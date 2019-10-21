Fresenius: Valuation Doesn't Reflect The Growth Potential

Most of my articles are about companies located and listed in the United States. And although the stock market in the United States was outperforming Europe (or Germany) in the recent past, my home country still offers some great long-term investments and companies with a competitive advantage protecting its business. One of those companies is the healthcare company Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (OTCQX:FSNUF) (OTCQX:FSNUY) located in Bad Homburg.

The stock is trading close to its multi-year lows, and it makes sense to take a closer look again (my last article on Fresenius is from April) and decide if the company could be a good investment in this overvalued market. We start by looking at the reasons why the stock declined and Fresenius' revenue is stagnating. Investing, however, is always about the future, and therefore, we are looking at the short-term as well as long-term growth perspectives and try to calculate an intrinsic value for the stock. We finish by looking at support levels where the stock could find its bottom and take a quick look at the company's dividend.

Stagnation

Not all stock market movements are driven by logic, sound reason, or fundamental numbers, but when a company loses 50% of its market capitalization, there should be one or several reasons for the decline. While the Fresenius group is still highly profitable, it is facing some troubles right now, and revenue is stagnating for quite some time, while net income is even declining. For the full year of 2018, revenue declined about 1% compared to the year before, while net income could increase 3%. In the last quarter, revenue increased 6% while EBIT decreased 7%. Net income and earnings per share were stable compared to the same quarter last year. The EBIT margin decreased from 14.0% last year to 12.3%.

Fresenius is operating in four different segments, and although all four segments are connected to healthcare services, the company can be described as a diversified business, and it definitely makes sense to look at the four different business groups individually.

The biggest part of Fresenius' revenue (about 50%) stems from Fresenius Medical Care (FMS), and therefore, it is especially dramatic if FMC is underperforming or growth is slowing down. Fresenius Medical Care is struggling with a lower percentage of patients on higher paying insurance schemes, and especially, the investments necessary for home dialysis also had a negative effect on profitability as building up home dialysis takes its toll. In 2018, sales for Fresenius Medical Care decreased more than 1%, but on a comparable basis, the number increased 4% (according to Fresenius' Factsheet). In the second quarter of 2019, sales of Fresenius Medical Care could grow 8% (at constant currency, revenue grew 5%). EBITDA, however, decreased 6%, and net income decreased 9%. But it is worth pointing out that FMC outperformed Fresenius SE over the last year (or the last two years), and investors obviously saw FMC still as a better investment than the whole Fresenius Group.

Fresenius Kabi was also seen as a big problem for the company in the last few months. Analysts are expecting a decline in volume as well as slower price growth, which will of course have a negative effect on the results in this important segment. When thinking about competitors, analysts also see some challenges as competitor Hikma (OTCPK:HKMPF) seems to be positioned better in the important US market and the competition for the two most important infusion products intensified. And if Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - with its subsidiary McPherson - should also enter the market more aggressively, this could increase price pressure. All in all, analysts are expecting the underperformance of Fresenius Kabi to continue till 2020 and see the medical company still stuck in the trough. Especially in North America, the company is facing problems, and sales declined 1%. But despite all the negativity, revenue could increase 5% in the second quarter, and net income increased even 14% compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

And, finally, Fresenius Helios has still problems in its German hospital business, which is facing headwinds from uncertainty around new minimum staffing laws. Additionally, a shift towards more outpatient treatments had a negative effect, and the second quarter sales of Helios Germany decreased 3%, while sales of Helios Spain could increase 6% (overall sales for Fresenius Helios were flat compared to the same quarter last year). As higher investments are necessary to fix the performance of the German hospital business, EBITDA decreased 9% and net income decreased 7% in the second quarter.

Back to Growth?

On the last earnings call, management and, especially, the CEO Stephan Sturm, were quite optimistic that Fresenius can return to the path of growth again.

When looking at Fresenius Kabi, management is excited about the outstanding financial performance in the emerging markets, which has not eased but rather accelerated. Optimism is also based on the end of destocking (which largely concluded in Q2), and management believes that a somewhat accelerated volume growth is reasonable for the second quarter. At this point, Fresenius had launched seven new products year to date (earnings call was end of July), and the company is on track to achieve the target of approximately 15 product launches for the full year.

Helios Germany has also contracted around 1,000 additional nurses, and the company accomplished the full year target already within 6 months. For the foreseeable future, patient growth is going to be in the low to very low single digits, and it is difficult to judge for management when it is going to turn more positive again. And while management is expecting EBIT margin of the German hospital business to be the same in 2020 as it will be at the end of 2019, management is confident that a slight pickup in the EBIT margin is going to occur in 2021 and beyond (driven by the new business initiatives).

Fresenius also updated its guidance for the full year 2019. While the company only confirmed its earnings guidance, Fresenius now projects sales growth of 4% to 7% in constant currency (compared to only 3% to 6% growth before).

Long-Term Growth

While we can be slightly optimistic, for the next few quarters, that Fresenius will return to the path of growth again, it is rather the long-term view we are interested in as long-term investors. We are rather interested in the company's growth potential over the next decade than just the next few quarters. When looking at the past performance of Fresenius SE during the last two decades, we see an average annual revenue growth of 10.6% and an average annual net income growth of 12.9%. Of course, past performance doesn't guarantee future success, but it seems extremely unlikely that Fresenius will shift from a high growth company to a company with stagnating revenue within only a few years.

