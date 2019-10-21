The REIT Royal Flush: 5 A-Rated REITs You Want In Your Hand

Our systematic approach allows us to evaluate REITs in which the highest quality names that are scored and then screened for value.

I have hand-picked the A-rated REITs that I consider to be the best companies to have within an intelligent REIT portfolio.

Within the REIT sector, and specifically the publicly-traded REITs, most have cleaned up their balance sheets since the last recession.

Ever played poker?

If you have, you know the kind of cards you need and the ones you can use anyway given the right set of circumstances.

Then there are the kind of cards you want: the ones that line up perfectly into unbeatable or almost unbeatable hands.

For instance, you're not going to say no to a straight flush. That’s when you’ve not only got five cards all in the same suite, but they’re all sequential too.

That’s a big deal. You might as well bet the whole house if you’ve got one of those.

The only thing that can beat you is a straight flush with a higher high card… or a royal flush, where you’ve got kings and queens in the house: an ace, king, queen, jack, and 10, to be precise.

What are the odds of getting that? Well, according to online-gambling.com, you’ve got a one in 40,000 chance of hitting that jackpot.

So unless you’re playing a whole lot of poker, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of deal.

That’s one of the big differences between playing poker (or any kind of gambling) and investing. I know people like to draw comparisons between the two. And I do understand why, especially when you factor in how poker isn’t just a game of luck.

But you can find a good hand a whole lot easier in the markets.

That’s not to say it’s easy, per se. You do have to do your research, and quite a good bit of it at that. Yet the odds of coming out ahead are significantly higher nonetheless.

Here’s another difference: It’s not a competition, where you have to lose in order for someone else to win. Or vice versa. When you find the right companies to invest in, it’s a partnership, not a competition.

You give them your money to run their businesses, and they make that money grow.

Hopefully by a lot.

The Perfect REIT Hand

In the case of REITs, it gets even better. Because in that case, you give them your money to better run their businesses, they make that money grow… and they give you a sizable dividend on the side.

That’s how it’s supposed to be, anyway. Admittedly, REITs, like poker hands, do come in various rankings.

There are those that are struggling with only a slight chance of playing out well. There are those that should net you decent and even sizable returns.

And then there are those arrangements almost guaranteed to rake in a whole lot of dough. The REITs below fall into that latter category: my royal flush, as it were.

Unless the rules change drastically, I don’t see any higher hands coming my way anytime soon.

Within the REIT sector, and specifically the public REITs, most have cleaned up their balance sheets since the last recession. This gives them a competitive advantage versus their private counterparts, and over the last few years a number of REITs have moved into the A-rated arena.

Remember that a credit rating is an assessment of the riskiness of a REIT’s debt—issued and provided by one of three primary rating agencies: Moody’s Investor Services, Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Rating Services.

While it is not a perfect measurement of risk for equity investors, I have found it to be a good indicator of a REIT’s risk, providing greater clarity about a REIT’s ability to grow value through access to low-cost capital.

The rating agencies evaluate a REIT’s credit based on two primary criteria: business risk of its operations— basically how risky is the income from its properties—and financial strength—a REIT’s balance sheet strength including its leverage and liquidity.

These top A-rated REITs are what I consider to be best cards to own and within our REIT coverage universe, there are ten REITs rated A or higher by S&P. Out of these ten names, I have hand-picked the A-rated REITs that I consider to be the best companies to have within an intelligent REIT portfolio.

Federal Realty (FRT) is rated 4.558 in our R.I.N.O. (REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized) model with a P/FFO of 21.7x (5-year average is 24.3x). Given the fact that the company screens high in the R.I.N.O. scorecard with a cheap valuation signals that the company could be an attractive buy today.

Being an A-rated REIT (with $1 billion undrawn on the credit facility) with strong free cash flow (over $160 million over the next 12 months factoring in the dividend) means that the company has an attractive growth profile in which it can effectively self-fund growth and generate predictable dividend growth.

Also, Federal Realty’s fortress balance sheet is why it was one of 13 REITs that avoided cutting or suspending its dividend during the Financial Crisis. Today the average REIT’s debt/EBITDA ratio is down from 8.5 during the Financial Crisis to 6.3, but FRT’s is 5.1, lower than during the Great Recession (it was 5.5 back then). Its interest coverage ratio is 4.4, far above the median REIT’s 3.1.

