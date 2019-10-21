Amcon Distributing: A Beaten Down Wholesale Distributor Trading Near Liquidation Value With 30% Upside

The core business is robust and the management has taken aggressive actions to turn around an underperforming segment.

Background

AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) is an unfollowed nano-cap stock; the company operates in two distinct business segments: wholesale distribution and natural food/supplement retailing. As a wholesale distributor, the company is a middleman between well-known cigarette/confectionery manufacturers and convenience stores ('c-stores') and has six distribution centers located mostly in the Midwest and South. The wholesale business of the company is, by its nature, very stable due to the low-priced and frequently needed products it deals with. As a health food retailer, the company sells fresh and local-made products in the South under brand names Chamberlin's Natural Foods, Akin's Natural Foods, and Earth Origins Market.

What happened?

In late July and early August, e-cigarettes/vaping related health issues got heavy coverage in the media and the NACS, an association representing convenience stores, had above headlines as cigarette sales represent a large part of total sales in these stores. As a result, the publicly traded wholesale distributors, including DIT, were sold/shorted heavily and beaten down to unreasonable levels.

Downside is limited by $67.5/share in Tangible Book Value

For conservatism, TBV is composed of only current assets that are easy to liquidate including finished wholesale distribution and retail health food inventories and accounts receivables. (In addition to the stated balance sheet, owned real estate is understated.)

In FY2018, DIT reported earnings of $5.38 per share; and in 2019, without Q4, the company already surpassed the previous year and earned $7.15 per share. DIT operates in a stable wholesale distribution business where end-customers are mostly convenience stores, like 7-Eleven, that sell low-priced and daily-needed products. In the US, there are ~150000 such stores, and ~60% of them are run by 'independent single store owners' who own 10 or fewer stores. (FY2016 10-K, p. 18) This makes the space extremely resilient to any rapid changes.

As a result, we value DIT shares by taking normalized earnings over the past 5 years starting with FY2018. This brings us to $6.6/per share. (Even though the company is exceeding this figure in FY2019, for conservatism, we will use it.)

Why value DIT using P/E instead of EV/EBITDA given DLA carries debt?

Investors likely consider DIT to have a heavy debt load. While it is somewhat true, we believe it is best to look at net debt against working capital for a company like DIT because the debt is used to simply improve the working capital of the company. In the third quarter 10-Q (p. 12), the company had this to say about its debt:

The amount available for use on the Facility at any given time is subject to a number of factors including eligible accounts receivable and inventory balances that fluctuate day-to-day. Based on our collateral and loan limits as defined in the Facility agreement, the credit limit of the Facility at June 2019 was $69.5 million, of which $32.1 million was outstanding, leaving $37.4 million available. At June 2019, the revolving portion of the company's Facility balance bore interest based on the bank's prime rate and various short-term LIBOR rate elections made by the company. The average interest rate was 4.57% at June 2019. For the nine months ended June 2019, our peak borrowings under the Facility were $46.8 million, and our average borrowings and average availability under the Facility were $29.6 million and $39.5 million, respectively.

Risks

The largest risk we see in the short term is the negative attitude of the market towards companies associated with the tobacco industry. We believe this risk is mitigated by the current low tangible book value. In addition, since this is a ~$50MM Market Cap company, there is a liquidity risk inherently present in the stock. This is partly buffered as we see an increasing level of activity around the stock in recent weeks and days.

The long-term risk is that the retail arm of the business is caught up in a fierce competition and is depressing the margins. If the management waits long enough, the segment might cause more unnecessary damage. That said, we are highly encouraged by the recent bold actions taken by the management to close down a number of underperforming stores. Moreover, since the management has the skin in the game, owning ~60% shares outstanding, we believe the interests of shareholders and the management are perfectly aligned in this case.

Valuation

As reasoned above, we use a P/normalized earnings and P/TBV valuation matrix.

In our base-case scenario, DIT shares are worth at least TBV (without any long-term assets) of ~$67.5 per share since all inventories are finished goods and turned over ~20x annually. This number gives us a ~2% downside from the current share price of ~$69.0. Over the next 18 months, it is safe to assume that DIT can deliver earnings power of ~$6.6 - 8.00 per share. Assuming a conservative 14x multiple on the low end of that range, DIT is worth $92.4/share. As a result, we see an upside in DIT shares of ~$90.0 for a ~30% return.

Conclusion

Based on the DIT's asymmetric risk/reward profile with ~30% upside and ~2% downside to a near liquidation value, we think patient value investors can earn differentiated positive returns with well below average risk by owning DIT shares over the next ~18 months as e-cigarette/vaping's current hype cools down (no stranger to the tobacco industry) and the market realizes the fair value of the unreasonably beaten-down stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.