A Chat With John Thero, CEO Of Amarin

These events will determine whether the value of Amarin will vastly appreciate in the next five years.

The most expensive product is one which doesn’t work. - Amarin CEO John Thero, comparing Vascepa to dietary supplements

Earlier this week, Total Pharma Tracker (TPT) subscribers participated in an informal chat with Mr John Thero, CEO of Amarin (AMRN). The discussion was led by Dr. Ashok Dutta, founder of Avisol Capital Partners, who runs TPT on Seeking Alpha. Amarin is a widely followed stock with major catalysts ahead, so this was a great opportunity for our members. In the discussion, we asked Mr. John Thero what he thought of Amarin’s prospects, buyout potential, marketing approach, revenue guidance, future pipeline and so on.

Mr. Thero sounded quite bullish about Amarin’s prospects. I (Dr Dutta) told him that it seems to me that Amarin’s toughest hurdle ahead is marketing - how to make the market understand that a) Vascepa is not fish oil, and b) taking fish oil causes little improvement in CV risks. I asked him what their marketing strategy going to be like in order to convince people - doctors - about the uniqueness of Vascepa.

Mr. Thero said that they have a two-fold approach to this. First, they need to get Vascepa approved for CV risk reduction. Then, they will start promoting the effectiveness of Vascepa in lowering CV risk as demonstrated in the REDUCE-IT study. That will basically be to show healthcare professionals and patients - with the FDA’s blessings - that Vascepa is quite different from current standard therapy used today.

…We will be able to express that only Vascepa is proven to lower CV risk beyond the current standards of care, such as statin therapy. We will be able to point out that earlier generation drugs and dietary supplement omega-3 products have failed to demonstrate CV risk reduction beyond statin therapy and are not FDA approved for CV risk reduction.

So what about dietary supplements that flood the market and sometimes makes unwarranted promises?

This is what Amarin’s CEO has to say about them:

"In our view, the most expensive product is one which doesn’t work."

Mr. Thero told me that as recently as June 2019 the FDA made it clear that dietary supplement omega-3 products are not intended to treat any medical condition and that there is a lack of adequate and consistent evidence of positive clinical effect. While there may be a role for dietary supplements, it's not in treating at-risk patients. And, with Vascepa being proven and cost effective, there's no reason for at-risk patients to rely on unproven products.

Recently, the FDA came out with a statement, on June 19, 2019, about dietary supplements:

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced today that it does not intend to object to the use of certain qualified health claims stating that consuming eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic (DHA) omega-3 fatty acids in food or dietary supplements may reduce the risk of hypertension and coronary heart disease.

Specifically, the FDA responded to a health claim petition submitted by The Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s in a letter of enforcement discretion. Enforcement discretion means that FDA does not intend to object to the claim if it's used consistent with the factors described in the letter of enforcement discretion. The FDA determined that the overall evidence did not meet the “significant scientific agreement” standard required for an authorized health claim but did meet the 'credible evidence' standard for a qualified health claim in the labeling of conventional foods and dietary supplements.”

A member of our Total Pharma Tracker community asked Amarin’s CEO about this. He asked - “We know that one of your missions will be to fight the OTC drugs, and I am sure you were disappointed with the FDA’s recent position on OTC drugs, but we know that one of your big marketing campaigns will be to differentiate Vascepa from these OTC drugs. We have seen some of the TV commercials, but education is important. I saw in the recent Senate bill there is discussion of funding in a know your numbers campaign, do you support this movement and are you planning similar movements. “

Here’s what Mr. Thero said -

Your question asks about OTC drugs. We do not compete against any OTC drugs. Perhaps you are referring to dietary supplements. There is an important regulatory distinction between the two as the first is regulated as drugs and the latter as food. If yes, the June 2019 statement from the FDA allows a qualified health claim for omega-3 dietary supplement which qualified claim has been allowed for years and has a long history dating back to clinical studies last century. The essence of that report was concluding that there was not adequate or consistent evidence to support unqualified health claims regarding dietary supplements. In short, the report did not expand the claims that can be made by such products. The report went through a laundry list of potential claims and shot them all down. For avoidance of doubt, such report pertains to dietary supplements (aka food classified products) and not to Vascepa. We were, however, disappointed that the report when discussing safety did not elect to address concerns regarding oxidation of many dietary supplements or the saturated fats which have been reported to be contained in some of the leading products.