Federal Realty has delivered 6% CAGR FFO/share growth over the past decade as well as since 2003 (7% growth over the past 52 years). In August the company hiked its dividend for the 52nd consecutive year, a period that has included various recessions and global and domestic political shocks. This is a testament to the supreme safety of the dividend (yielding 3.04%).

Shares have returned +19.7% year-to-date, but we still believe it’s an attractive time to buy shares. Analysts forecast FFO growth of 5% in 2020 and 6% in 2021 (source: FAST Graphs) and we have modeled shares to return 12% to 15% over the next twelve months. That’s what I call a solid “ace in the hole”. Maintain: Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) is rated 3.675 in our R.I.N.O. (REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized) model with a P/FFO of 27.6x (5-year average is 21.2x). This is an indication that this high-quality REIT is “priced for perfection”.

This A-rated REIT that recently reported Q3-19 earnings, that were most impressive. The company said that its cash same-store NOI growth was 4.3% for the quarter and it opted to increase the bottom end of cash same-store NOI guidance by 25 basis points (now expects a range of 4.75% to 5%).

The company said it was also revising midpoint core FFO per share growth for the full year by $0.03 and narrowing the range to between $3.30 and $3.32 per share. Over the past five years, Prologis’ growth has been exceptional with a CAGR of almost 12%, while de-levering from 27% to 18%.

As one would expect, Prologis maintains a “fortress” balance sheet with significant investment capacity ($11.7 billion of liquidity). During Q3-19 the company issued $2.8 billion of debt primarily in euro at a weighted average fixed interest rate of under 1% and a weighted average term of more than 14 years. Talking about low cost of capital advantage.

Also, fundamentals appear healthy: In the U.S., historically low vacancy in the mid 4% range, with supply and demand balanced at 75 million square feet each. Europe is also solid with 2019 rent growth forecasted as the “highest in more than a decade”. And in Japan Fundamentals in Japan vacancy rates are “less than 3%”.

One of the reasons that Prologis does not score as well within our R.I.N.O. model is because the company cut its dividend in 2009 (from $2.00 to $1.12) and it took a few years for dividend growth to climb (increased in 2014). However, since the last recession, the company has done an excellent job of improving leverage metrics and growing FFO/share (averaging ~5% in 5 years).

Year-to-date shares have returned a whopping 55% making the valuation out of sight. Analysts forecast more modest growth in 2020 and 2021 of 6% to 7% respectively. While we would like to hold this card, we will unfortunately have to wait for a better entry point. Maintain: Hold

Source: FAST Graphs

AvalonBay (AVB) is rated 3.890 in our R.I.N.O. (REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized) model with a P/FFO of 23.8x (5-year average is 23.9x). This is an indication that this high-quality REIT is “soundly valued” so let’s take a closer look to see how this A-rated REIT could fit within our portfolio.

Starting with the balance sheet, AvalonBay has strong credit metrics that include Net-Debt-to-Core EBITDare of 4,8x (peer average is 5.3x) and unencumbered NOI of 93% (peer average is 77%). The company also has manageable debt maturities of 9.3 years (peer average is 7.2 years).

The company also owns some of the highest-quality apartments in the U.S., with a focus on coastal markets such as New England, New York, New Jersey, Mid-Atlantic, Pacific Northwest, and Northern/Southern California.

The company has produced above average core FFO growth of 8.3% annually over ten years (peer average is 5.5%) and 7.6% over five years (peer average is 6.5%). That translates into meaningful dividend growth in which AvalonBay has average 5.1% average annual dividend growth over five years (peer average is 1.9%) and 6.6% over five years (peer average is 5.9%).

Year-to-date Avalon Bay has returned an impressive 29% (annual 19% total return since the bottom of the last recession). We also should acknowledge the fact that AvalonBay has never cut its dividend, although the company did not increase the dividend from 2008 – 2011.

We would like to own shares in AvalonBay “when the price is right” but for now we’ll sit on the sidelines and wait for a better entry point. Currently shares trade at 25% above our Fair Value range and we believe a HOLD is justified.

Source: FAST Graphs

Realty Income (O) is an A-rated company that is one of the most popular “sleep well at night” REITs. The company is rated 4.404 in our R.I.N.O. (REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized) model with a P/FFO of 24.4x (5-year average is 19.1x). This is an indication that this high-quality SWAN is “soundly valued”, perhaps even “priced for perfection”.

