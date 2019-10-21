Jack Henry: Tailwinds To Continue In 2020, But Bearish On Valuation

Despite expected solid growth rates across the company's verticals, we see the current PE multiple of 39x (on 2020 earnings) as meaningfully above the peer group.

Basic Business/Product Analysis

Founded in 1976, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. With more than 9,000 clients (largely financial institutions), the company’s services include processing transactions and automating business processes. Specifically, JKHY operates through three business brands. First, there is Jack Henry Banking, which is a provided of data processing systems for community banks, supporting both in-house and outsourced operating platforms. Second, there is Symitar, a provider of data processing for credit unions. Third, ProfitStars provides financial performances, online and mobile, as well as payments solutions to non-core customers of Jack Henry.

Valuation:

We see JKHY shares as meaningfully overvalued. Even when we apply our best case scenarios for the growth rates of Jack Henry Banking, Symitar, and ProfitStars, we still come up only with a 31x PE multiple on 2020 earnings. When we apply it to out 2020 PE estimate of $3.69, we get the target price of $114. We do not see structural issues with the company; rather, our call is entirely valuation-based, since companies, like Fidelity National Information Services and Fiserv, Jack Henry's direct competitors, trade at much more conservative multiples.

Key Thoughts and Tailwinds:

To reiterate: our bearish thesis is not driven by any structural problems at Jack Henry. In fact, we believe that the company's core competencies are growing at the same rates as FIS and FISV. Therefore, our fairly optimistic assessments of the segments below should not be seen as contradictory to our target price, since the latter is entirely valuation-based. Specifically, our key thoughts and tailwinds for 2020 are as follows:

Bill Pay and Mobile: We expect both segments to grow around 3-4% Y/Y in 2020, driven by growth in the iPay Consumer Bill product, which is a strong contributor to the recurring revenue for the company, as well as by Banno Mobile product that, according to our estimates, should see its growth accelerate from 3% Y/Y in 2019 to 4.5% Y/Y in 2020.

Card Services: Our industry checks indicate that the ATM activity should see mid-upper single digit growth in the United States in 2020, which is a solid tailwind for the Card Services segment at Jack Henry. In addition, debit and fraud management should both be strong for the company. Overall, we may see as much as 7% Y/Y revenue growth for JKHY in 2020.

Processing Solutions: We are modeling about 10.5% Y/Y revenue growth in processing solutions in 2020, driven mainly by Enterprise Payment Solutions, though Commercial Lending Solutions has also meaningfully expanded in recent quarters, mainly on the real estate end.

Outsourcing Services: We estimate approximately 5% Y/Y revenue growth from the bank clients and about 3% Y/Y growth from the credit unions, as this recurring revenue stream (due to the multi-year nature of contracts) should remain fairly in line with what we’ve been seeing in 2018-19.

R&D Expenses: We expect approximately 20% decline in Research & Development expenses in 2020, mainly driven by less work around bill and mobile. These savings should help boost the EPS by approximately 3-4 cents, depending on the share count.

Buyback Slowdown?: We will be looking for more commentary regarding buybacks in 2020. While we are not implying that the company may decelerate or hold share repurchases next year, we haven’t received much clarity regarding specific numbers or specific percentages of free cash flows. We believe that more clarity is necessary either during this call or after 4Q.

Risks to Jack Henry

We see the following three core risks to our thesis.

Consolidation in the financial services industry, which has actually been prevalent over the previous decade: it could definitely hurt JKHY's revenue by decreasing the number of clients.

Cyber attacks can disrupt Jack Henry’s delivery of services since its operations depend on receiving, storing, processing, and transmitting sensitive information. Because of that, cyber attacks could create costly litigations for the company.

A heightened regulatory environment in the financial services industry, such as the Dodd-Frank account, could create financial burdens for Jack Henry. In addition, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) may enact further regulations that target the way JKHY conducts business and force the company to enact additional controls.

Risks to Short Thesis

We believe there are two core risks to our short thesis:

1) Since our thesis is entirely valuation-based, we believe that a contraction in the JKHY's multiple (could be for market/macro reasons) is the key risk to the thesis. If over the next twelve months the JKHY multiple comes down to more comps-equivalent levels, our thesis would no longer be relevant.

2) Second, if revenue growth suddenly accelerates by 150-250 bps in 2020, then Jack Henry's multiple would become more justifiable and we would re-evaluate our Short thesis.

Conclusion:

It's not often that we present a short thesis solely based on valuation (usually, there are some structural issues with the company or immediate/medium-term headwinds). However, in this case, we see a basically healthy company that is getting ahead of itself in terms of its multiple. Our recommendation, therefore, would be to consider this a viable short for short-term investors, and for long-term investors (either short or long), we recommend to watch JKHY shares closely and see what happens to its multiple. Once the multiple comes down to more realistic levels, it is possible that the stock becomes attractive to long buyers as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.