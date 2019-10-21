Protalix: A Close Look At BRIDGE's 'Positive' 12-Month Interim Data

To date, Protalix has not completed any 'adequate and well-controlled trial' for PRX-102 in Fabry patients, required by the FDA for an approval. Thus, the near term prospect of PRX-102's regulatory progress looks grim. PLX is a SELL.

I find that the mean annualized eGFR slope has declined (i.e. worsening kidney function) from 6-12 months, the claim of 12-month data being positive appears to be unsupported.

I take a close look and track the progress of these 16 patients from the previously announced “positive” 6 months preliminary data.

On Oct 17, 2019, PLX announced “positive” 12-month interim data, the results of the first 16 of 22 patients in the study.

Protalix’s BRIDGE study is an open label “switch-over” study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Pegunigalsidase Alpha (PRX-102) in Fabry patients.

BRIDGE: a "switch-over" study?

On Oct 17, 2019 Protalix (PLX) announced positive 12-Month interim data from BRIDGE, an open-label, “switch-over” study of PRX102.

The reason for putting the “switch over” part of the description in quotations is because it is potentially misleading about the BRIDGE study.

It is true that the patients enrolled and studied in BRIDGE have been previously treated with another Fabry drug (i.e. agalsidase alpha or Replagal) and continue Replagal treatment during the 3 months screening/evaluation period prior to the enrollment.

Once enrolled, the treatment is then switched to PRX-102 from Replagal.

However, BRIDGE studies only PRX-102, and there is no control group (e.g. placebo or active comparator) in this trial.

Nor is there a wash-out period, which is essential for a crossover design, to avoid any carryover effects of Replagal that will render BRIDGE data of questionable validity.

And once started on PRX-102, the trial does not switch back again to study Replagal for any length of time.

Therefore, the trial design of BRIDGE does not fall into the proper use of the cross-over design, that studies two (not just one) treatments of interest.

It also does not comply with the FDA's policy statements concerning a Switching Study that requires evaluation of changes in treatment (e.g. PRX-102 and Replagal) that result in two or more switch intervals.

There are not two or more such switch intervals in BRIDGE.

(Source: FDA Biosimilar Regulatory Policy, slide 19)

"Positive" 12-month data?

In the announcement, Paul Chertkoff, M.D., Protalix’s Vice President, Medical Affairs stated:

We previously announced positive preliminary results from 16 patients after six months in the BRIDGE study in September 2018, and these new results, after 12 months of treatment, further suggest the strong potential benefit of pegunigalsidase alfa on renal function for Fabry patients,"

(Source: Oct 17, 2019 PR, Italic added for emphasis)

As the announcement focuses on the potential benefit of PRX-102 on renal function, it's important to know which data shows these changes in renal function for Fabry patients.

The data that is used to show the treatment effect on renal function is called ‘the mean annualized estimated GFR (eGFR) slope’ (expressed as mL/min/1.73m2/year).

The more negative the slope, the worse the renal function is becoming.

Whereas, a smaller negative slope means that the renal function is not worsening as much (or even improving if the slope is positive).

According to Oct 17, 2019 PR,

In the study, after one year, the mean annualized eGFR slope improved from -5.10 mL/min/1.73m2/year while on agalsidase alfa to -0.23 mL/min/1.73m2/year on pegunigalsidase alfa.

In brief, the mean annualized eGFR slope "improved" from -5.10 “while on Replagal”, to -0.23 on PRX 102.

Again, the reason for the quotation mark is not to be potentially misleading.

BRIDGE does not actually study the treatment effect Replagal, as it studies PRX-102.

Namely, the Replagal data (-5.10) is not generated in the trial, unlike the 12-month PRX-102 data (-0.23), but is calculated based on the available historical serum creatinine and the 3 month screening period values for approximately 2 years, prior to enrollment (i.e before BRIDGE).

In my opinion, to compare the Relagal data (not generated in BRIDGE) to the PRX-102 data (generated in BRIDGE) at their face value is of questionable validity (i.e. I think that there can be no valid comparison made, given BRIDGE is not a properly-controlled switch-over study, as described earlier).

BRIDGE's 6-month data

Since these are the same 16 patients whose 6-month data has been reported by PLX, let us now turn to the 6-month data.

According to Sep 21, 2018 PR,

the annualized estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) slope for patients on Replagal was (negative) -6.8ml/min/1.73m2 . The mean eGFR slope for the same patients following six months of treatment with pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX-102) was changed to be (positive) of +3.7ml/min/1.73m2

Here, the annualized eGRF slope had gone from -6.8 to +3.7, following six months of PRX-102 treatment.

