Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - October 20, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California retains its place at the top of the best performer list this week. The stock made an impressive gain of over 7% during trading on Tuesday and managed to retain most of that gain throughout the week.

Last week we noted a minor recovery in the stock but it was difficult to distinguish between deal speculation and general market increases. Despite there being no new deal news, the stock rose an impressive 6.23% or $0.42 to $5.46 against an $8.00 offer price from Illumina (ILMN). That still leaves a simple spread of 46.52%. With two impressive weeks worth of returns, we would expect to see some news released soon. The stock has some way to go before we reinstate our active arbitrage strategy. For the time being, we maintain our position.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers also produced a strong performance this week. The stock climbed throughout the week despite there being little news. A report highlighting the Refinitiv U.S. Retail and Restaurant Q3 earnings index is expected to rise 2.5% did little to dampen the momentum of Red Robin. Despite the stock having the "lowest EPS growth estimate in the sector", the stock managed to rise 2.74% to $31.95 against an offer price of $40 from Vintage Capital.

We noted last week that we had initiated our active arbitrage strategy at these depressed levels. As the floor price for this stock appears to get lower and lower, thus increasing the downside, we were happy to trade out of part of our position already for a quick short-term profit. As previously stated, we will be looking to buy back on any weakness or sell out more of our position should the stock continue to rise. Should there be any significant deal news we stand ready to alter this approach as necessary.

Zayo (ZAYO)

Zayo made a rare appearance in the best performers this week. The stock climbed 1.12% to $34.33 against an offer price of $35 from Digital Colony. This gives a simple spread of 1.95%. This deal is expected to close in the first half of next year. Although we expect the deal to close significantly earlier than that expected date, the attractiveness of this spread has severely diminished following this week's rise.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX)

Ra Pharmaceuticals appeared in the largest movers for the first time since the announcement of its takeover by UCB SA (OTCPK:UCBJF) on October 10. The stock suffered a large decline on Friday to finish the week down 0.64% at $46.24. This spread is offering 3.81% and the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020. However, target management is on board with the deal and there should be no regulatory surprises in the closing of the deal. Thus, an annualized return is looking rather attractive at around 9%. During the week, there was a flurry of legal investigations launched into the deal as well as Form 4 - Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities filings. However, there was no additional news surrounding the actual state of the deal. We suspect there was a case profit taking by existing shareholders who wish to bank their profits without waiting for consummation of the deal. The premium offered for this takeover was in the region of 100%. Despite the large potential downside, we like this deal and will actively seek to initiate a position in the stock in the coming week.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

Despite a decline on Friday, the broader market continued its upward trajectory. The primary driver was the start of earnings season and an initial set of positive results from selected banks. On the negative side, U.S. retail sales disappointed whilst the IMF lowered its forecast for global growth. For the first time in recent memory the U.S. - China trade dispute took a back seat. However, volatility is expected to reappear as discussions continue. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up 0.62% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) also had a positive week. By Friday, the MNA ETF was up 0.47%. (You can read our analysis of the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 12 advances and 6 declines this week with 0 non-movers. There were two cash positions last week as the index did not have sufficient candidates to monitor. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com improved 0.55% and the dispersion of returns was 1.57%. This is consistent with the level experienced over the medium term 3-month and long-term averages. The positive performance of the portfolio was attributed to the performances of PACB, RRGB despite the decline in RARX.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 6.46% and thus remains reasonably high. The T20 portfolio now has 19 deals and 1 vacant spot filled by cash. The portfolio (details available from the Merger Arbitrage Limited website) continues to be affected by spreads connected to the U.S. China trade negotiations. This is because many smaller deals with straightforward closing conditions have successfully closed over the previous weeks and exited the investment universe. The PACB simple spread continues to be the largest and remains above 46%.

Merger Arbitrage Strategy

We have spoken a lot recently about the lack of new deals and opportunities in cash merger arbitrage. This has manifested itself in the form of an incomplete complement of deals in the T20 portfolio. Ra Pharma (RARX) announced its takeover by UCB SA (OTCPK:UCBJF) and has given us a glimmer of hope in this area. In light of this situation, we have cautioned investors not to make a trade they are not comfortable with just because there is a lack of alternative opportunities.

However, to this end, we do consider hostile takeovers as viable investments. Deals such as RRGB where an offer has been made and is public knowledge are as valid as a friendly takeover. Clearly, the risk is higher and this is often reflected in the spread, but they are a valid form of merger arbitrage.

What we would like to caution investors upon is the strategy of pre-arbing. As a personal preference, we do not consider this as merger arbitrage. This is where investors speculate on a takeover occurring. This may be buying a depressed stock with some unique technology, or maybe following a rumor. Often, rumors from a reliable source do indeed prove to be true. However, we view this strategy as outside of our remit and involving unnecessary risk in addition to those we discuss here. Investors are thoroughly encouraged to FULLY investigate this type of strategy should it be one they wish to pursue in the absence of other more traditional routes.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

