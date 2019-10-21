Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Comparative Analysis Reveals Voclosporin As A Drug With Mediocre Efficacy And Class-Typical Safety

Voclosporin has been unsuccessfully developed for indications including non-infectious uveitis, psoriasis, and prevention of rejection in renal transplant which can primarily be attributed to tolerability and efficacy that are inferior to other CNIs or SoC.

An inverse dose response has not been seen before with Voclosporin and may point toward the unreliability of these data in the low-dose group.

The likelihood that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (AUPH) phase III trial, AURORA, succeeds is exceedingly low. The thesis to investment relies on a few vital prerequisites. The first being that the standard of care (SoC) for induction treatment of lupus nephritis (LN) is a regimen consisting of high-dose steroids plus mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) or cyclophosphamide (IVCY). That treatment with these agents alone has resulted in a complete response (CR) rates around 9%. Clearly, there is a large unmet need for safe and effective treatments for LN. The company believes the solution to this problem is multi-targeted therapy (MTT) using MMF and Voclosporin. They propose that Voclosporin has a tight PK/PD relationship and a mechanism of action (MOA) that is complementary to MMF.

Not to mention MTT has been used effectively for many years in anti-rejection therapy involving solid organ transplantation. Further, since the pathogenesis of LN involves both B and T-cell dysfunction, an MTT approach makes sense mechanistically. In addition, the company states that unlike cyclosporine A (CsA), Voclosporin does not interfere with the active metabolite of MMF (MPA) and makes for a more suitable treatment pair (important to point out that nor does tacrolimus). I will demonstrate in this article why the probability of a positive outcome for the AURORA trial is low.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose primary focus is the development of Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. This compound was discovered in the mid-1990s by Isotechnika. In 2013, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was formed by the reverse merger between itself and Isotechnika. The primary focus for Aurinia since that time has been the development and advancement of Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

Before you can understand the objectives of Aurinia with respect to the development of Voclosporin, it is crucial to first understand the effectiveness of existing treatments. If the success of Voclosporin is, in part, based upon a superior CR rate, it is important to identify what the current CR for existing treatments are. After some analysis, there seems to be a discrepancy between what the company presents as the current CR rate and what the literature describes.

In the company presentation, they describe the standard of care for induction therapy of LN having CR rates of 9%. See image below:

Source: Company website

The company is using the CR rates obtained in the ALMS induction study (Aspreva team). In this study, the MMF arm achieved a CR rate of 8.6%. However, this CR rate is on the very low end of published CR rates. In fact, in the ALMS induction paper, the authors themselves acknowledge this point by the following observation:

"......Complete remission rates were low for both treatments in comparison with previous randomized studies in Hong Kong and the United States, although the definitions of remission vary between studies…."

An analysis of the important recent trials in the treatment of LN will further demonstrate this point. Let's start with the paper by Chan et. al. that changed the treatment landscape for LN overnight. This small but powerful study was conducted in China and published in NEJM in 2000. This study concluded that MMF was equivalent to oral cyclophosphamide and CR rates were around 80%. That is 10x higher than the 9% used by the company. Later came a larger US only study by Ginzler et. al. in 2005, that enrolled 140 patients comparing MMF to IV cyclophosphamide. This study demonstrated MMF superiority when compared to IVCY with CR rates of 22%. Again, much higher than the 9% used by the company. Another study by Ong et al, randomized 45 patients to groups receiving either MMF or IVCY for 6 months. In the MMF arm of this study, 26% of patients achieved complete remission (CR). When looking at the LUNAR trial similarly high CR rates are present. The LUNAR study was designed very similar to AURA and AURORA. They compared treatment with MMF and steroids to Rituximab, MMF and steroids. The CR rate for the MMF arm was 30.6%. Another trial using Rituximab was the RITUXILUP study. Prof Lightstone et. al., using a steroid avoiding protocol treated 50 patients with Rituximab and MMF. At the end of 52 weeks, 52% of patients achieved complete remission. Finally, when looking at the MMF arm of the AURA study, the CR rate at 48 weeks was 23.9 %. So, to review CR rates for these studies were 8.6%, 22%, 23.6%, 26%, 52% and 81%. They ranged from 8.6% to 81%, so to use 9% as the SoC CR rate in the company presentation is a bit misleading and simply incorrect. Not to mention these are the CR rates for single-agent therapy while the developmental plan for Voclosporin is to be used as an add-on treatment to MMF. This is a very important point. Based on an analysis of existing literature, average or typical CR rates for induction therapy in the treatment of LN using MMF appear to be closer to 25% (not 9%) and with MTT around 40-50%.

