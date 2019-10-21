Temenos: Embracing The Digital Banking Trend

Overview

Dubbed as the Swiss' Oracle, Temenos (OTCPK:TMSNY) was founded in 1993 as a company providing software solutions to banks and financial institutions. Temenos currently serves 3,000 customers in over 150 countries. Shares were down by ~15% to ~$144.8 per share about a week after its Q3 earnings call. The company's miss on revenue, driven by the soft MEA sales, appears to be the major headwind this time around.

We think that Temenos' overall fundamental picture is very solid nonetheless. In a highly regulated industry characterized by high switching cost yet long sales cycle, Temenos has consistently proven itself to be the key digital transformation partner for top banks and financial institutions. Some of the well-known banks, such as UBS (NYSE:UBS), ABN Amro (OTCPK:ABNRY), and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC), are using Temenos T24 software for their daily core banking operations. Going forward, we have a strong belief in Temenos' vision to be the leader in digital banking. Its recent acquisition of Kony, a US-based digital SaaS banking software for ~$560 million, is just one of a few recent strategic moves towards that.

Banking software industry landscape

Within the greater industry landscape, Temenos is the largest pure-play company that focuses on building only banking and financial software. This is also the reason why we like the stock. It has a partner-competitor relationship with firms like Oracle (ORCL), SAP (SAP), or Accenture (ACN). Banks can either adopt Temenos' product indirectly (as a result of the recommendations from its third-party consultants such as Accenture or Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF)) or directly. Though it is an IT consulting firm, Accenture has also entered the financial software market. Accenture's core banking software, for instance, competes head-to-head with Temenos' core banking product, T24. On a similar note, Temenos also partners with Oracle to enhance its overall core banking product offering from the database infrastructure standpoint, though Oracle also has its own offering. While most of the solutions in the market today are only available as an on-premise offering, Temenos' recent acquisition of Kony will allow it to provide a SaaS solution in its digital banking segment. Based on Gartner's research, Temenos is highly rated among its competitors, wherein it receives a 3.8/4 rating and 55 reviews. Oracle, on the other hand, receives a 3.9/4 rating and 64 reviews overall.

Strong product strategy and digital banking demand creating the catalyst

Among its peers, which include the likes of SAP, Oracle, or Accenture, Temenos appears to grow the fastest. While most of its competitors have only grown by high single digits in recent times, Temenos has grown by ~12.6% YoY as of Q3 2018. Temenos also expects to finish the FY 2019 with a ~17% YoY growth. As the company claimed, digital, regulatory, and cost pressures have been driving the demand for its solutions in recent times. Temenos has been moving rapidly to address these demands through its model-bank solution and enhancements of its core products. In FY 2019 alone, it has so far made three strategic acquisitions of companies in big data, AI, and SaaS sectors to further its objective.

In the last few years, the rise of digital and mobile-only banks, such as Ally (NYSE:ALLY) in the US or Chime in the UK, has increased the competitive pressure on the traditional banks. DBS and Chase (NYSE:JPM), for instance, have come up with Digibank and Finn respectively to enhance their digital banking experiences. With so many banking activities, such as basic account opening, payments, or wealth management to be done online, the demand for a solution like Temenos will naturally increase in the future. In responding to these demands, Temenos' product strategies have been solid. It should expect to increase its agility in rolling out digital transformation solutions for its clients by leveraging cloud technology. This was enabled by Kony's acquisition. Temenos' existing AI platform will also be enhanced by its recent AI acquisition, Logical Glue, to provide more automated decision-making across payments or wealth management use cases. These use cases include Robo-advisor, intelligent pricing, product recommendation, real-time fraud detection, or debt collections.

Given a relatively busy fiscal year in 2019 due to M&A activities, we expect Temenos to start firing on all cylinders across all key growth areas starting in FY 2020. The company's ' recent promising activities in its product strategy, which includes its acquisitions, have also boosted the overall confidence to see it finishes FY 2020 with its first billion-dollar mark on revenue.

Valuation

When it comes to valuation, Temenos trades at twice as much premium in terms of P/E as its peers, which includes SAP, Accenture, and Oracle. Several key factors are affecting such an outlook.

(Source: Author, through data compiled from Seeking Alpha)

From the quantitative standpoint, we believe that Temenos' historically stronger growth rate and net margin relative to its peers have justified part of the premium. In the last three years, we see how the company has grown more than two times faster than the rest. We think that its focus on providing banking software has played a role in achieving this level of growth. Oracle and SAP, for instance, provide various other ERP and database applications across other industries outside financial. Accenture, on the other hand, is also more well-known for its consulting services than its software products.

(Source: Temenos' Q3 earnings call slide)

Furthermore, Temenos' improving sales cycle and a recurring portion of its software revenue will drive the expected ~17% YoY growth in FY 2020. The other part of the premium valuation is justified through the company's qualitative strength. We believe these key strengths to be its innovative mindset and deep domain expertise. In our view, Temenos' deep domain expertise has allowed it to gain a strong reputation and trust, which results in a relatively shorter sales cycle. Ultimately, its deep industry knowledge has also enabled Temenos to quickly identify the upcoming trends and ride the wave, as we saw in its recent R&D and M&A activities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TMSNY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.