 1,660 1,567 1,821 1,708 1,559 1,687 -10,920 or 1,772 excluding impairment charges EPS diluted in $/share 0.38 0.31 0.46 0.39 0.30 0.35 -8.22 or 0.43 excluding impairment charges Cash flow from operating activities in $ Million 568 987 1,827 2,231 326 1,108 1,745 CapEx in $ Million 454 520 565 621 413 404 413 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 114 467 1,262 1,610 -87 704 1,315 Total Cash $ Billion 4.17 3.05 2.85 2.78 2.16 2.35 2.29 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 18.11 17.60 17.37 16.05 16.55 17.08 16.68 Dividend per share in $ 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 1,394 1,392 1,392 1,383 1,397 1,395 1,385

Source: Company release and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, And Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, 2019 Outlook

1 - Revenues of $8.541 billion at the end of September.

Schlumberger Ltd. posted third quarter revenues of $8.541 billion, which topped estimates on October 18, 2019, and declared a $0.50 per share dividend.

Schlumberger experienced lower activities in Argentina and weaker pricing in onshore North America, which reduced revenues for the company’s production unit.

Simon Ayat, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Third quarter earnings per share was $0.43 excluding charges and credits. This represents an increase of $0.08 sequentially and a decrease of $0.03 when compared to the same quarter last year. During the quarter we recorded $12.7 billion of pretax charges driven by market conditions. These charges primarily relate to goodwill, intangible assets and fixed asset impairments.

Note that Offshore North America's revenue increased slightly sequentially while Latin America was down.

2 - Free Cash Flow was $1,315 million in 3Q'19 (not including SPM investments and multi-client seismic data costs).

Free cash flow yearly is $3,562 million, with a free cash flow of $1,315 million in 3Q '19 (not including SPM Investments and Multi-Client seismic data costs.

Schlumberger spent $79 million to repurchase 2.2 million shares at an average price of $36.64 during the third quarter of 2019 and is paying a healthy dividend of $2 per share yearly or a yield of 6.19% as of today.

Note: For the full-year 2019, CapEx excluding SPM investments and multi-client Seismic data costs investments is expected to be approximately $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion.

3 - Net Debt is $14.38 billion at the end of September

Net debt is $14.38 billion. Net debt decreased by $0.35 billion sequentially.

During the quarter, we also repurchased $783 million of our outstanding 3% notes due in 2020 and $321 million of our outstanding 3.625% notes due in 2022. (conference call)

Note: The company received $250 million in cash after the end of the third quarter from the closing of the Sensia joint venture on October 3.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Despite a massive write-down in the third quarter totaling $12.7 billion, Schlumberger managed to close higher on Friday. The reason is that if we set aside the non-cash impairment charges, the net income beat expectations on revenue and earnings. However, It was a mixed bag. The revenue from the North America segment was down 11%, whereas the revenue from the International sector was up 8%. Schlumberger is doing a reasonably good job of coping with the weakening environment and years of lackluster results. The new CEO, Olivier Le Peuch, looks more dynamic and brings the changes the company desperately needs. However, it is not entirely up to the CEO, and a rebound is still uncertain.

Schlumberger has experienced sinking rates for offshore drilling services and also drastic cuts in drilling in the US shale. The outlook is not exceptionally bright, even if the International market is improving somewhat. The oilfield services are not a winning sector at the moment, and the outlook is not bright either.

However, I find the stock price attractive below $31, and it could be a long term potential, especially for dividend investors who get paid $2 per share per year to wait for a possible rebound. However, Schlumberger presents a more balanced profile than its competitor Halliburton which relies more on the US Shale.

Technical Analysis

I do not agree with Finviz on the technical analysis short term and midterm. I see a descending channel pattern with line resistance at $39.50 and line support at $30.50.

The strategy is to sell about 30% of your position at $39.50 or higher and wait for retracement around $30.50 (double bottom).

However, the resistance at $39.50 could represent a long wait. I see an intermediate resistance at $33.25, and depending on the oil prices could be used to take some profit off instead and wait for a possible retest of $30.50.

SLB is fluctuating in correlation with oil prices, and it is essential to look at the trend before making a move.