Previously, we describe the efficacy, quantified by CR rates, for treatments involving the use of MMF for LN. Since Voclosporin is a calcineurin inhibitor (CNI), which carries a much different set of adverse events, it would be useful to examine the efficacy of CNIs in the treatment of LN. We found two studies using cyclosporine and two using tacrolimus (TAC) in the treatment of LN. Austin et. al. randomized 42 patients into one of three groups. All groups received prednisone. The first received prednisone alone, the second IVCY and the third CsA. After 12 months, CR rates were 13.3%, 40%, and 50% for the prednisone, IVCY, and CsA groups respectively. Zavada et.at. randomized 40 patients in the Czech Republic to receive IVCY or CsA. At 9 months, complete remission was achieved in 24% (IVCY) and 25% (CsA) of patients and at 18 months 14% (IVCY) and 37% (CsA) of patients. In another study by Szeto et al, 81 LN patients were randomized to receive either IVCY or tacrolimus. The complete remission rates were as follows, 27.8% at 12 weeks, 38.9% at 24 weeks for the TAC groups. A final study examining the effectiveness of CNIs for the treatment of LN was by Li et al. This group randomized 60 patients with LN to steroids plus either TAC, MMF, or IVCY, and found complete remission rates of 40% for MMF, 45% for tacrolimus, and 30% for cyclophosphamide at the end of 24 weeks. It is also important to note that complete remission was defined either equal to or more stringent than the AURA-LV definition of CR. The CR rates when examining the previous randomized controlled trials (RCT) using CNIs in the treatment of LN range from 25% to 50%.

MMT with tacrolimus and MMF had remission rates at 24 weeks of 45.9% and 25.6% respectively.

CR with Voclosporin at 24 weeks was 32.6% suggesting this drug may not be superior to established agents in terms of efficacy in LN.

MMT with tacrolimus had a SLEDAI reduction of 11.01 vs. 8.55 in IVCY group and 6.3 for Voclosporin suggesting reduction in SLEDAI is not surprising and does not appear superior to established agents.

There have been a few important studies demonstrating the effectiveness of MTT for the treatment of LN. The largest report is from Liu et. al. from the 2015 Annals of Internal Medicine.

The Liu paper is a multi-center randomized, trial conducted in China, comparing MTT composed of tacrolimus and MMF with IV cyclophosphamide alone. The study design was very similar to that of AURA-LV (Aurinia's phase 2b trial). I will summarize the similarities and differences below. In the Lui study, a total of 368 patients were enrolled and randomized to one of the two treatment groups. The treatment group received MMF and tacrolimus and the comparator received IVCY. Prior to the start of treatment patients in both groups received intravenous methylprednisolone pulse therapy (0.5 g/d) for 3 days. The treatment began and a strict steroid taper continued as follows. Oral prednisone (0.6 mg/kg per day) QAM for 4 weeks. The prednisone dose was reduced by 5 mg/d every 2 weeks to 20 mg/d and then by 2.5 mg/d every 2 weeks to a maintenance dose of 10 mg/d.

All participants had to have biopsy proven LN within the past 6 months. The primary endpoint was complete remission after 24 weeks as defined by: 24-hour urinary protein excretion < 0.4 g, the absence of active urine sediments, serum albumin level of 35 g/L or greater, and normal serum creatinine levels. In addition, 23 patients agreed to repeat renal biopsies at the 24-week mark. The results were as follows. More patients in the MTT group, as compared to the IVCY group achieved complete remission at 24 weeks (45.9% vs. 25.6%, p-value < 0.001). The overall remission rate was 83% for the MTT group and 63% for the ICVY group. In addition, when looking at secondary endpoints, the MTT group had an average reduction in SLEDAI of -11.01 compared to the IVCY group of -8.55 difference (p-value< 0.001).

