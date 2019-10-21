Recent SunPower Selloff Offers A Low Risk-High Rewards Earnings Trade

With the stock trading slightly above longer-term technical support levels, the risk on the long side could be limited with set stops.

While industry news flow has been nearly nonexistent, company-specific events should be incrementally positive for the upcoming third quarter earnings.

The past month has not been kind for US-listed solar companies. The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) peaked on September 23 after rallying all throughout 2019. Being part of the ETF's main holdings, SunPower (SPWR) fared no better as its stock fell in unison with practically every single US-listed solar stock since the 24th of last month. With very limited industry news since the second quarter earnings, the selloff appears to be a technical correction following spectacular rallies for many solar companies since the previous earnings cycle. While unfortunate for longs who held during the correction, SPWR's recent selloff has taken the stock back to key support levels and presents a buying opportunity heading into third quarter earnings.

Limited News Flow

It's been a very quiet summer in terms of news flow for the solar industry. The only piece of industry news was the US tariff exemption for bifacial solar modules announced in June. After realizing this opened a path for lower-cost Asian module manufacturers to flood the US market, the US reversed the decision for exempting bifacial solar modules from section 201 solar tariffs announced last year.

Although the bifacial solar tariff exemption would have negatively impacted SunPower's pricing in the US, its stock never reacted negatively to the news and hit new 52-week highs during the summer months. The reversal of the tariff exemption did cause initial positive gaps but were quickly faded as technical selling continued within the entire sector as a whole. The solar sector has often experienced high momentum trading and the sector's complete ambivalence to the only major industry news only confirms the technical nature of the group.

While the majority of SunPower's business is in the US, it does have meaningful exposure to Europe and some Asian countries. As a result, module pricing trends in Asia are important in determining the current demand strength of the industry. Pricing in Asia, particularly in China, do to a lesser extent affect prices in the US. It is worth noting since the start of the US-listed solar selloff a month ago, module pricing has firmed and stayed leveled after slight declines in early third quarter.

(Data compiled from PVinsights.)

Thus, without major industry news, company-specific news, nor meaningful solar module pricing movement, the entire sector's coordinated selloff that originated on the exact same day just appears to be a technical correction after an extended year-long rally. The following chart shows how the four largest solar module holdings in the TAN ETF have traded relative to the ETF itself.

(Daily chart for TAN with SPWR [purple line], First Solar (FSLR) [blue line], Canadian Solar (CSIQ) [maroon line], and JinkoSolar (JKS) [orange line] comparisons listed.)

Technical Situation

If the premise of the solar sector trading purely off momentum and technicals is accurate, technicals are key in determining SPWR's next course of movement. The first step in examining SPWR's technical picture is to determine the longer-term support levels.

The weekly chart below shows how SPWR has traded between $6.50 and $9.50 for the majority of the past three years. A key pivot line at around $9.50 served as resistance at several instances prior to mid-June 2019 when SPWR broke and held above it for the past four months. The extended trading range around $8.00 for the past three years is also the volume profile's point of control. Thus, from a longer-term weekly standpoint, SPWR should have a lot of technical support between $8.00 and $9.50.

(Weekly chart for SPWR with 50 (green line) and 200 (red line) week moving averages shown.)

The next step is to narrow the time frame to a daily period in order to determine potential areas of support and indicators of a reversal. While breaking below the 50-day moving average is clearly bearish, the 200-day moving average should be fairly strong support since it also coincides with the three-year pivot line at around $9.50. SPWR holding and bouncing off the 200-day MA in the past three trading days is positive for bulls.

Secondly, on the daily time frame, SPWR's relative strength also reached lows not seen since the stock bottomed late last year. Extreme readings in relative strength do not predict a reversal but at the very least suggest oversold levels. SPWR's MACD has also leveled off and its histogram is about to turn positive despite the stock making marginal new lows. This divergence at potential support levels increases the odds of SPWR reversing to the upside.

(Daily chart for SPWR with 50 (green line) and 200-day (red line) moving averages shown. The first below chart indicator is the MACD followed by the RSI below it.)

