SELF: Micro Cap REIT Providing A Stable 5.6%

Currently the TTM AFFO payout is above 100%, but the risk of suffering a dividend cut is minimal as the Company has all the necessary tools for delivering a strong future cash flow growth.

However, despite the tiny size, the portfolio is very diversified mitigating the concentration risk that is so usual for similar size companies.

Global Self Storage (SELF) has a market cap of ~ $ 39 million, which demands a small cap risk premium pushing down the overall valuations of the company.

There is a basic assumption that any REIT yielding above ~5% should have either some elevated idiosyncratic (company specific) risks or with majority of the cash flows stemming from a very cyclical sector. For example, let's have a look on a few examples of REITs, which currently provide above 5% yield.

Ticker/Sector Dividend Reason APTS 7.71% Debt ratio of 78% (sector average 43%) RESI 5.41% Debt ratio of 71% (sector average 48%) GMR 7.32% Concentrated exposure in secondary markets SNR 8.32% Business segment, which is exposed to severe political risks Lodging/Resorts 6.43% Cyclical business Regional malls 16.00% Sector experiencing significant shifts in terms of consumer taste Shopping centers 10.51% Sector experiencing significant shifts in terms of consumer taste

Source: NAREIT

The list can of course be made much longer, but the main takeaways explaining abnormally high dividends are extreme leverage, secondary/tertiary markets and sector specific macro risks.

However, Global Self Storage (SELF) is somewhat of an outlier. SELF is placed in a rather defensive sector, has rock solid balance sheet and provides a significant underlying growth. Its current 5.6% dividend yield is truly backed with solid fundamentals and has a high potential for experiencing future increases.

Let me first explain why the bears are discounting SELF so pessimistically despite its robust fundamentals.

Basically SELF is a micro stock and ranks as one of the smallest market cap REITs according to the NAREIT. Its total market cap of ~ $ 39 million automatically puts a downward pressure on the valuations – so called small cap premium. The tiny size implies that the Company is exposed to some severe market concentration risks, has lower probability of successfully refinancing debt in case the recession hits, and has limited ability to capitalize on potentially opportunistic deals that require larger funding than its microscopic balance sheet is able to manage. While I find these arguments totally reasonable and something to contemplate before going long small cap companies, the financial statements of SELF indicate that the management has indeed succeeded in mitigating the aforementioned risk factors.

Small but diversified portfolio which is set to expand even further

SELF owns ~ 766 thousand SF leasable area that is split among 11 individual facilities, which in total comprise 5613 units of storage. The 11 individual facilities are spread among seven locations: Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

Source: Global Self Storage

The portfolio is also rather diversified among storage types, where the exposure to the traditional indoor storage is limited through 33% allocation towards climate controlled storage and 8% towards outdoor type of storage.

For instance, the benefit of diversifying away from traditional indoor storage allows the Company not only to reduce the concentration risk, but also to obtain higher margins. The quote below from Q2, 2019 results illustrate this perfectly:

During the quarter, we began offering our new third-party management platform designed to provide an additional recurring revenue stream. We also began construction of an expansion at our Millbrook, New York property, which is designed to add 16,500 gross square feet of new climate-controlled storage units. Climate controlled storage units command higher rental fees and produce greater margins than non-climate-controlled storage units. We currently anticipate that the construction will be completed approximately nine to twelve months from project commencement, and believe construction completion will be followed by a successful lease up campaign

Currently SELF has a new, untapped $10 million revolving credit line that enables it to execute on attractive acquisition and expansion opportunities as they arise. The management is continuing to explore acquisition opportunities in the Mid-West, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and elsewhere, focusing on underserved secondary and tertiary cities. Historically they have focused on a high barriers to entry for new self-storage development due to strict zoning boards that has made certain acquisitions particularly attractive.

Source: Global Self Storage

Generally targeting markets outside the top 25 MSAs should be a welcomed strategy as these markets have experienced dramatically slower supply growth. Plus, there is a less competition from public REITs in these markets ultimately supporting outlook for stronger risk-adjusted returns.

All in all, SELF`s portfolio is not as risky as it might initially seem by looking at the Company's ~ $ 39 million market cap. Each incremental step of new acquisition will strengthen the overall portfolio even further, and judging from the most recent quarterly reports, the Company is actively seeking ways for an external growth.

Strong cash flow Company

The picture below puts SELF into perspective to how other self-storage REITs have performed during Q2, 2019.