Comparisons of the AURA-LV low dose arm and Liu et al. study

Liu/Bao Lui/Bao Voclosporin (LD arm) MMF Tacro+MMF/Tacro+MMF IVCY/IVCY UPCR threshold 0.5 0.5 0.4 / 0.4 0.4 / 0.4 Sediment requirement No No Yes / Yes Yes / Yes Strict Steroid Taper +++ +++ / ++ / ++ Complete Response Rate 32.6% 19.3% 45.9% / 50% 25.6% / 5% Overall Response Rate 70% 49% 83% 63% Time to remission (Median) (weeks) 4.1 6.6 8.9 13.0 SLEDAI reduction (mean) -6.3 -4.5 -11 -8.5 Dropout Rate 12.4% 9.1% 5.5% 1.7% Death Rate 11.2% 1.1% 0 0 Combined Death and Dropout 23% 10.2% 5.5% 1.7%

The Liu paper demonstrated that MTT can be an effective treatment option for induction therapy of LN. To review, the CR achieved at 6 months was 45.9%. The Bao et al. study enrolled 40 patients with severe LN (Class V + IV LN) and randomized to MTT using tacrolimus and MMF or IVCY. They also used a very stringent definition of CR as <0.4 g/d, stable SCR (<15% increase from baseline), and included absence of sediment. The CR rates in the MTT group achieved were 50% for the MTT group and 5% in the IVCY group.

Three categories of published trials have been examined above. The use of MMF, CNIs, and MTT for the treatment of LN. The CR rates range from 8.6% to 80%. So to compare the performance of Voclosporin in the trial to the 9% would seem foolish. A proper comparison would involve an examination of the totality of data that exists for MMF, CNI classes as well as for multi-target therapy. When these data are placed on the other side of the scale, the AURA-LV data appear in line with current treatments. The Voclosporin and MMF version of MTT had a CR of 32.6% at 24 weeks and 49% at 48 weeks. While the data show that the efficacy of MTT appears to be superior to MMF or IVCY and steroids alone, several questions remain. These questions have prevented widespread adoption of this treatment regimen. The first involves safety and tolerability of MTT both in the induction and maintenance phases. The second is regarding the heterogeneity of LN disease expression which has led to variable outcomes in LN trials, surrogate endpoint debate, and FDA uncertainty for this indication. These roadblocks remain and shall be explored in the remainder of this article.

Key adverse events characteristic of CNIs are gingival hyperplasia, decreased GFR (nephritic flare), renal failure, new onset diabetes mellitus, increased triglycerides, alopecia, hirsutism, edema, neurotoxicity (paresthesias, tremor, and insomnia), and hypertension.

Voclosporin has shown these AEs in other trials

None or very limited data on any of these AEs have been reported by Aurinia.

An analysis of past MTT trials demonstrates that this treatment since we are combining two drugs with distinct MOAs is not without toxicity. Looking at the toxicity presented by the authors (image below), it is clear that MTT has significant amount of toxicity that at best is in-line with other toxic drugs used to treat LN. What also stands out is the higher than usual drop-out rate. In particular are dropouts due to adverse events (see image below). The authors of the following review article felt the dropouts due to MTT toxicity were higher than expected. It is important to note this comment was regarding a discontinuation rate of 5.5%. In this review article published in The Clinical Journal of The American Society of Nephrology, the authors discuss the Liu paper above.

"....At this time, CNI studies need to be viewed cautiously. Unexpectedly, in the multitarget study patient withdrawals due to adverse events were higher in the CNI arm than the cyclophosphamide arm…"

Source: CJASN May 2017, 12 (5) 825-835

So, using this study as a lens into the Aurinia story, two immediate hurdles become obvious. The first being that MTT as a treatment option for LN might very well have superior efficacy when compared to MMF alone but is not without toxicity. This may be why we haven't seen widespread adoption of MTT in LN. The next hurdle that becomes evident is that Voclosporin based MTT will have to differentiate itself against MTT using other CNIs. Other than being several orders of magnitude more expensive than currently available LN treatments, the collective data from AURA and AURORA will have to demonstrate an improvement in terms of efficacy and/or safety. Given the fact that the efficacy of a Voclosporin based MTT (as seen in AURA-LV) is not all that impressive when comparing to tacrolimus based MTT.