I summarize these results in the table and chart below for simplicity.

mean annualized eGFR slope (n=16) mean annualized eGFR slope (n=16) baseline -6.8 (per Sep 21, 2018 PR) -5.10 (per Oct 17, 2019 PR) 6 month +3.7 12 month -0.23

(Source: Sep 21, 2018 PR; Oct 17, 2019 PR; bar chart by Author using Excel)

Two un-explained problems

There are two major problems when one puts the 6-month and 12-month data side by side, as shown in the table above, that the company has not explained.

1. There are two different baseline annualized eGFR slopes (i.e. -6.8 in 2018's PR and -5.10 in 2019's PR).

These are the same 16 patients that have been screened and enrolled in the same trial.

How is it possible that the baseline data, which is based on historical and 3 month screening period values, prior to enrollment (i.e. fixed data), can have two different values at month 6 and month 12?

Which is the accurate baseline eGFR slope for these 16 patients? -6.8 or -5.10

2. The mean annualized eGFR slope from the baseline for the patients on PRX-102 has changed from +3.7 to -0.23 during the period of month 6 to month 12, regardless of the accuracy of the baseline data.

This change indicates that the renal efficacy of PRX-102 did not remain stable past the first 6 months but has declined significantly in the second 6 months.

In other words, the benefit on renal function in the first 6 months has waned and disappeared in the second 6 months, as the mean annualized eGFR slope from the baseline declined from +3.7 to -0.23.

Will this decline continue as the treatment continues past 12 months?

The company did not make note of the decline, or offer any explanation.

Discussion

In my opinion, it's troubling that Protalix reported two different values for the baseline data in the same 16 patients and offers no explanations.

As BRIDGE studies only one treatment (i.e. PRX-102) in Fabry patients, it is very concerning that the mean annualized eGFR slope from the baseline has declined so markedly during the second 6 months.

This decline means that not only has the treatment effect (efficacy) of PRX-102 on renal function in Fabry patients not continued, but has in fact lost all the improvement (positive eGFR slope= +3.7) gained in the first 6 months and has declined into worsening renal function (negative eGFR slope=-0.23) by month 12.

In other words, using the patients' own 6-month data as a baseline control, PRX-102's so called 'potential benefit on renal function' at 12 months is in fact getting worse (i.e. negative) and not better (i.e. positive).

Therefore, in my opinion, to describe BRIDGE's 12-month interim data as positive or that it "further suggest the strong potential benefit of pegunigalsidase alfa [PRX-102] on renal function for Fabry patients" is unsupported or inaccurate.

Protalix announced previously that they planned to file a BLA (Biologics License Application) under the accelerated approval process in Q1, 2020 that will include the data from the phase 1/2 trial and ongoing BRIDGE study.

My previous article has argued that the data of phase 1/2 study (also an open-label study without a proper control) seemed positive only because the company changed its use of the historical data.

Now it appears that BRIDGE's 12-month interim data is in fact negative (not positive) when tracking the progress after 6 months for the same patients.

According to the FDA draft guidance to Fabry drug developers,

sponsors can use a single adequate and well-controlled trial ..., showing a clinically meaningful treatment effect..., as the basis for drug approval when accompanied by confirmatory evidence".

(Source: Fabry Disease: Developing Drugs for Treatment Guidance for Industry, page 4, Bold added for emphasis)

To date, Protalix has not completed any trial that is 'adequate and well-controlled' to study PRX-102 in Fabry patients.

Conclusion

For these reasons, in my opinion, the data from the completed phase 1/2 trial and ongoing BRIDGE (both open-label studies without a proper control) is not sufficient to support a BLA filing under the accelerated approval process; nor to obtain an approval should Protalix proceed with the filing anyway.

As Protalix bases its estimation for PRX-102's market potential on the claims that it is potentially comparable or better than the currently available Fabry ERTs (enzyme replacement therapy), I think that the lack of positive data from any 'well-controlled trial' casts serious doubt on any optimistic estimates for PRX-102's near term regulatory progress.

Thank you for reading.

Disclaimer: My articles are not investment recommendations, and I am not an investment adviser. Small/micro/nano cap, biotech stocks are highly volatile, speculative, and risky. Investing in these stocks may result in a partial or complete loss of investment. Conduct your own due diligence before making any investment decision. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KRYS, PFNX, ATBPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: TIPRANKS: SELL