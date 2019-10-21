What's Ahead For Chesapeake Energy After The Opportunistic Exchange

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) management announced an opportunistic exchange of debt for shares of stock. When looking at the debt, this exchange appears anti-dilutive at current stock pricing. Yet, it still could have handed the bondholder a profit depending upon the price of the bonds purchased.

On the one hand, such an exchange points out the relatively heavy debt load compared to recently reported cash flows. On the other hand, this exchange when combined with the merger at the beginning of the year positions the company for a better future ahead. Such exchanges can turn the attitude of Mr. Market sour on the common stock as the market anticipates more debt for equity exchanges. On the other hand, this management is just as likely to make another acquisition that would be accretive from the start.

The debt exchange for equity brought Franklin Advisors on board as a major shareholder. Depending upon which funds received the common shares, Franklin may or may not seek to dispose of the common shares in the near future. Those funds that keep the common shares for the long term would constitute a professional viewpoint that the company has a decent future. Many of the Franklin Advisor funds are known to be relatively management friendly. In fact, Chesapeake Energy management commented that the party to this exchange believed in the future of Chesapeake Energy. If that turns out to be true, it would count as a huge vote of confidence in company management.

While Mr. Market has as usual discounted some of the worst possible outcomes into the current price of the stock, there are some very possible decent outcomes in the future. The debt load just decreased roughly 5% in one transaction. Meanwhile, the earlier acquisition of the Eagle Ford properties should ensure a decent increase in the percent of oil production for the foreseeable future. Clearly, management is finally able to make visible progress towards a viable future as an investment-grade company. The current transaction may warn that the company's common stock is still fairly speculative. But that steady progress points to an above-average hope that this speculation should succeed where many other comparable speculative investments constitute uphill battles (to say the least).

The approximately $35 million of (mostly) interest and a small amount of preferred dividends saved will basically be an after-tax addition to the quarterly reported income. Since the balance sheet leverage has clearly not worked to the advantage of shareholders, the lower projected leverage should constitute "a good thing" for shareholders.

This management has performed a near miracle in keeping Chesapeake Energy out of bankruptcy. Should bankruptcy have occurred in the past when things were much more dire, then common shareholders would have been wiped out completely. The fact that common shareholders still have a decent stake in the company demonstrates the tenacity of this management in the face of considerable challenges.

Those accomplishments also augur well for the future of the company. This company has an executive compensation plan (like many competitors) that rewards top management with shares of stock. The past troubles ensured that most of those incentives were worthless because the stock price fell as the bad news pile up. Now, this management should begin to reap the benefits of past efforts.

Strategy

Management is also changing operations for the better as the financial reorganization proceeds.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Slides

Operating improvements definitely helped. But the largest future benefit appears to come from the rising percentage of oil production in the mix. That rising percentage appears to have the most visible impact on the per barrel operating margin shown above.

Overall production probably will not increase that much because management intends to spend within cash flow and that cash flow comes from largely natural gas production.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Slides

Management is expected to report continuing improvements. The continuing improvements for the recently acquired Brazos acreage should continue to be especially significant. But the Powder River Basin is also materially important to the future of the company. Recently, the company drilled a Niobrara well. That interval has long been a production interval target for many companies. Evidently, the technology now allows some experimentation for profitable production well designs.

Similarly, the emphasis on the Eagle Ford interval receives all the coverage. But much of this acreage has stacked plays. In a decade, several other intervals could be receiving much of the coverage. The future profitability of this acreage is, therefore, a little more "foggy" than the market would prefer. But there appears to be a long list of future opportunities as long as technology continues to improve.

In the meantime, the emphasis on oil and related liquids acreage should enable this company to materially improve financial results and balance sheet ratios. Costs are still a concern as the Powder River Basin acreage costs (for example) still appear to be comfortably above other low cost producers followed by the author. Yet, the margin on production sold now appears to be coming into range with neighboring producers.

Summary

For years, the market gave Chesapeake Energy a "pass" on its major problems. The stock consistently overestimated the ability of management to solve problems and "right the ship". Now management has finally overcome the large majority of challenges and eliminated bankruptcy as a concern. However, the feelings of the market appear to be catching up with the dire situation a few years back and projecting that situation into the future.

There could be a material sale of non-core acreage when the price is right to facilitate the repayment of debt. Another acquisition of a low debt company with decent acreage for stock would be another solid possibility. But the immediate crises that management calmly handled for years now appear to be over. The current challenges have some time or flexibility for management to handle. This management is very unlikely to allow a crisis situation to develop.

Mr. Market should be speculating on the future accomplishments of a management that pulled a major company from a near certain death spiral. Many managements when faced with the challenges of this company a few years back would have just given up and filed for reorganization. This is one of very few managements that put together a viable plan to save common shareholders some equity.

This management now has considerable assets to work with. Therefore, much more visible accomplishments should be in the future for shareholders. The time to take advantage and be patient is when the market worries over problems that no longer exist. That appears to be the current situation. As part of a basket of well-chosen speculative stocks, the common shares are a good candidate to outperform the market in the years ahead.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Chesapeake Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that are not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy more CHK at any time.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.