In the context of discontinuations, let's explore the AURA-LV data. If you take a look at the image below, we have a table taken from the most recent investor presentation, which was revealed at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Conference in Toronto, Ontario on May 2, 2017. I believe when first released these new data triggered an intraday selloff. Let's take a deeper look.

Source: company website.

Here are the numbers. There were 10 deaths in the low dose arm that were deemed unrelated to treatment. Then, there is a row "Any TEAE Leading to Study Drug Discontinuation (excluding Deaths)". So that is 11 patients stopping Voclosporin as a direct result of the treatment (toxicity). Since we know that none of the deaths were deemed treatment related, these have to be an additional 11. That makes it 11 discontinuations and 10 deaths for a total of 21 deaths and drug discontinuations in the low-dose arm. But, there is another row entitled "Any TEAE Leading to Study Drug Discontinuation" and the value is 16. This row includes the deaths. So, we know five patients needed to stop taking Voclosporin prior to their death. An additional five patients passed away while on Voclosporin. A day or two later, the company updated the investor presentation to include a flow-diagram called "subject disposition" (see below). Here, they present 16 withdrawals in the low dose arm. We know 10 of these are deaths. The other six must be a combination of lack of efficacy withdrawals, withdrew consent, lost to follow up, etc. The question remains, how many of those 6 discontinued Voclosporin. We know the total was 11 living patients discontinued Voclosporin, how many of those withdrew. This would allow an exact total of how many patients completed the study on Voclosporin.

So, in the low dose arm, withdrawal rate is at 16/89 =18%, with an additional 5 deaths that died on drug. So, the combined death and discontinuation rate is 21/89 = 23.6% at a minimum. Depending upon how much overlap there is between the withdrawal and discontinuation groups, comparing this 23.6% dropout rate to the 5.5% dropout rate in the Lui paper, it is quite a jump. If you look, however, at the ALMS induction paper, the rate of discontinuation was 14% and death rate was 4.9% for a combined rate of 18.9%. So, I am tempted to say that compared to the ALMS induction study, the dropout rate is not all that alarming. However, since the specifics of the discontinuations or withdrawals are not present, that conclusion cannot be made. What is clear is that compared to the Liu paper which had a combined dropout/death rate of 5.5%, there is a clear disparity. The fact is, there is a pretty low bar here for dropout tolerance, yet, it would appear that a Voclosporin-based MTT is still unable to clear.

Source: company website.

Why are so many patients withdrawing, dying, or discontinuing the drug? It would appear that these are occurring due to toxicity. Historically, it has been well-documented that the CNI class has been plagued by mutliple SAEs, ranging from inconvenient to severe. Including gingival hyperplasia, decreased GFR (nephritic flare), doubling of creatinine, renal failure, new onset diabetes mellitus (or hyperglycemia at the very least), increased triglycerides, SLE flares, alopecia, hirsutism, edema, neurotoxicity (paresthesias, tremor, and insomnia), and hypertension. Now, add MMF to the regimen and at least theoretically, it makes sense why the withdrawals and deaths are so high. It also makes sense why widespread adoption of MTT in the treatment of LN has not taken place. So, given the past toxicity and tolerability issues with MTT, I am puzzled as to why these data were not reported with the 48-week data. There was an initial press release with the data, a poster, oral presentation, abstract, and even a conference call webcast at the NKF. So plenty of opportunities to discuss these significant SAEs. If the SAEs I discussed were all very low or absent, they are even more of a reason to disclose. As a colleague of mine says, "scream it from the mountaintop".

Given these high dropout numbers, methods of data analysis become of prime importance. If at the very minimum 21 patients either died or discontinued treatment, how were these data treated before and after the date of dropout/death? I have every confidence that the company is using an ITT analysis, and the denominator for the low dose arm they are using is 89. Yet, I find it concerning that we haven't seen data presented with Ns. We have only seen CR and PR presented as rates. Seeing the numerator and denominator would be reassuring to physicians and investors alike. However, how are we treating the safety data. The company has presented eGFR and blood pressure graphs plotted versus time. We can see that the mean eGFRs stay stable over time but does this include the discontinuations? How many drugs are discontinued or withdrawn because of renal flare? How many patients suffered from SLE/renal flare?

