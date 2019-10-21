Livongo: Digital Health Company - A SWOT Analysis And Investment Decision

The stock is uptrending after a pullback since the IPO and is at an attractive buy level.

Livongo (LVGO) is based in Silicon Valley, CA, and is in the field of digital health. The company has a mobile app that allows people to self-manage chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, mental illness, etc. by providing them feedback and guidance in real-time using its proprietary AI/machine learning algorithms.

Strengths of the Company:

Strong entrepreneurial track record of its founder who earlier founded Allscripts and sold it.

Partnerships with payors, employers and healthcare institutions. For example, it has 20% of Fortune 500 companies as clients to allow their employees to use the app to self-manage their chronic conditions and reduce healthcare costs by reducing hospitalizations. It has 192K members so far.

High revenue growth rate of >156% year over year at Q2 2019 end.

The number of enrolled members with diabetes grew 140% year over year at Q2 end.

Healthcare cost savings of approx. $2,000/year per enrolled person.

The company's platform has a high member retention rate of >90%.

The company is heavily invested in technology. It has a strong team of data scientists who analyze the healthcare data collected from its member organizations to detect patterns and improve the platform continuously.

Cash reserves are adequate (approx. $380M after the IPO) considering the quarterly burn rate of $6.5M. The company has no long-term debt.

Weaknesses:

The company is still not profitable. Revenue is growing fast, but so are its cost of revenue and operating expenses. Net earnings are still negative. Efficiency measures like ROE are negative.

Opportunities for the Company:

Digital health is growing fast and is estimated at $510 billion size by 2025, with a CAGR of 27%.

The company is currently operating in fields of diabetes, pre-diabetes, weight management, behavioral health, and hypertension. There is an opportunity to expand to other chronic illnesses as well. For example, chronic heart failure and hypercholesterolemia are large opportunities.

The company is currently focused in the U.S., but has the opportunity to expand internationally. It also has an opportunity to further expand into the rest 80% of Fortune 500 companies which are not clients yet.

Threats:

AI/ML libraries are publicly available and competitors can replicate the platform.

Larger players like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are getting attracted to healthcare. If these larger players decide to create similar platforms, Livongo may face serious competition.

Several mobile apps exist on mobile app stores which allow self-management of chronic conditions. For example, Glooko for diabetes management.

Investment Decision

I like the company's technology, the track record of its founder and contracts with large companies and payors. The customer retention rate is high, so the platform is effective. Revenue is growing fast and the company is providing optimistic guidance, which is positive. Q3 earnings will be released in November which will provide further insight into the company's operations.

From a valuation perspective, the price/sales ratio is 18, which is low when considering annual revenue growth of 156% YOY (price-sales ratio /annual sales growth = 0.12). Considering the projected size of the digital health market by 2025 ($510 billion), the company's current market cap of $1.9 billion is not unreasonable. The stock seems to have stabilized from its recent pullback and appears up-trending. I plan to open a starter position next week and add more in increments, targeting $40 in a 2-3 year time frame (2-3% portfolio allocation). This is a high-quality, high-growth, digital health company that has the potential to double its stock price in two years. Rating: Buy.

Risks in the investment have been already mentioned under the weaknesses and threats sections above. Investing in emerging healthcare companies with no revenue may not be suitable for all investors since significant capital losses can result. Investing in these companies is suitable only for aggressive investors looking for high-reward, high-risk investments. Investors should diversify their portfolio while investing in emerging-stage healthcare companies.