It seems that this entire issue raised by the so-called The Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s is a way to try and piggyback on Amarin’s trial and market success. However, the question is not new, and the task ahead for Amarin will be to make doctors and patients understand that. Amarin says that not only are these dietary supplements not effective - to which the FDA agreed - but some of them also are not safe. This safety issue, in my opinion, is a matter to be pursued in future.

Moving on, I asked Mr. Thero about the so-called “mineral oil” problem. I asked him to help me understand the so-called "mineral oil" problem - why was it used, how can it potentially skew the results, how much is this "skew" if any, and explain why the mineral oil issue is a non-issue, if that is what it is.

He referred me to Amarin’s website, and since I have discussed it earlier, I will not go into details. The long and short of it is this, though, that even if the use of “mineral oil” in the control arm does manage to reduce efficacy in CV risk reduction by couple percentage points, the data is still beyond excellent, and unassailable.

We moved on to other issues in our interview with Mr. Thero. About potential buyouts, partnering and so on, Mr. Thero was more cryptic, like I expected. I would have been surprised if he had told me which companies have sent out feelers, what prices were discussed, and so on. He did tell me that although he cannot get into specifics, “management is working to create shareholder value.” I think it means they are hearing from big pharma, but they won’t be easily sold. They don’t need to, after REDUCE-IT.

I recently wrote an article discussing a patent issue raised by a group of people with vested interests in the company. This was a particular patent, U.S. Patent No. 8,188,146, and these people were making noise about removing it from the Orange Book. I asked Mr. Thero about it. He sounded dismissive of the entire issue, and my readers know I agree with that assessment. The CEO said Amarin has more than 50 patents granted by the USPTO. Amarin wouldn’t have applied for them, and the USPTO wouldn’t have granted them, if they didn’t believe in them. About the ‘146 patent, he said he failed to understand the attention being given this patent. It isn’t one of the Orange Book listed patents that Amarin has asserted in its ongoing ANDA litigation.

I followed through by asking him about the pending patent lawsuits. Amarin did very well with two of them, and two more are going through the courts now. Given how well the two settled cases were defended, we asked him about the prospects of the other two. He told me that although he will not comment on specifics of an ongoing litigation, the company plans to defend its assets vigorously.

A member of our Total Pharma Tracker community then asked him about the EVAPORATE study. This study wasn’t done by Amarin, but the results are going to come out soon, and our subscriber wanted to know how much impact this study will have as The Reduce IT study itself is pretty convincing. Here’s what Mr. Thero said about this:

EVAPORATE is an investigator-initiated study which seeks to explore the effects of certain of the multifactorial mechanisms of action of Vascepa. It is not Amarin’s place to comment on this ongoing study until after the investigators conducting the study have publicly commented. Furthermore, any comment prior to presentation of information at a medical congress, such as at the Annual Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association could negate the invitation for such information to be presented at that congress. The public information available on EVAPORATE can be found here.

TPT members also wanted to know about patent protection and the entry barrier for competitors trying to come out with a generic version after patent expiry. They asked about “other applications or product changes that may extend patent protection. I know it is being tested for Alzheimer’s, any other applications?”

Mr. Thero told them that the majority of Amarin’s patents extend into 2030. So this is the first barrier. The other barrier is that Amarin’s suppliers have made large capital investment in building dedicated capacity for the high-quality production of Vascepa. Many of them struggled early on but with experience they are now quite efficient and consistent in their production. Generic competitors will find this another difficult barrier to cross.

Amarin “will consider and prioritize other potential development opportunities after we get Vascepa approved for CV risk reduction.” The entire focus now is in Vascepa, and in my opinion, the label "one pony show" isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It depends on the pony you are riding. So, I agree with Mr. Thero what he said when we asked him about plans to extend their pipeline.