For those who have been following the Aurinia story closely, you are very familiar with the following statement.

Source: Company website

So, if this is the case, where are these data? They have reminded us of this fact multiple times in their deck. But the truth is the company thesis rests on the fact that this CNI is a safer iteration. So, stating that no abnormal or unexpected SAEs is simply not a good enough explanation of safety for this drug.

If the safety were merely equivalent to that of the highly toxic and burdensome CsA, then why not just use CsA in MTT and save investors millions of dollars? Perhaps bullish investors feel that the safety is at best, in-line with other CNIs, but the efficacy of Voclosporin is superior. The analysis above of the Liu and Bao papers should put that line of reasoning into perspective a bit. So, let's take a deeper dive into the efficacy of Voclosporin. Further, the AURA and AURORA trials are designed to show MTT superiority to MMF. I would argue that this has already been established. However, the myriad of questions surrounding the tolerance and safety issues associated with MTT might explain why we have not seen widespread adoption. That said, the burden of proof is on the company to demonstrate that MTT using Voclosporin has superior safety. Let's take a deeper dive into the previous clinical trials testing Voclosporin.

Luckily for us as investors, Voclosporin has a long track record of being tested in multiple indications. We reviewed some of the data. The PROMISE study was a phase 2b study comparing Voclosporin to tacrolimus in prevention of rejection in de-novo renal transplantation. I will explore this study in more detail later, but, for now, I want to focus on the study withdrawals. There were 4 arms to this trial, low, middle, and high dose for Voclosporin as well as a Tacrolimus arm. The number and percentage of patients that withdrew were 22/84 (26%) in the low dose, 13/77 (17%) in the mid dose, and 1787 (19.5%) in the high dose. Whereas, 5/86 (5.8%) withdrew in the Tacrolimus group. See flow-chart below. So, head-to-head, it would appear an MTT using Voclosporin, at least in this study performed by Isotechnika, has a much higher withdrawal rate than tacrolimus.

Source: PROMISE study, Am J Transplant. 2011 Dec;11(12):2675-84.

I will revisit the PROMISE study below, for now, we explore Voclosporin's performance in non-infectious uveitis. Let's turn our attention to a very important publication regarding the Voclosporin's past development. That is the withdrawn European Medicines Agency (EMA), Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) Assessment report for the submission of Luveniq (Voclosporin). As a little background, Luveniq was the trade name given to Voclosporin which was unsuccessfully developed by Lux Biosciences. They tested Voclosporin in two separate clinical trials; LX211-01 and LX211-02. The drug was deemed neither effective nor safe. In fact, one of the points that stood out when examining the data in these Luveniq (Voclosporin) uveitis trials were again, the high number of dropouts. See the table below.

Source: European Medicines Agency, Withdrawn, Procedure No.: EMEA/H/C/002069//0000

Here are the specific comments from the EMA reviewers below that summarize the impact these dropouts had. Here:

".......A higher than expected dose-dependent discontinuation rate due to adverse events occurred in the study, resulting in non significance for the primary endpoint (patients who experienced inflammatory exacerbation at any time during the week 26) and in all secondary endpoints including oral corticosteroid use and BCVA in the core treatment period. …"

And here:

Source: European Medicines Agency, Withdrawn, Procedure No.: EMEA/H/C/002069//0000

Further, there was a concerning number of patients who experienced a greater than 30% decrease in eGFR. In other words, more than 30% of the functional unit of the kidney (nephron) was not working properly (see image below). The reviewers also noted that 36 patients were missing from the extension phase of the LX211-01 study. The company revealed that half of these 18/36 were excluded due to a drop in eGFR.

