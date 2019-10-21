Nvidia's Hot Run May Get Even Hotter

Nvidia's (NVDA) recent rally may only be starting based on an analysis of the technical charts and the options markets. The stock appears to be very close to a breakout. It gives the equity the potential to rise to around $217, a gain of almost 11%.

The Launch Of A New Chip

The stock's significant advance may be coming on expectations of the company launching its newest chip architecture for graphic cards in the first half of 2020. According to reports, the company has plans to release this new card as a successor to its Turing generation. The new card is expected to be called Ampere.

According to the reports, the new chip will be made using Samsung's 7nm process. The report notes it should help to reduce the overall production cost while also improving performance and efficiency.

Improving Margins?

If that proves to be the case, as the article suggests, lower production could help boost overall gross profit margins for the company, and in return, help boost earnings growth. Currently, analysts are forecasting revenue to rise by 20.4% in fiscal 2021 to almost $13 billion, while earnings are expected to increase by 33.7% to $7.14 per share. Those are some big growth expectations for next year, coming off fiscal 2020, which is expected to see revenue slump by almost 8% and earnings plummet by 19.5%.

Technical Advance

Investors appear to be getting excited about Nvidia's newest chips. The stock has run up recently from roughly $172 to about $199. The last time I wrote on Nvidia was on Sept. 5. At the time, I noted the stock was likely to rise from its then price of $177.60 to $198. It amounted to a gain of roughly 11%. Overall, I have written on Nivida seven times since I started to keep track on this Google Spreadsheet, and have come to within 2.5% or less of my target price six times, and have only been wrong once.

The technical chart shows that the stock is getting ready for its next move higher as it approaches technical resistance at $198. The pattern in the technical chart appears to be a bullish channel, and should the stock rise above resistance at $199, it seems the next level it could rise to is around $217, a gain of about 11% from its current price of $195.65 on Oct. 21.

Call Betting

Options traders appear to be betting the stock will rise too. The $205 calls for expiration on Dec. 20 have seen their open interest levels by around 3,000 contracts over the past five trading days to a total open interest of about 3,600. The calls trade for roughly $8.25 on Oct. 21, and that means for a buyer of the calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to approximately $213 by the expiration date, a gain of about 9%. The open interest has a dollar value of about $5.2 million, a large wager given how much the stock needs to rise over the next several weeks. Remember, if the stock fails to rise above the strike price, the trader loses its entire outlay.

(NDVA DECEMBER 20 $205 CALLS)

Risks

The most significant risk for the stock coming up will be quarterly results. The company is likely to report results sometime in the middle of November. Nvidia has not done a good job of guiding the street when it comes to revenue expectations since the fiscal second quarter of 2019. Over the past five quarters, the company has missed revenue estimates two times and met estimates three times. It's a significant change from the days when Nvidia use to not only beat estimates but beat them by an extensive margin.

It would suggest that despite improving revenue trends, the growth the company once saw has still not returned.

Additionally, it the stock fails to break out at $199, as mentioned in the technical chart and falls below support at $188, it could result in the stock dropping back to its recent low of around $171 a drop of about 12.6%, based on the technical chart.

Bullish momentum appears to have to return to Nvidia over the short term. But it will be the company's results in November and new chips that are likely to determine just how much further the stock climbs over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.