The team at Amarin is smart and capable. Experience dictates the need for focus on getting Vascepa approved for CV risk reduction and successfully launching the product for that indication. This is not the time to be diluting attention to other potential opportunities.

Our members asked him about overseas markets. They asked -

Compared to the USA, how big an overseas, particularly Europe, market do you see for Vascepa? I know you can’t discuss future partnering and recently got some good news from Europe, your view is still stay the course with your company and what is your timeframe for market development?

Mr. Thero’s response: "Cardiovascular disease in the number one cause of death in most of the world. It is an enormous, growing and expensive healthcare burden throughout most of the world, including Europe. We will be able to better assess the size of the European opportunity when we have an approved label in Europe. Amarin’s aim is to submit for EU approval before the end of 2019."

That means we have another catalyst this year - submission of marketing authorization application, or MAA, in Europe. This will work as a good backup for Amarin investors.

Then we discussed the million-dollar question, the Adcom. Readers are aware that the FDA waited until the last minute to announce the adcom, and it speaks to the strength of the stock, AMRN, that it didn’t get completely destroyed by this announcement. So we asked Mr. Thero how much of a surprise this was, the sudden announcement of an adcom. A TPT member asked - “We know that you are on record shortly after the expansion meeting the FDA was announced as saying you expected an ADcom but with time passing you seem to relax that position as we all did. Of course, when the FDA finally announced the Adcomm meeting, the market did not respond well to that. We also saw your company’s statement on what you think the label should like, what chances to do see the label being accepted that way? And not sure you can express an opinion on the FDA’s view, but do you think the primary reason the FDA wanted an Adcomm meeting was to address the label?"

Amarin’s CEO’s response should be assuring for Amarin investors. He said that “Amarin is seeking to have Vascepa become the first drug approved for an important new indication,” so they expect some legwork. The AdCom itself wasn’t a surprise. “When we submitted the sNDA we commented that we anticipated the FDA having an AdCom.” For us investors, it wasn’t so much the adcom itself, but the timing, that was a surprise. However, Amarin now has REDUCE-IT, and the solid data makes it easy. Like the CEO said, “We look forward to presenting the results of REDUCE-IT at this AdCom. As was true of AdCom’s for other first-in-class drugs, we anticipate a wide variety of potential questions, including questions about trial design, efficacy and safety.” To me it seems the company has nothing to worry about. There are questions, but these are answerable, and there are issues, but these are resolvable.

Finally, a set of questions were asked by our readers, people who follow us on Seeking Alpha but haven’t yet subscribed to the service. Here are the questions, and Mr. Thero’s responses:

Is AMRN done with raising cash via equity sales?

Response: Amarin’s focus is on growing the value of its business for its shareholders. The company has capital resources on hand to aggressively launch Vascepa consistent with the plans that it has previously described pursuant to assumed approval of a CV risk reduction indication.

What is the estimate of the total market/#scripts based on FDA approval of the label extension (trying to get to a revenue $ 2-3 years out after the initial ramp)?

Response: Amarin has provided revenue guidance for 2019 and the company does not intend to provide guidance beyond 2019 until the label for Vascepa is defined through the ongoing FDA review of the sNDA seeking a CV risk reduction indication based on the results of the REDUCE-IT study. More information can be found in this press release here.

Assuming FDA approval, what is the next label push for AMRN and timing?

Response: Canada, if not approved before FDA approval, and Europe.

Thanks to everyone who participated, and to Mr. John Thero for responding to them.

Thanks for reading.



Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: General Disclaimer - This is to confirm that Avisol Capital Partners has neither requested, nor been offered, any monetary compensation for conducting this interview, by any party other than Seeking Alpha.



Specific Disclaimer - Please note the following disclaimer from Amarin - "Amarin wants you to understand that this is NOT an interview of John Thero, CEO of Amarin Corp and that it would be misleading to portray it as such, and that Amarin responded to questions in the ordinary course of what is done for investors; it was not an interview."



Also to be noted, this was an emailed questionnaire, and certain editorial material is present in this version, which may or may not reflect Amarin or its CEO's position on the issues discussed.