Source: European Medicines Agency, Withdrawn, Procedure No.: EMEA/H/C/002069//0000

In section 2.6.2. Conclusions on the clinical safety in the EMA report, the EMA reviewers wrote:

"....Luveniq safety profile was similar to other calcineurin inhibitors with class effects such as renal toxicity, hypertension, or nervous system events. Increased voclosporin toxicity would be expected in renally impaired patients and patients with hepatic impairment …" They also conclude that voclosporin is in-line with the CNI class with regard to safety. However, and of prime importance, the reviewers note that "Increased voclosporin toxicity would be expected in renally impaired patients".

This would appear to be a very big obstacle to Aurinia's plan to treat patients suffering from renal lupus. In other words, the findings of EMA's CHMP regard patients with impaired renal function, like those suffering from LN, to be particularly susceptible to the toxicity of Voclosporin. Doing a bit of review here, the inclusion criteria (see image below from Clinicaltrials.gov) for the AURORA study require a minimum UPCR of 1.5mg/mg. This is roughly equivalent to a daily urinary protein loss of 1.5 gms which is well beyond the upper limit for a healthy kidney. Taken together, the EMA evaluated safety data from more than 2000 patients who were treated with Voclosporin. They concluded that Voclosporin toxicity was to be expected in renally impaired patients. Since the inclusion criteria for AURA and AURORA require a minimum UPCR of 1.5 mg/mg, it follows that each and every patient recruited should be susceptible to increased Voclosporin toxicity.

Source: ClinicalTrials.gov

This then could potentially explain the high dropout rate in the first 24 weeks of AURA-LV. Perhaps, the drug's toxicity could also explain the deaths seen early on. Further, the deaths from those in drug arms of the study occurred early on. If you look at the image below from the company presentation, they report that among the patients that died, there was a higher likelihood of death if the initial UPCR at screening was greater than 0.5 mg/mg. This is consistent with previous CNIs as well as with the findings of the EMA.

Source: Company website

I have heard and read about the company's explanation of the death imbalance. Something about it seems a bit incomplete. I propose that given the high relative death rate, randomization error in the low dose group (see image below) and disparity to previous trials, the AURA-LV efficacy deserve a deeper exploration.

Source: Company website

The company explains the death imbalance in the following way. There was a randomization error where 42/89 (47%) patients in the low-dose arm were randomized to clinical sites having compromised access to care. This compromise in quality of care at these sites led to more deaths. By the same token, the low-dose arm, with its low quality of care ended up being the most efficacious and the single-dose selected for use in the phase 3 AURORA trial. This is troubling. So if we cannot trust the quality of care and as asked to disregard the deaths from these clinical sites how then can we trust the efficacy data. The entire foundation and future of Voclosporin for the treatment of LN rest on efficacy data from the low-dose arm, the arm that suffered from this clinical site randomization error. If we can brush the deaths off and attribute them to areas with poor access to care and sub-optimal standards of care, then why would we accept the efficacy data as reliable? I am not suggesting that Voclosporin caused these deaths, rather than the quality of data from these sites require a closer inspection. It would seem reasonable and balanced to assume at some point, the FDA will be requesting the same. Problems with reliability and conduct at these sites may also provide an explanation as to why in the AURA trial, an inverse dose-response was seen with Voclosporin. In fact, a proper dose-response has been well-documented in CNI agents; cyclosporine A as well as in tacrolimus. In addition, looking at past behavior, Voclosporin is no different.

Below I present an analysis of dose-efficacy relationship in past trials using Voclosporin. Voclosporin was previously developed and tested in psoriasis, non-infectious uveitis and the prevention of renal transplant rejection1. Before these clinical trials were initiated, first-in-man studies were performed. Here is a phase I study authored by Dr. Huizinga, entitled:

'Voclosporin food effect and single oral ascending dose pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic studies in healthy human subjects'.

In this study, the author Dr. Huizinga, who is the current Vice President of Clinical Affairs, concluded that in healthy human subject Voclosporin behaves in a predictable fashion with respect to dose-response. With respect to Voclosporin in this phase I, the authors wrote the following:

"...Following single oral doses, systemic exposure increased in a linear manner and demonstrated 1:1 dose-proportional, first-order linear PK above 1.5 mg/kg. VCS inhibited CN activity in a dose-related fashion with maximal inhibition peaking at 3.0 mg/kg. …."