Without any fundamental shifts in the business model of Fresenius (which I don't see right now), it seems rather unlikely that the expected future growth rates for Fresenius should "switch" from being a company growing in the double-digits to a company growing only in the low single digits within a few years. It seems more likely, that Fresenius just hit a bump in the road, but will perform very well over the long run (mid-to-high single-digit growth seems likely).

There are several reasons to be optimistic:

Fresenius is profiting from some fundamental "mega-trends" like an aging population in many western countries, which is needing more medical treatment. Additionally, we see an increasing incidence of diabetes and high blood pressure and treatment quality improvement, that is especially positive for Fresenius Medical Care, but also for Fresenius Helios as the demand for hospital treatment will rise. Growth for Fresenius Kabi will come from the emerging markets (mostly China). Over the long run, management is expecting about 10% organic growth. When looking at different studies, the global kidney dialysis equipment market is expected to grow about 6% annually in the next five years. And according to Fresenius' investor presentations, FMC has sales of €16.5 billion while the global market is about €71 billion and patient growth per annum will be about 6%. Over the next few years, management itself is quite optimistic, that Fresenius will continue on its growth path. For the years 2020 till 2023, management is expecting organic sales growth to be between 4% and 7% with small to mid-size acquisitions adding about 1% additional growth. Organic net income is even expected to grow between 5% and 9% in the coming years. Fresenius is also investing right now for long-term growth, and management seems to be very optimistic. Fresenius Medical Care is also on the forefront of various initiates to promote home dialysis, improve access to transplants and develop new value-based care models for chronic kidney disease patients.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When trying to determine if Fresenius is valued attractively right now, we can start by looking at the P/E ratio. Fresenius is trading in the low double digits right now, which is acceptable for a company that can't grow at high rates, but for Fresenius, it appears to be really cheap. The 5-year average of Fresenius' P/E ratio is 22, and right now, the stock is trading with a P/E ratio of about 13 (when taking the twelve-month trailing EPS). Fresenius is also trading at a price-sales ratio of 0.66, while the 5-year average is 1.14, and the current price-cash flow ratio is 5.72, with the five-year average being 9.86.

But we all know that a P/E ratio is only good for a first impression and doesn't really reflect the growth potential of a company. When calculating the intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow analysis, we have to estimate the free cash flow Fresenius can generate in the next years and decades (which is rather difficult). As Fresenius seemed to have troubles growing in the recent past, many analysts were also a little cautious with targets for the stock. But even when assuming that Fresenius can grow its free cash flow only about 3% annually, which would be more or less in line with GDP growth and well below Fresenius' own expectations, and taking the free cash flow of the last fiscal year as basis, Fresenius is fairly valued right now as this would lead to an intrinsic value of €40.48 for Fresenius SE (assuming a 10% discount rate). And taking the free cash flow of 2019 seems to be very reasonable (maybe even too conservative) as the reported numbers for 2015, 2016 and 2017 were all higher and the free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is also higher again. A more realistic intrinsic value calculation would assume a growth rate of 7% until 2023 (which is the mid-point of Fresenius' own guidance), and following that assuming a moderate growth rate of 4% until perpetuity, the intrinsic value for Fresenius would be €52.66.

No Bottom In Sight?

Fresenius has declined about 50% since the highs at the beginning of 2017, and the stock appears to undervalued right now. Nevertheless, there seem to be at least three reasons why the stock could continue to go lower.

First of all, Fresenius is an involuntary aspirant to be kicked out of the Euro Stoxx 50 as the stock is currently at the end of the list according to market capitalization. If Fresenius SE should no longer be listed, some institutions maybe will sell Fresenius, and this selling pressure might send the stock down even lower.

When looking at the technical picture, we also find hints why the stock could go lower. At the current level, there is not much support for the stock, and the selling pressure could continue. If Fresenius should break through the current support level around €40 (marked by the temporary low at the end of 2018 as well as a high at the beginning of 2014), the next support levels would be the 38er Fibonacci retracement at €36 or the 200 months simple moving average at €32.

And finally, we still see a global stock market meltdown/severe decline as a likely scenario. If that should happen and the major indices in the United States and Europe will decline 20-30% or even more, Fresenius will probably get drawn down with the overall stock market (although the decline might not be as severe for Fresenius as for some other stocks).

Dividend

Fresenius is also interesting for its dividend. Currently, Fresenius SE has a dividend yield of 1.83% (taking the 2018 dividend), and while that is not so impressive, the payout ratio is only 24%, giving management a lot of room to increase the dividend in the years to come if growth should really slow down and the company can't use its generated cash to grow the business. Since 1993, the dividend increased 16% on average, and for 2019, we can expect a dividend of €0.85.

Conclusion

I see the challenges Fresenius is facing right now and the numbers of the past few quarters also show, that the company has troubles to get back on the path of growth, but over the long run, I am very confident that Fresenius can grow at least in the mid-single digits, which makes the stock undervalued right now. Fresenius has not only a successful history of high growth rates in the past decades, but is also supported by positive long-term trends like an aging society with higher demand for medical treatment, and this should support growth in the years (and maybe decades) to come. As the current problems are rather of short-term nature and shouldn't have huge effects on the company's business model, I see the stock as a buy although recognizing some risks that could push the stock price down even further. But, in the low 30s, the stock would really be a bargain and also interesting for every dividend growth investor.

