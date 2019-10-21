IPO Update: Oyster Point Pharma Readies $85 Million IPO

The IPO may be worth considering for long-term hold life science investors with at least a 12 - 18 month hold time frame.

OYST has a potential mid-2020 catalyst when it expects topline readout from its lead candidate's Phase 3 trial.

The firm is developing treatments for various eye conditions.

Oyster Point Pharma has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) intends to raise $85 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The company is advancing drug treatments for certain eye conditions.

OYST has a potential upside catalyst in mid-2020 and the IPO appears reasonably valued, so for life science investors with a hold timeframe of at least 12 to 18 months, the IPO may be worth considering.

Company & Technology

Princeton, New Jersey-based Oyster Point was founded in 2006 to develop new therapeutics for the treatment of eye diseases.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Jeffrey Nau, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs at Ophthotech.

Below is a brief showcase video of the company’s technology:

Source: OIS: Ophthalmology Innovation & Investment

Oyster’s lead drug candidate OC-01 or ‘varenicline’ is a highly-selective nicotinic acetylcholine receptor [nAChR] agonist, currently in development as a nasal spray for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease [DED].

Management says that varenicline has a novel mechanism of action where it is capable of re-establishing tear film homeostasis through the activation of the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway and stimulating the glands and cells responsible for natural tear film production.

“Human tear film is a complex mixture of more than 1,500 different proteins, including antibodies, and numerous classes of lipids and mucins that are responsible for forming the primary refracting surface of the cornea, as well as protecting and moisturizing the cornea.”

Most currently approved therapies rely primarily on anti-inflammatory mechanisms of action, a slow onset of action, and come mostly in the form of eye drops that can cause ocular burning, reduced visual acuity as well as a bad taste after application.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company website

Investors in Oyster include Flying L Partners, Vida Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, Versant Ventures, and Invus. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the global dry eye disease [DED] market was valued at $5 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $7.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2017 and 2025.

The main factors driving forecast market growth are the rising prevalence of DED as well as increasing drug research and development efforts due to the nearing expiry of numerous patents.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Alcon (SWX:ALC)

Allergan (AGN)

HanAll BioPharma (KRX:009420)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

Mitotech

Novaliq

Novartis (NVS)

Parion Sciences

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

OYST’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in they feature no revenue and large R&D and G&A costs associated with advancing its drug targets through the trials process.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $83.4 million in cash and $3.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

OYST intends to sell five million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $85 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO. This lack of investor support is a negative signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $191 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 24.26%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We plan to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the development of OC-01 and OC-02 and prepare for the commercialization of OC-01, including the initial build-out of a specialty sales organization, and to fund general research and development activities, working capital and other general corporate activities.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Cowen, and Piper Jaffray.

Commentary

OYST is seeking public investment to begin commercializing its lead candidate, once it receives its presumed approval from the FDA.

However, that won’t occur at the earliest until 2021 based on its current timeline expectations.

The next data readout and potential milestone for the firm’s lead candidate is expected to occur in ‘mid-2020,’ when it expects to have top-line results ready.

The market opportunity is relatively large and expected to grow at a moderate rate over the near-term.

The firm has disclosed no commercial collaborations, so is pursuing a ‘go-it-alone’ approach which is higher risk and higher potential reward.

The competitive landscape is significant, although management believes its approach is significantly differentiated from existing treatments.

As to valuation, management is asking investors to pay an enterprise value of $191 million. However, there is no existing investor support for the IPO.

Given OYST’s stage of development, it won’t be until at least mid-2020 before there is a potential stock catalyst.

For life science investors with a ‘risk-on’ approach and a patient hold timeframe of at least 12 - 18 months, the IPO may be worth considering.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 30, 2019.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.