Further, in a later stage clinical studies, the Phase III by Isotechnika for psoriasis as well as the PROMISE trial for prevention of renal transplant rejection both demonstrated this dose-response quite robustly. See graphs below from the PROMISE trial.

Source: The Lancet

A quick analysis of the psoriasis phase III by Isotechnika reveals a nice linear dose-response. In 2008, these results were published in The Lancet. Although the efficacy of Voclosporin was lower than CsA and the trial was considered a failure, there was a proper dose-response. 451 patients suffering from psoriasis were enrolled. They were randomized into one of four groups. Placebo or ISA247 (Voclosporin) at 0.2 mg/kg, 0.3 mg/kg, or 0.4 mg/kg po bid. The primary endpoint was a 75% reduction in the PASI 75 score (psoriasis area and severity index) at 12 weeks. The results were as follows At week 12, PASI 75 scores were achieved Voclosporin 0.2 mg/kg, 0.3 mg/kg, and 0.4 mg/kg groups by 16%, 25% and 47% of patients respectively, and in the placebo group by 4%. So a clear dose-response was shown in this multi-center randomized, controlled, trial. In fact to quote the paper directly.

"ISA247 [Voclosporin] blood concentrations showed a strong correlation with mean percentage reduction in PASI…."

An analysis of the PROMISE study reveals the same trend. PROMISE was a phase 2b study comparing Voclosporin to tacrolimus head-to-head in de novo kidney transplantation. (Previously discussed regarding high withdrawal rates) Similar to the psoriasis phase III, there were three strengths of Voclosporin given, against a comparator arm, in this case, tacrolimus. The primary endpoint was demonstration of noninferiority of biopsy proven acute rejection (BPAR) rates. Which is basically the efficacy with which the drug in question, prevents acute rejection of the newly transplanted kidney (another indication that Voclosporin failed). These data demonstrated a clear dose-response in the primary endpoint of BPAR as well as in several secondary endpoints, as seen in the image below.

Source: American Journal of Transplantation

If you look closely at the PROMISE study, another important point that stands out is the linear association between Voclosporin dose and new-onset diabetes after transplantation or NODAT. For this effect, a dose-response exists. So we have evidence of adverse events and efficacy demonstrating a dose-response with Voclosporin. Somehow when it comes to the efficacy of Voclosporin in the AURA trial it was absent. See image below from PROMISE trial.

Source: American Journal of Transplantation

So putting aside the dose-response, a very important adverse event was documented in the PROMISE trial. The CNI class has a well-documented history of new-onset diabetes. CsA, while still having the drawback of being diabetogenic, appears to be less so, as compared to tacrolimus. Studies have shown various rates of new-onset diabetes following administration with CNIs with CsA demonstrating around 3-6% incidence whereas tacrolimus being 8-10%. (Elite Study. & Heisel et al. Study.) The PROMISE study comparing Voclosporin to tacrolimus demonstrated the following rates of new-onset diabetes. Low dose Voclosporin (0.2mg/kg) 1.6%, medium dose (0.4mg/kg) was 5.7% and the high dose showed 17.7% incidence of new-onset diabetes. The tacrolimus arm showed 16.4%. Let's convert to doses being used in the Aurinia studies. The dose chosen is 23.7 mg and is called low-dose since initially there were 2 doses n the AURA-LV trial. When the efficacy of the high-dose group was found to be non-statistically significant at the 24-week analysis, the decision was made to drop this dose. So the 23.7 mg dose is being developed currently which equates to a dose somewhere on the high end between the 0.2mg/kg and 0.4mg/kg doses depending upon the weight of the patient. (see average female body weight + steroid weight gain). As you can see patients that received the equivalent to this dose in the PROMISE trial had an incidence of new-onset diabetes somewhere between 1.6% and 5.7%. Regardless of whether you take the low or high end of these estimates, it would appear to be a very important and material side-effect that needs to be monitored and reported in the trial testing this CNI on patients already suffering from LN. At the very least we should see hyperglycemia data. In the AURA-LV and AURION press releases, we have yet to hear about this complication. There are different mechanisms of action by which CNIs damage the Islet cells of the pancreas. The effect of CsA appears to be direct yet reversible effect on the beta-islet cells whereas tacrolimus causes a more severe and irreversible swelling and vacuolization of the cell. In either case, it is important to learn if, why and to what degree Voclosporin is injuring the pancreas.