Of course, the real secret sauce behind Realty Income is the company’s low cost of capital advantage: debt is 99.7% fixed rate, with an average bond duration of 8.1 years and average borrowing cost of 3.9%. To grow profits, the company is guiding for about $3.3 billion in acquisitions this year, which, outside of major acquisitions of other REITs, would be its largest growth year in history (nearly double 2016's record amount).

Keep in mind that the only time in history when Realty Income was more overvalued was in late July 2016, when the 10-year yield bottomed at 1.36% post-Brexit, and the "yield chasing bond alternative" crowd went nuts paying 25.2x FFO. Yet shares have returned 29% year-to-date, putting this particular SWAN in a category that could be worthy of trimming (which we have done quite a bit).

I will continue to own shares in this blue-chip alternative, recognizing that the dominant net lease REIT has superior scale to go along with its superior cost of capital. While the 3.4% yield may seem paltry to the high-yield folks, I recognize that there’s an extremely strong case to be made that the dividend will keep growing for the foreseeable future.

More so, I have an attractive cost basis and it will be hard for me to find an alternative that has the same predictable path to profits. As tempting as it may be to cash in my chips, I must remember that I am investing for the long-haul and my ultimate “sleep well at night” recipe is to build a bullet-proof REIT portfolio that generates very stable returns through multiple economic cycles. (Realty Income has generated ~22% per year for me since my first investment).

Source: FAST Graphs

Simon Property Group (SPG) is the last card in the Royal Flush writeup and the only Strong Buy. This A-rated REIT is rated 4.318 in our R.I.N.O. (REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized) model with a P/FFO of 12.4x (5-year average is 19.0x). This is an indication that this high-quality SWAN is a screaming Strong Buy.

I’m sure some of you may be calling Simon the “Joker Card” but I see no logic in that since the company has impeccable balance sheet with an interest coverage ratio that is more than three times what its creditors require, and more than 150% the level that's considered safe for the mall REIT sector. The company’s credit ratios are not just safe by mall REIT standards, but among the best in the entire sector.

Simon's balance sheet is now so strong that it was recently able to take advantage of near-record low-interest rates by refinancing $3.5 billion in debt, including $1.25 billion in 30-year bonds at a 3.25% interest rate. To generate impressive investment spreads, the company has a $1.7 billion redevelopment pipeline that it’s planning to complete by 2021 that’s expected to generate 8% returns on investment.

With $6.8 billion of liquidity and $1.5 billion in annual retained cash flow, Simon is a “cash cow” if there ever is one. More importantly, the lower the share price goes, the faster FFO/share grows, courtesy of improved lease spreads and ever more profitable buybacks.

Riddle me this?

Show me another S&P 500 A-rated REIT that’s yielding 5.6% right now (with an impressive payout ratio of just 69%).

The “Joker Cards” belong to Macerich (MAC) – yielding 10.95% (payout ratio of 102% based on AFFO) – and Washington Prime (WPG) – yielding 24.5% (payout ratio is 135% based on AFFO). These two “sucker yields” could get rocked in a few weeks when J.C. Penney (JCP) announces Q3-19 earnings.

I’ll stick with safety – dividend safety that is – and Simon ranks high on our quality list with an impressive track record of dividend growth (~7% over the last 5 years). Given the current valuation (12.4x P/FFO) we believe that shares could return 20-25% over the next twelve months. And for that reason, we maintain our Strong Buy conviction for this A-rated REIT.

Source: FAST Graphs

In closing...

History has shown that owning shares in high-quality stocks purchased at a margin of safety is the secret to wealth-building. At iREIT, we purposely developed a quality-rating model to screen for the highest-quality REITs based on a number of metrics.

Our systematic approach allows us to evaluate REITs in which the highest quality names that are scored and then screened for value. Recognizing that the dependability of dividends is a big reason people invest in REITs (yield chasing serves as nothing but a distraction) we consider a portfolio of high-quality stocks the most intelligent blueprint for sleeping well at night. As Howard Marks reminds us,

“When you boil it all down, it’s the investors job to intelligently bear risk for profit. Doing it well is what separates the best from the rest”.

Source: iREIT

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, FRT, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.