If we narrow the time frame further to an hourly basis, we can determine the technical outlook for the next few days. This is important because continued positive activity could cause the daily outlook described above to turn more concretely bullish. First, it's clear once SPWR broke below its 50 and then 200-hour moving average on the 24th and 26th of September respectively, the stock was in a clear downtrend and should have been avoided on the long side.

However since early October, the selling momentum has waned as the PMO has trended higher from extreme oversold levels even as SPWR made marginal new lows in the days following. Divergent lows made twice during the past 10 days is a strong indication a reversal is imminent. Should SPWR trade above the 50-hour moving average currently at $9.60 for several hourly closes, it could trigger a very short-term buying signal reversing a month-long negative trend.

(Hourly chart for SPWR with 50 (green line) and 200 (red line) hour moving averages shown.)

Third Quarter Earnings

SunPower will announce its third quarter earnings on October 30, 2019. If the stock can stay firmly above its 200-day moving average at $9.05 currently during the week starting October 21, its technical outlook could turn bullish in the days prior to its earnings release. Given the high short interest, shorts might be more inclined to cover at technical support areas noted above especially after a significant 40% one-month correction from September highs. Thus, potential short covering only strengthens SPWR's longer-term support levels.

Since I already detailed several fundamental points in favor of SunPower posting incrementally positive earnings in my previous article, I will just briefly summarize key positive events that could make the company's earnings report appear more positive relative to expectations.

The first is favorable currency translations. SunPower is in a very unique situation where it produces nearly all of its solar modules in Asia but enjoys the protection of US tariffs as a US company. The relative strength of the USD compared to the Chinese RMB, Philippine Peso, Malaysian Ringgit, and the Mexican Peso has lowered the company's input costs and thus should allow for better than expected gross margin. Second is marketable asset gains related to the stock appreciation of Enphase Energy (ENPH). The company already divested a million shares in late July and will book a sizeable profit from the sale. In addition, ENPH also ended the third quarter with a higher stock price. As a result SPWR will also continue to book mark to market gains on its ENPH holding.

While the magnitude of positive foreign exchange won't be significant at the EPS level and the ENPH equity gains already anticipated, both events could provide fuel for momentum traders. Momentum traders often just look at the direction of positive/negative news, not the magnitude. The positive direction of gross margin will only reinforce the strength of SunPower's turnaround and continued path to profitability. For a company many wrote off as dead, just removing bankruptcy from the equation could cause shorts to adjust their thesis.

Final Thoughts

SPWR the stock is very different from SunPower the company. In the past year, SPWR the stock has acted very positively to even minor positive news as the combination of momentum trading and short covering fueled spectacular rallies that have not been fully supported by fundamentals or valuations. As long as momentum trading remains active for SPWR, the stock's technical outlook should take precedence over the company's fundamentals and valuations.

Yes, it's true SunPower is far from out of the bankruptcy woods. It's also true its corporate decision-making has been horrendous in the past decade which put the company in its current financial state. However, it's also true the direction of its turnaround operations have gone better than planned and due to several factors outside of the company's control have been incrementally beneficial. As I highlighted in my SunPower survival article, as long as the company can stay on track relative to the goals it has presented, the path back to profitability wouldn't be that far off.

Thus, with equally relevant bullish and bearish arguments that could be made, perhaps the best way to view SunPower is purely on an unbiased technical basis. With the stock as key longer-term support levels and a number of technical indicators potentially turning bullish after a steep correction, SPWR could be a very low risk-high reward trade.

Stops could be set at closing price slightly below $9.00 which would limit the risk for longs buying above support in the low $9s. Even for traders waiting for a clear buy confirmation with sustained trading back in the high $9s, the risk would be lower than 10%. The reward would be the first resistance test back at the 50-day moving average or slightly above $12.00. Should SunPower post better than expected earnings which in my opinion is higher than not, momentum and short covering could result in similar extreme rallies seen in the past few months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSIQ, JKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to initiate a short term trading position in SPWR based on the parameters outlined in the article.