The following chart was taken from an investor presentation given by the company in 2016. The first thing that stands out is the CR number and percentage in the low-dose arm at 24 weeks. The CR rate in the AURA-LV study at 24 weeks for the low-dose arm was 32.6%. However, looking at the chart below, we see 25 CRs. 25 divided by 89 = 28.1%. The numbers are also different from the AURA-LV results with respect to the MMF and high-dose arms. Then when looking toward the bottom of the graph, we can see that using the unadjusted odds ratio the p-value at 24 weeks in the low dose arm is p=0.053, which is not statistically significant. When using the adjusted odds ratio the p-value sneaks in and becomes stat sig at p= 0.047. I will end this section without any conclusions as to what is going on here, just more questions. Why was an adjusted odds ratio used? What variable was thought to be confounding here?

Considering the toxicity occurring in patients suffering from LN, who are on the Voclosporin MTT regimen, it follows that more data is needed. As mentioned previously there are plenty of data that are missing. Most important of which are renal flare, renal failure, new-onset DM, hypertension and SLE flare. How many of these discontinuations required steroid rescue? Mean eGFR and blood pressures graphed against time are useful but simply do not tell the whole story. These data are what medical doctors and FDA reviewers will be looking for when evaluating Aurinia's NDA. In addition, the protein sparing effects of CNIs have been well-documented. I covered this issue extensively in my previous article and won't torture the reader any further. Taken together, it is perfectly reasonable and expected for nephrologists and rheumatologists to be at least curious as to what is happening histologically in patients taking Voclosporin based MTT. Remember the goal here is not to reduce the amount of urinary protein loss, rather prevent inflammation and disease progression in the kidney.

The last piece of risk that I wrote about in my previous article is the following. There is a very good likelihood that the FDA will require a biopsy endpoint to prove that Voclosporin is reducing the renal inflammation and not just decreasing proteinuria while the disease progresses on the histologic level. This risk, I learned from speaking with a well-respected KOL in this space.

In summary, taking all of these issues into account sort of tempers the enthusiasm surrounding the Aurinia story and development of Voclosporin for LN. Lupus Nephritis is a highly heterogeneous disorder in terms of clinical features, pathology and response to treatment. It is a subject of debate whether the distinct pathological features of LN classes are due to differences in the mediation of immune response. Further, it is widely known that by genetic and non-genetic components, ethnicity exerts influence on the disease expression of SLE. It follows that the results of RCTs and cohort studies using the same pharmacological agents in the treatment of LN have resulted in wide discrepancies with respect to treatment outcomes (i.e. CR, PR rates). In addition, there seems to be some debate as to what are appropriate surrogate endpoints in the development of LN drugs. To compound these issues, the FDA currently has no published industry guidance documents for clinical trial design regarding the treatment of LN. It is no small wonder that there have been no new agents approved to treat LN by the FDA.

Looking at the efficacy, if it turns out that the company is using an ITT analysis, it is clear that the performance is on the higher range for available LN treatments. Then when taking the totality of safety data for patients being treated with Voclosporin, there seems to be a theme of toxicity and discontinuation of drug. So, given the tolerability issues inherent in MTT, even if approved I foresee a restricted label including only those with severe disease. Additionally, perhaps a post-hoc subset analysis will reveal an LN class in whom a greater benefit is derived. In the coming weeks, we should see some top line data from AURORA. I predict a low likelihood of the AURORA trial equaling or beating the efficacy performance of AURA-LV. Even in this scenario, I project a high likelihood that the safety/tolerability issues will compel the regulatory agencies to require more data in the form of an additional trial and/or a tissue endpoint given the mass of collective uncertainty surrounding drug development for SLE.

1There was also a deal between Isotechnika and Atrium Medical to co-develop a Voclosporin coated drug-eluting stent called CINATRA. A clinical trial appears to be ongoing since 2008.

