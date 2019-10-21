Cirrus Logic's Latest Upgrade And Coming Conference Call

With Cirrus reporting on the same day as Apple, we expect the company to discuss additional positive news, news which reaches beyond Apple's report.

Two recent events for Cirrus Logic (CRUS), Blaine Curtis' meaningful upgrade and Cirrus' decision to report on the same day as Apple (AAPL), are worth exploring before the next company earnings report. Taken together, the two point at a coming positive message.

The Bear's Upgrade

Barclays' Curtis upgraded Cirrus on Thursday morning before the market open. Seeking Alpha noted the following, "The Bear's Upgrade" continued with "Barclays upgrades Cirrus Logic from Underweight to Equal-Weight, citing the potential benefits from the 5G iPhone model expected to release next year. Continuing, "Analyst Blayne Curtis: "We no longer see a catalyst to the downside with another beat/raise and a new socket next year."

Curtis, in the past, has used his early positive ASP discoveries to issue upgrades. From "the fly" Curtis added, "Further, with the "closed-loop" socket coming in Apple's 5G iPhone next year, Cirrus Logic is positioned to beat earnings expectations, Curtis tells investors in a research note." The Barclays' analysts makes no mention concerning voice biometrics socket wins.

He lifted his $40 price target to the same level as the current stock price, $55.

Same Report Day

On October 2, just three working days following the closing of the September quarter, the company announced its next conference on October 30th, the same day as Apple's. Because Cirrus' is a financial proxy for Apple, Cirrus generally waits until at least a day later. Our experience with a company reporting its news simultaneously with its major customer suggests it has news it doesn't want to be overshadowed. We have never experienced something negative.

Some Thoughts

We have discussed in several previous Cirrus articles that analysts' discovery changes significantly sooner than small investors. It appears that Barclays has. He wrote nothing about voice biometrics. We find that interesting since Jason Rhode, Cirrus' CEO, discussed several times that the first major voice biometrics implementation appears in the same time frame with new Apple iPhones. It could mean that Apple hasn't made a final decision or possibly that Apple in conjunction with Cirrus developed the voice biometric part using Cirrus' 28 nm technology, dual purpose product. In the later implementation, the codec ASP would be considerably higher than the current codec estimated at $1.8. Our belief is that it would be $3.00 plus but less than $3.8. Under this solution, Cirrus wouldn't achieve the total $2.0 ASP increase.

We also find Curtis' $55 target price interesting. He gave Cirrus very little credit for the win. In review, a closed-loop controller with Apple alone, possibly adds $2 a share per year earnings. We still believe Cirrus is on target for $3 plus for this fiscal year. Earnings of $5 per year make a $55 price target cheap. The math for the $2 adder is 180 million iPhones at $1.5 times 0.47 gross margin times a 10% tax rate (0.90) divided by 59 million shares equaling approximately $2. Perhaps, the ASP for a closed-loop solution isn't $1.5, a confirmation yet to come. But, it will still add to a significant increase in earnings.

Recent Openings

We noticed a couple of recent openings worth noting. The first titled, "Systems Engineer/Product Definer - Power Management and DC/DC Conversion." The power management function is targeted for its amplifiers products. The opening also includes a statement that this position "is highly valued, [and] can receive considerable recognition." Cirrus is expanding the functionality to include internal power management in its coming amplifiers.

The second opening, "Physical Design Engineer", includes a statement added, "due to continued product line expansion."

Although Cirrus has guided R&D costs slightly lower for the coming fiscal year, the recently posted openings help investors understand coming functionality and products. Cirrus continues to expand its business in meaningful directions.

Is the Second 10% Customer Going Away?

With a closed-loop part win confirmed and voice biometrics still anticipated, Cirrus' second 10% customer, Samsung, is likely to disappear from revenue dilution that is from increased revenue with Apple. Together, voice biometrics and the closed-loop function could add an additional 50% more revenue over the next few years. Samsung's revenue last quarter (June quarter) was only 10%. Even with possible near-term wins, Samsung revenue isn't likely to keep up.

Stock Price Reaction

After the upgrade, Cirrus closed up $2 on Thursday the 17th. It closed Friday down $0.50. The stock is still trading in the mid-$50s, lower than the $60 high created the day following the last conference call. The conference call planned on October 30th might add price clarity. Our belief is that it will sell off without some definitive statement on future revenue growth. We aren't expecting any such statement this early in the design win cycle. We could be positively surprised.