Source: Global Self Storage

SELF is a clear leader in terms of revenue growth, occupancy rates the provided dividend yield. The only lagging factor is NOI growth, which has not managed to catch up with the surging top line growth. Nevertheless, there are two reasons explaining this circumstance: (1) in year 2018, its NOI growth was above 11%, which established a difficult to exceed base for this year (2) same-store expense increased by ~12% mainly due to higher property taxes stemming from an ambiguous tax base assessment – the management has appealed this outcome. In addition, looking on a half year basis, the NOI growth has actually been more solid reaching 4.5%, and ranks second among SELF`s closest peers.

Source: Global Self Storage

Historically SELF has done a remarkable job in growing the underlying AFFOs, however in the recent quarters it has experienced declining results. One aspect contributing to this drop is the already mentioned property tax expense, which has increased by ~ 15%. The other thing depressing the quarterly AFFO results is the business development costs associated with potential store acquisitions and the introduction of new revenue systems, which according to management are expected to enhance the revenue growth even further. These costs have increased by ~ 12%.

Now, one has to understand that for such a small REIT as SELF each maneuver taken for growing the Company leaves an immediate and notable cost impact. Yet, such steps should be received positively as this will ultimately reward long-term investors by larger and more diverse cash flows going forward. Moreover, as the Company becomes larger, the small cap risk premium will gradually start to vanish and thus pushing the valuations up to the peer level.

Safe dividend despite 100% AFFO/payout

As a consequence of inflated costs, the AFFO payout ratio has reached the level of just above 100%. This automatically raises question whether SELF will be able to sustain the above average dividend yield.

My argument is that it can, due to several reasons:

The most recent quarter already resulted in a positive growth for the underlying AFFOs. And this goes in line with what the management communicated in the Q1 , 2019 that the Company will return to profitable growth track during the following quarters this year. In Q2, 2019 , the management once again confirmed a continued strong cash flow growth, indicating no signs of a slowdown. In the first half of 2020, SELF expects to complete a 16.5 thousand SF climate-controlled units. Once these units will be established, the Company will immediately experience a solid boost in the revenues. More importantly, the bottom-line effect should be much more profound due to the high margin business in which the units will be operated. As mentioned previously, the Company seeks profitable opportunities to grow via acquisitions. In order to make somewhat meaningful steps in this field, the Company must have a super strong balance sheet. And this is the case with SELF – its debt to asset ratio stand at 39%, which gives enough room to lever the balance sheet in exchange for bigger cash flows and more diversified portfolio. The access to $ 10 million liquidity coupled with strong balance sheet is truly a great combo. Think this way, if SELF used all of the $ 10 million of revolving credit line, its real estate assets would expand by ~ 20%. Namely, the likelihood of seeing SELF`s cash flows grow thanks to acquired properties is very high. Hence, the AFFO coverage should improve accordingly. Last but not least, the industry in which SELF operates is providing beneficial tail-winds for the long-term cash flow growth. The self-storage industry is forecasted to expand at CAGR of 2.8% until 2022. This is mainly driven by a favorable demographic trends as the Millennials increasingly prefer renting, flexibility and smaller living space that ultimately favor usage of self-storage. The Baby Boomers continue to downsize as well requiring extra self-storage space to put the unnecessary stuff.

The bottom line

Essentially, SELF provides a great opportunity for a dividend investor who is willing to find a high yielding REIT with the underlying cash flows stemming from a countercyclical industry as self-storage. The ~ 5.6% dividend yield offers current income that is approximately 40% above what the self-storage peers is offering.

While the current AFFO payout ratio seems risky, the future guidance coupled with already identified ways reaching strong cash flow growth clearly mitigate risk of suffering a dividend cut. Plus, the healthy balance sheet allows SELF to easily exploit its $ 10 million liquidity option leading to an additional cash flow stimulus in the future periods.

For any investor who is contemplating on going long on SELF, the probability of receiving capital appreciation gains is limited. The current trailing P/FFO multiple trades at 20x, which is 10% below the sector average. However, one should not count on the multiple convergence to its peers since market will view the ~ $ 39 million market cap Company as risky investment until it reaches somewhat meaningful size.

Finally, an investment in SELF should be seriously considered if your goal is to get a stable stream of current income that is not expected to decrease as the business cycle plunges. Yet, if your goal is to get some capital appreciation returns on top of a high yield, then other opportunities should be explored.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.